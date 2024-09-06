NoSystem images

High-yield sectors have shown their muster in the last few months. In fact, so far in 2024, the lowly Utilities space is the best-performing area of the S&P 500. Relative strength has ticked higher in other value sectors such as Health Care and Real Estate lately, too. Helping to send these high-yield areas to the upside is a sharp drop in Treasury yields.

The rate on the 2-year note has fallen from above 5% in April to a fresh 52-week low this week, testing the 3.7% area ahead of what will almost certainly be the Fed's first interest rate cut later this month. Lower bond yields make high-yielding equities more attractive to income investors.

Not surprisingly, the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) has begun to outperform the S&P 500. The fund had been steadily losing ground to the SPX from my previous analysis last winter through early July. The tables have turned, however, away from the growth trade toward value and high-yield stocks.

With a low valuation and solid momentum, I am upgrading DIV from a hold to a buy. Overall, the fund has returned 13% since February, with most of those gains coming in just the last two months.

High-Yield Sectors Outperforming Recently

DIV's Alpha Has Come Since Early July

According to the issuer, DIV offers investors access to 50 of the highest dividend-paying equities in the US, potentially increasing a portfolio's yield. Distributions are paid monthly. The index DIV tracks screens for stocks that have low volatility relative to the S&P 500 while also finding equities that have high yields.

DIV has grown modestly in the last seven months, growing its assets under management from $600 million to about $640 million as of September 4, 2024. The ETF sports a moderate 0.45% annual expense ratio and a high forward dividend yield of 6.19%. What intrigues me today is that DIV's share-price momentum ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha's quantitative system has improved markedly to a B.

Risk levels remain on the high side given a slight bent to the cyclical side of the stock market, but high weights in some defensive sectors help prevent its beta from turning overly extended. Finally, DIV's liquidity grade has remained solid given the average daily volume of about 140,000 shares and its median 30-day bid/ask spread of just six basis points, per Global X.

Inspecting the portfolio, the 1-star, Negative-rated ETF by Morningstar has high exposure to the value side of the style box. While the S&P 500 is decidedly growth-oriented, DIV has just 2% growth access. But there is macro risk given a more than 80% stake in small- and mid-cap stocks. The good news is that DIV's price-to-earnings ratio is low at 14.8 while its long-term earnings growth rate is robust at 9.7%, resulting in a PEG ratio of about 1.5.

DIV: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

There's no doubt that the strong rally in Utilities stocks has benefitted DIV. The power-generating sector accounts for almost one-fifth of the allocation while Real Estate, another yield-sensitive spot, is a large overweight compared to its place in the S&P 500.

I pointed out last time that Energy's high stake was a risk, and that turned out to be a decent point, but I didn't account for what would turn into a major rally in Utilities and Real Estate starting in the second quarter.

DIV: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, DIV has not escaped broader equity weakness that tends to come about over the back half of the third quarter. The upside is that returns tend to improve in early Q4.

So, I am not all that excited right now given the uptick in market volatility appearing right on cue. Hence, being patient with an entry over the next few weeks could be a smart play.

DIV: Bearish September Seasonality

The Technical Take

With a somewhat defensive allocation and low valuation multiple, DIV's technical chart looks much better than it did in Q1. Notice in the chart below that shares broke out from a downtrend resistance line that began in 2022. With a new uptrend established, supported by a rising long-term 200-day moving average and an RSI momentum oscillator that has been ranging between 40 and 80, I see the bulls as owning the primary trend.

Also, take a look at the height of a previous trading range from Q2 2022 through the middle part of this year. That $2.15 height, added on top of the breakout point, yields an upside-measured move price objective to just shy of $20 - that's also where DIV topped out at the turn of 2022 into 2023. With a high amount of volume by price now underneath the current share price, there should be support on pullbacks at the $17.50 mark.

DIV: Bullish Upside Breakout Targets $20

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on DIV. I see its major sector weights as in favor at this stage of the market cycle, with strong momentum given the move lower in Treasury yields. A technical breakout affirms a bullish view heading into 2025.