Leila Melhado

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has been on a great run this year, with shares increasing by 38% and finally reaching a new all-time high after 2021. In this article, I want to briefly assess the last quarter and then look at the capital efficiency (reinvestment and return of capital) that led to this stellar performance over the last five years. Shares are up 238% in this time. You can find my last MELI article here.

MercadoLibre share price (Seeking Alpha)

Q2 earnings follow-up

MELI had an exceptional quarter with another 20% y/y GMV growth and 36% TPV growth, slightly accelerating sequentially. Items sold accelerated from 25% in Q1 to 29% in Q2, and overall revenues grew by 42% (36% in Q1). MercadoLibre continues to take market share, and it's impressive to see the acceleration happening.

MercadoLibre Q2 24 highlights (MercadoLibre Earnings Presentation)

Below, we can see MELI's impressive growth profile over the last decade, growing TPV at a 52% CAGR from $1.8 billion to an incredible $182 billion this year. Total Payment Volume is critical to observe. MELI operates in the LATAM region, a critically underbanked region, where it onboards new customers with access to digital payments and credits. This drives synergies to its ecommerce operations, where GMV grew by 20% over the decade. These trends are fully intact and will likely continue in the future as customers and sellers alike become more entrenched into the ecosystem.

MercadoLibre KPIs (Finchat.io)

Another trend to observe is the take rate development. The e-commerce take rate has increased sharply recently, reaching 18.3% in the last twelve months and 23.5% this quarter. This was driven by increased value-added services like fulfillment and storage services, third-party sales and advertising revenue. For example, Y/Y in Q2, shipping fees drove 410 bps of commerce take rate improvements. On the other hand, the fintech take rate is on a downward trend. This is a typical pattern also seen by other payment companies like Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY): increasing volume drives lower customer fees. While these depressed margins enhance overall top- and bottom-line contribution, another advantage of this ecosystem approach is the cross-selling between sellers: the percentage of monthly active sellers who take credit from MercadoLibre rose from 9% in Q2 '23 to 19.5% in Q2 2024. Both trends (rising ecommerce take rate and declining fintech take rate) should continue as additional service penetration with sellers increases and as sellers transact higher transaction volumes at lower take rates. Some people see a risk here and claim that MELI is pushing its revenue, funded its own credit lines. However, due to the underbanked nature of LATAM, I don't buy into this argument. I was delighted with the quarter as MercadoLibre continues its growth journey.

Capital efficiency

As part of my research process, I like to break down how the company invests back into its business, how profitably it does so, and how it returns its capital. Let's take a look at MELI's capital efficiency.

Return on invested capital

Below are the last six years of selected data for MELI (note that I only use the last five for the data aggregation on the right). We can see that operating cash flow, excluding working capital changes, expanded rapidly, from a slight negative to $3 billion in 2023. Excluding working capital movements is crucial because it significantly inflates reported cash flows currently: as the fintech business grows, so do working capital items like credit card receivables and funds payable to customers. Maintenance Capital is a guess; the typical approximation using D&A doesn't work for MELI as D&A is higher than CapEx. Over the last years, a lot of money has been invested in growth CapEx into infrastructure like warehouses, so I expect a gradually growing maintenance CapEx. Just today, MELI announced a new $75 million investment in its fulfillment. Invested capital multiplied at a 56% CAGR from $508 million to $4.8 billion. This was driven by infrastructure (PP&E and Operating lease rights), other long-term assets and primarily net working capital movements. I use FY numbers in these calculations, but the latest balance sheet update in Q2 showed net working capital of -$979 million. According to this calculation, the current invested capital should be closer to $2.3 billion. While MELI has an infrastructure component to the business, it is capital-light and has significantly higher owner earnings than NOPAT. In 2023, OE ROIC reached 55% and NOPAT ROIC 33%. The average over the last five years was 26% and 5%, respectively. We can see that returns on investment increased rapidly as margins scaled, even more so if we'd use the current invested capital instead.

