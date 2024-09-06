Monty Rakusen

Commodities, especially industrial metals such as aluminum, steel and copper, are very sensitive to the health of the US economy. Any whiff of a recession, and they tend to correct lower on the prospect of lower demand. The recent US growth scare prompted by the July Jobs Report has therefore been a weight on the commodities complex and ETFs such as the SPDR® S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

This article explains why XME weakness may be a buying opportunity ahead of the election, as recession fears are likely overdone.

Introducing XME

XME is a fund sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It is a passively managed fund, which tracks the S&P® Metals and Mining Select Industry® Index. This is a member of the 21 S&P Select Industry Indices, each designed to measure the performance of a narrow sub-industry or group of sub-industries based on the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”).

As per the fund page, XME seeks to "provide exposure to the metals & mining segment of the S&P TMI, which comprises the following sub-industries: Aluminum, Coal & Consumable Fuels, Copper, Diversified Metals & Mining, Gold, Precious Metals & Minerals, Silver, and Steel."

The fund only holds 36 stocks and has two interesting aspects about its portfolio.

Firstly, it holds both large and small cap stocks. The largest has a market cap of $59B, while the smallest is just $326M.

Market Caps (SSGA)

Secondly, the stocks in the portfolio are equally weighted. This is particularly important given the first point - the large cap stocks will be weighted the same as small cap stocks and this could greatly increase volatility. As per the Index methodology,

At each quarterly rebalancing, initially equal weight constituents with adjustments to ensure that, for a given theoretical portfolio value (TPV), each constituent’s index weight cannot exceed 4.5% of the FMC and the value that can be traded in three days. No stock in the index can have a weight greater than 4.5%.

The equal weighting has shifted since the last rebalancing. Carpenter Technology (CRS) is the largest holding as it has rallied 92% YTD. I assume the stocks with smallest weights will be excluded at the next rebalancing which takes place on the third to last business day of March, June, September, or December. The Index and XME must hold at least 22 stocks but currently hold 36.

XME Holdings (SSGA)

Industry allocation looks like this -

Allocations (SSGA)

There is no sophisticated selection process. Rather, inclusions must only be in the specified GICS, be a US-based company and have a float-adjusted market capitalization greater than or equal to $500 million with additional liquidity requirements. This explains why there are very different sized companies in the portfolio.

Overall, the fund has a P/E ratio of 20 (TTM) and a forward P/E ratio of 18.9. This averages out richly valued stocks like Alcoa (AA) with a forward P/E ratio of 38, and those with lower valuations like Worthington Steel (WS) which has a forward P/E ratio of 10.

Fundamentals (SSGA)

It's therefore hard to say if XME is a good value, but we do know its P/E ratio will suffer multiple compression should the economy slip into recession.

XME Drivers

Copper is often seen as a good indicator to the economy and tends to indicate if the economy is in - or expected to be in - an expansion or contraction phase. XME correlates closely and both have recently turned down sharply as recession fears have come to the fore.

XME v Copper (TradingView)

The move is logical, as data in the US has rolled over. Leading indicators such as manufacturing PMI is in contraction territory below 50, and the unemployment rate has risen from a cycle low of 3.4% to 4.3% in July.

A particular worry comes from the yield curve, as the 10Y-2Y has disinverted after a 27-month-long inversion.

10Y-2Y Yield Curve (FRED)

Late cycle disinversion caused by bull steepening is particularly bearish for commodities and is almost perfect at predicting a recession.

That said, the recent inversion has been the longest ever (at least with the data available) and the effects of Fed rate hikes have been very slow to affect the economy. This is likely a factor of the ZIRP days and fixed rate mortgages. The point is, things are moving slowly.

The last major recession following an inverted curve happened in 2007 and that took around eight months to unfold following the disinversion and rapid steepening. This suggests we could still be some way off a recession. Indeed, since this is the slowest cycle in recent history, it may take more than eight months to actually officially enter a contraction.

GDP is a lagging indicator, but it still has a long way to fall, and the annual rate is around the long-term average of 3%.

GDP Annual Rate (Trading Economics)

Panic over growth fears may therefore be overdone, which means the sell-off in XME could be overdone too. H2 and late 2025 may be a different story, but I think there may be an opportunity to buy and hold XME for a recovery rally and even for a move to a new high above $66.60.

Risks

The risk is that a recession happens sooner rather than later. If we see Unemployment Claims consistently above +250K, it will likely warn a recession is imminent and XME could drop back around -30% near long-term support around $41.

There is some risk from election volatility, but XME rallied strongly following both the 2020 election result and the 2016 election result. It doesn't seem to matter which party wins, and buying election uncertainty in late October looks like a possible ideal entry point.

Conclusions

XME offers exposure to the metals & mining subindustries. Its inclusion of small cap stocks and its equal weighting make it diversified but volatile, and it tends to track expectations for the economy. The recent growth scare has caused a sharp drop, but this could be an opportunity as a recession could still be some way off. Indeed, XME looks likely to rally after the election and this could extend into H1 2025.