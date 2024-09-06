A Soft August Jobs Report Raises The Chance Of A Fed Double-Cut

Summary

  • August payrolls report showed 142,000 jobs added, below the 165,000 consensus, with unemployment down to 4.2% and significant downward revisions for June and July.
  • Average hourly earnings rose by 0.4% month-on-month and 3.8% year-on-year, surpassing expectations, while the labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 62.7%.
  • Stock market futures and Treasury yields reacted modestly to the report, with the 2-year yield briefly hitting its lowest since September 2022, and a positive 2s10s yield spread.
  • The soft jobs report increases the likelihood of a 50-basis-point rate cut by the Fed in September, with further easing expected through 2024.

The August payrolls report revealed an increase of 142,000 jobs, modestly below the consensus of 165,000. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, ticked down to 4.2%. Revisions to the previous two months were down 86,000, suggesting a much softer labor market over the summer. The July jobs gain is