MercadoLibre ROIC table (Authors Model)

Return of Capital

MercadoLibre return of capital (Authors Model)

MELI uses its capital primarily for R&D and CapEx, with some returns to shareholders via buybacks. This results in an average reinvestment of $1.1 billion a year, however $700 million of that is R&D, which is an income statement expense. The reinvestment rate of 77% of OE and 129% of NOPAT in 2023 is thus overstated. I haven't found a better way to calculate this yet because R&D is an integral part of reinvestment for many businesses and must be accounted for. MELI generates high ROIC and can reinvest much of it into the business, which we want to see. The company returned 13% of owner earnings via repurchases in 2023. Given the highly cash-generating business model, they haven't done a good job of redistributing. Cash grew to $6 billion. I don't think they should repurchase just for the sake of returning cash (a special or regular dividend would be a better idea), but given the volatile nature of MELI's share price, opportunistic buybacks should be the way to go at a bigger scale than in the past.

Valuation

I used an inverse DCF model and an IRR model to value MercadoLibre. I used a 15% discount rate to account for MELI operating in LATAM, a region without much stability. An example of unexpected changes in regulation is Brazil's ban of X.com. This adds a regional risk due to the unstable politics. The discount rate is a proxy for my required rate of return, and due to this added uncertainty, I want a higher expected return than usual. The company, however, was founded and always operated in this region and knows how to handle it. I used $250 million as an assumption for growth in CapEx, in line with the maintenance CapEx estimates I used earlier. We can see that FCF is much higher than OE, because of the previously mentioned working capital items. Based on OE, the company needs to grow by over 20% in the next decade to generate a 15% return. While this is a very high bar, the company has a great track record and is currently growing much faster. Margins have more room to grow, especially as the company continues to monetize advertising and fulfillment revenues.

MercadoLibre Inverse DCF model (Authors Model)

On an IRR basis, we can see that the base case returns 10%, with 27% in the bull case and flat returns in the bear case over the next five years. I was conservative on margins and even modeled declining margins in the bear case. I expect the multiple to decline from its forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 24.7 times. While I hope that MercadoLibre considers some form of additional return of capital, I won't model a dividend here. Despite some buybacks, the outstanding shares have increased over the last few years, so I modeled some dilution. Analysts expect revenues to grow in the next five years by 41%, 20%, 20%, 18% and 15%. I believe that a 15% revenue growth is a more conservative base case, with 25% as a bull case. I don't see a case where MELI can't grow at a double-digit rate given all the structural tailwinds, so my bear case still models 12% revenue growth.

MercadoLibre IRR model (Authors Model)

Risks

I already mentioned a few risks, but let's summarize them here again:

LATAM is a developing region with political uncertainties and unrest in some countries. This adds risk, especially if a core market like Mexico or Brazil is hit by regulations. However, MELI was founded and always operated in LATAM and knows how to handle these challenges.

Some analysts fear that MELI is propping up revenue growth by financing spending and selling on its marketplace with its debt services. I believe that this is far-fetched bear case because there is a large white space for enabling digital payments in the large unbanked population of LATAM.

MELI needs to maintain high-growth rates to justify its valuation, there is always a risk if growth were to slow down unexpectedly that could lead to strong multiple contraction.

While MercadoLibre is improving its credit management, there still is risk in a credit portfolio with a large part of consumer debt. So far, they have improved risk management well and are prudent who they give how much credit lines.

Conclusion

MercadoLibre is an exceptionally founder-led company. While I typically don't go for high-growth businesses with revenue growth over 25%, MELI is an exception. The company has several secular tailwinds like LATAM GDP growth, digital payments and ecommerce and has proven time and time again to be great operators. As the company improves its margins, we can see strong cash flows, and I expect to continue scaling. We need to be conservative in our owner earnings or other profitability calculations because I don't think GAAP measures are a good fit here due to the working capital items previously mentioned.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.