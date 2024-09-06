fpm

Cyclical stocks can be great additions to a portfolio for value when they are trading at attractive prices. This can especially be the case for patient retail investors who aren’t ‘on the clock’ as in the case of professional hedge fund investors who have to report their results every 3 months.

As such, retail investors don’t face the same pressure to sell stocks that are trading down in price in order to make a quarterly statement look good, and may want to do exactly the opposite, which is to buy them when they are cheap.

Of course, paying a dividend makes that choice easier. This brings me to Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), which, as shown below, is currently trading at the lowest level since March with a very reasonable P/E of just 12x.

Seeking Alpha

In this article, I discuss what makes CNQ an appealing dividend stock to own with a yield well above the market average, so let’s get started!

Why CNQ Is A Dividend Goldmine

Canadian Natural Resources is an oil and gas producer with the largest crude oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It specializes in long-life and low-decline assets due to its strong presence in oil sands regions in the country.

While drilling for oil and gas in oil sands carries higher upfront costs, this carries cost advantages over time due to no decline/reservoir risk compared to shale wells, which can see a decline of up to 70% in year one. By comparison, oil sands have long reserve lives of over 40 years.

This results in less maintenance costs over time, and higher recurring free cash flows. As illustrated below, oil sands mining carries capital requirements of just $8/bbl compared to $30/bbl for shale wells, and this results in around $4 billion less in annual maintenance costs to maintain 460K bbl/day production.

Investor Presentation

Notably, CNQ has the second-largest reserves compared to supermajors including U.S. giants ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), and European giants TotalEnergies (TTE) and Shell (SHEL), and is the only Canadian company with over 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent under reserve, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, CNQ continues to execute well, achieving production of 1.3 mmbbl/day during Q2 2024, an increase of 8% compared to the prior year period. This included 934K bbl/day of liquids production and 2.1 Bcf/day of natural gas.

Also encouraging. CNQ delivered strong thermal production of 268K bbl/day due to better than expected performance from new pads and early completion of planned turnarounds in Jackfish, Kirby North, and Primrose pad developments. This resulted in a robust 12% YoY increase in thermal production.

CNQ also maintains a strong reserve life of 44 years and is also demonstrating operating efficiencies, with synthetic crude oil production rising by 16% YoY, all while reducing operating costs to $25.95 per barrel, driven by lower energy costs and higher production volumes.

Management is guiding for increased production in the second half of this year, and this directly bodes well for shareholders, as CNQ continues to target 100% allocation of free cash flow to shareholders this year so long as net debt remains below $10 billion. During Q2 alone, CNQ delivered $1.1 billion in dividends and repurchased $800 million worth of shares, for a total capital return of $1.9 billion.

CNQ's future growth is supported by a number of capital projects that are expected to drive value add through process efficiencies, as noted during the recent conference call:

Our significant SCO reserves are world-class. We are executing near- and medium-term projects evaluate longer-term projects to potentially bring value forward, including near-term production growth at Scotford Upgrader includes debottlenecking project, which is targeted to be completed during the plan and targets to add incremental capacity at AOSP of approximately 5,600 barrels per day net to Canadian Natural. Longer term, combining our IPEP technology with Paraffinic Froth Treatment has the potential to add approximately 195,000 barrels per day of annual bitumen production. Our world-class assets are strategically balanced across commodity types so we can be flexible and capture opportunities throughout the commodity cycle to maximize value for shareholders.

Importantly, CNQ carries a strong balance sheet with $6.4 billion in total liquidity and a low debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.6x. Net debt stands at $9.2 billion, comparing favorably to $9.9 billion at the end of last year. This means that CNQ has a healthy buffer under the $10 billion threshold, allowing it to return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders.

Furthermore, net debt is expected to trend down even further as CNQ's sale of PrairieSky is expected to net $575 million, with which management intends to pay down debt.

CNQ currently yields a respectable 4.6% and the dividend is well-covered by a 50% earnings payout ratio. CNQ has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years, including the $0.025 raise this March to a quarterly dividend rate of $0.525.

I find CNQ to be appealing at the current price of $33.79 with a forward P/E of 12.1, sitting below its historical PE of 14.7, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

With a 4.6% dividend yield, below-average valuation, and analyst expectations for 12-16% annual EPS growth over the next 2 years, CNQ could deliver potential market-beating returns. This is supported by CNQ's low maintenance cost structure, increasing production, and shareholder friendly capital returns program, which includes both dividends and share buybacks.

Risks to CNQ include commodity price volatility, which could pressure CNQ's margins and profitability. As shown below, the WTI Crude Spot Price currently trades at $71.28 per barrel, sitting at the low end of its 3-year range.

YCharts

However, recent moves by OPEC to delay its production hike by 2 months (previously planned for October) could support oil prices. Other risks include the potential for a macroeconomic slowdown, which could reduce demand for oil in the near term. Moreover, regulatory and environmental risks could raise scrutiny around CNQ and the oil industry in general, which could add uncertainty around planned projects.

Investor Takeaway

Canadian Natural Resources stands out as a compelling dividend stock, offering a combination of low-cost oil sands production, strong free cash flow generation, and a robust shareholder return program. With a 4.6% dividend yield, 24 consecutive years of dividend growth, and a payout ratio of just 50%, CNQ provides reliable income and capital value accretion through share buybacks.

CNQ is positioned well to continue delivering shareholder returns, with net debt sitting below the key $10 billion threshold, enabling 100% return of free cash flow to shareholders, and value added projects. Trading at a below-average P/E ratio, and a respectable yield, CNQ could deliver potential market-beating returns.