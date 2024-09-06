Wipada Wipawin

GOVT

Per iShares, the investment objective of the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds. It is a simple fund that holds exposure to U.S. Treasuries ranging from 1-30 year maturities at a low cost of 0.05% expense ratio. Bond ETFs can come in a variety of flavors. Some are positioned to hold short-term durations acting like cash or cash equivalent, while others hold longer term 20–30 notes that offer more return for more risk. Others focus solely on US bonds, while others focus on global bond markets. GOVT finds itself somewhere in the middle by holding only US bonds, but diversified throughout all different maturity ranges. It's sort of like the VTI of the bond market.

I believe GOVT offers a great mechanism to park money in for the long run to help smoothen out risk-adjusted returns.

Risk Parity

GOVT tracks the I.C.E. U.S. Treasury Core Bond Index with the intermediate weighted average maturity of 8 years. Following treasury bonds heavier versus corporate bonds is actually more ideal for an investor looking to fit it inside a diversified portfolio including stocks. This is due to the lower correlation to stocks and lower risk profile. In other words, this index is most likely a better antagonist to stocks, which will help smoothen out risk-adjusted returns. BND and AGG actually contain about 25% corporate bonds, which may not provide as much of this advantage.

One way to view the advantage of GOVT is through back testing a portfolio comprised of risk parity weighted asset classes that closely resemble the associated funds. In this case, I will use a fund of 40% US Stock Market and 60% of Total US Bond Market, which will represent GOVT.

Risk Parity Fund (Portfolio Visualizer With Author Inputs)

Dating back to 1987, we notice a few things that happen when you insert GOVT into a portfolio. First thing you'll notice is a $10k initial investment will amount to $163k in the 40/60 fund and $500k in the total US Stock Market. This is quite a large difference and amounts 7.69% Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") for the 40/60 fund and 10.94% for the US Stock market investor.

Risk Parity Results (Portfolio Visualizer With Author Inputs)

At this point, one may say there is no reason to include GOVT in their fund, which is a reasonable thing. However, the incredible returns for the US Stock Market investor do come with some risk. For example, the 40/60 fund has only a 7% standard deviation, where the US Stock Market investor comes with a 15.27%. This means the 40/60 is less than half volatile as the latter fund. These values also help form the Sharpe Ratio, which is calculated by the CAGR or expected return less the risk-free rate as a ratio of the standard deviation. This is a mouthful way of saying a higher Sharpe Ratio means a higher return for the risk endured. The 40/60 fund has a better Sharpe Ratio of 0.66 versus the US Stock Market investor of 0.56.

Risk Parity Graph (Portfolio Visualizer With Author Inputs)

Furthermore, the 40/60 fund max drawdown was only 19.39% where the US stock market suffered 50.97%. If one were to invest their net worth in one of these funds, a 19% drawdown would be a lot easier to stomach than a 51%.

Comparing Treasury Markets

As mentioned, GOVT holds treasures which are government backed. I think an interesting way to analyze the GOVT is by looking at its performance versus intermediate and short-term treasures, and then compare results to long-term treasuries.

Bond Market Comparison (Portfolio Visualizer With Author Inputs)

As expected, the Short-Term market returns a lower CAGR of 4% since the 80s, but with a lower standard deviation. This is because the terms are shorter, thus less risk of interest rate and defaults.

Bond Market Comparison Graph (Portfolio Visualizer With Author Inputs)

What's interesting, however, is the Total Bond Market acts very similarly to the Intermediate Term Treasuries. They both have similar risk profiles and reward. This is almost to be expected though because the weighted average length of the maturity of GOVT is around 8% as previously mentioned. This happens to be a similar length of strictly intermediate bonds.

Backing out, if we view GOVT as a similar risk profile to Intermediate Term Treasury, then we can compare this to Long and Short Term on the same analysis.

Treasury Comparison by Maturity Length (Portfolio Visualizer With Author Inputs)

As expected, the Intermediate is a middle ground with more return than Short-Term but less risk than Long Term. And if we graph these out, we see the Intermediate follows a nice smooth line when compared to Long Term.

Treasury Maturity Length Comparison (Portfolio Visualizer With Author Inputs)

In other words, I view GOVT as a fund that will hold a similar risk profile as Intermediate Term Treasuries but holds an entire portfolio of different terms, thus inherently less risk.

Expenses

As mentioned, GOVT has a very low expense ratio of 0.05%. This is because it's a passively managed fund that simply "owns" the bond market and doesn't have "bond picking experts" to pay wages towards. From a Seeking Alpha standpoint, this gets an A+ rating for similar funds.

GOVT Expenses (Seeking Alpha)

Holdings

The total holdings amount to 204 positions, with the top 10 making up roughly 25% of the portfolio. This is a great sign from a risk-adverse investor.

GOVT Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend

Another thing I enjoy about GOVT is it pays out a monthly dividend. It currently resides around 3% and has a 10Y CAGR of 9.79%. There is something nice about a fund that helps aid risk-adjusted returns while simultaneously sending you a paycheck every month.

GOVT Dividend (Seeking Alpha)

A 10Y chart shows the growth with a hiccup right after 2020. This is expected, but it's why it's important bonds should be diversified, as who knows what this growth rate would look like if it was more concentrated in certain notes.

Dividend Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Overall, I think GOVT is a great addition to a portfolio for an investor seeking better risk-adjusted returns by including a widespread fund of different treasury bonds. With a low expense ratio, monthly dividend, proven back testing, and a diverse allocation, there is not much to hate about GOVT. In fact, it usually gets a stamp of approval by many so-called "Bogleheads". The two downsides are obviously you are giving up potentially higher rewards, but also absence in international bonds. International bonds may offer better risk-adjusted returns in the future; however, I still believe GOVT is a safe place to park money in for the long run.