A Soft August Jobs Report Raises The Chance Of A Fed Double-Cut

The August payrolls report revealed an increase of 142,000 jobs, modestly below the consensus of 165,000. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, ticked down to 4.2%. Revisions to the previous two months were down 86,000, suggesting a much softer labor market over the summer. The July jobs gain is now seen at just 89,000 while June’s revised figure is only 118,000. The total employment rise from a year ago is now 1.5% - the slowest since March of 2021.

Average hourly earnings increased by 0.4%, a boost compared to July’s 0.2% and above the 0.3% forecast. On a year-on-year basis, average hourly earnings are now up by 3.8%, above the 3.7% expected wage gain. Average weekly hours in August were right on the money at 34.3 hours, up from 34.2 hours in July.

Digging into the report, manufacturing payrolls declined by 24,000 in August following a small climb in the previous month. Employment in the private sector rose by 118,000 positions, below estimates, but it was a sequential increase from a revised 74,000 jobs in July.

The household survey, meanwhile, about matched the establishment survey, further underscoring general softness in the labor market. Still, its 168,000 jobs addition was the best since March. What was discouraging, however, was that the labor force participation rate was just unchanged at 62.7% in August. Moreover, the U-6 underemployment rate jumped by 0.1 percentage point to 62.7%. There was also a big decline in temporary layoffs, helping to suppress the U-3 unemployment rate. Full-time workers fell by 438,000 while the number of part-time workers rose by 527,000.

Overall, the report was seen as weak. We now see Fed Funds futures pricing in a greater likelihood of a large 50-basis-point rate cut by the Fed at its September 18 decision date.

Slightly Weaker Than Expected August NFP Gain, Big Negative Revisions

August Unemployment Rate Falls, Monthly Employment Growth Hovering Near 100k

August Unemployment Rate Dipped Just 0.032ppt

Household Survey - Best Since March

August Job Change By Sector

Big Drop in Full-Time Employment

Average Hourly Earnings +3.8% YoY

July's 89k NFP Gain Was the Weakest Since Dec 2020

Stock market futures pared some of their morning losses, even turning positive in advance of the opening bell. Before the 8:30 a.m. EDT data, the S&P 500 was indicated lower by about 0.7%. After the NFP report was digested, futures were about unchanged.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note wavered in the moments after the jobs data, but it did fall to a fresh year-to-date low of 3.67% as bonds were generally bid, but yields rose as the data was further deciphered.

The 2-year rate is now near 3.7% - the lowest since September of 2022. The yield spread between the 2-year and 10-year notes increased to 0.03% - the highest since July 2022. Gold and bitcoin were modestly higher in the wake of the report, while the US Dollar Index fell just slightly.

2-Year Yield Lowest In Two Years

2s10s Flips Positive

But all eyes are now on the Fed. While there is a CPI report between now and when the FOMC gathers on September 17 and 18, rate traders price in a nearly 50:50 chance of a half-point rate cut.

Looking out to the end of 2024, 121 basis points of easing is expected. A year from now, the effective Fed Funds rate is priced under 3%.

Better Than a 50% Chance of a Double-Cut This Month

Close to 5 Quarter-Point Eases Expected This Year

Sahm Rule Increases to 0.57, Above the 0.5 Threshold

Chance of 2025 Recession Remains Near 50/50

Next week, the highlight will, of course, be the August CPI report. Economists expect a 0.2% monthly rise in both the headline and core rate, bringing the year-on-year increase to 2.6% headline and 3.2% core. Also, keep your eye on the monthly NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – a key gauge of feelings on the economy and the outlook. We'll also have the first debate between VP Harris and former President Trump next week.

Jobless claims and PPI on Thursday will also likely move markets. Friday is active, too, with the September preliminary view of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, offering further insight into the inflation situation.

CPI, UMich On Tap Next Week

The Bottom Line

The August jobs report was clearly to the soft side, giving the Fed further ammo to begin slashing interest rates this month. The odds of a 50-basis-point cut are higher than ever, which was taken as a positive by equity futures.