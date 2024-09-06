XME: Buy On Overblown Recession Fears

MacroGirl
MacroGirl
705 Followers

Summary

  • XME's recent weakness may be a buying opportunity as recession fears are likely overdone, with potential for a recovery rally post-election.
  • XME tracks the S&P Metals and Mining Select Industry Index, holding a diversified yet volatile mix of 36 equally weighted large and small cap stocks.
  • Despite recent economic indicators suggesting a downturn, the slow-moving cycle implies a recession might still be months away, making the current panic premature.
Steelworker cleaning pouring end of flask during steel pour in steelworks

Monty Rakusen

Commodities, especially industrial metals such as aluminum, steel and copper, are very sensitive to the health of the US economy. Any whiff of a recession, and they tend to correct lower on the prospect of lower demand. The recent US growth scare prompted by the July

My approach is long-term and I focus on investing in macro ideas through low risk ETFs and CEFs. I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years and currently run a family fund with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer and contributor to Matrixtrade.

