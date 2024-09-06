The Power Of Expectations: Nvidia's Earnings And The Market Reaction

Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
14.32K Followers

Summary

  • At first sight, Nvidia’s earning call contained exceptionally good news, with revenues and earnings coming in at stratospheric levels and above expectations, but the stock fell in the aftermath, down 8% in Thursday’s trading.
  • While corporate earnings reports are delivered once a quarter, the work of anticipating what you expect these reports to contain, especially in terms of earnings per share, starts almost immediately after the previous earnings report is delivered.
  • The company's performance over the last three quarters, in particular, have created expectations that no company can meet.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Last Wednesday (August 28), the market waited with bated breath for Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA, NEOE:NVDA:CA) earning call, scheduled for after the market closed. That call, at first sight, contained exceptionally good news, with revenues and earnings coming in at stratospheric levels

This article was written by

Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
14.32K Followers
I teach corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University. I am a teacher first, who also happens to love untangling the puzzles of corporate finance and valuation, and writing about my experiences. As a result, I happen to be at the intersection of three businesses, education, publishing and financial services, that are all big, inefficiently run and deserve to be disrupted. I may not have the power to change the status quo in any of these businesses, but I can stir the pot. Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry!   ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News