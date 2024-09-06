Ekspansio

AGF Management Limited (OTCPK:AGFMF) is performing in line with asset management peers. AUMs may be growing, and so are revenues for the most part, but the issue is that SG&A increases and the general average revenue pressures on AUM plague the industry which continues to be eroded by a shift to passive. At the same time, labour inflation persists to some extent which limits the upside particularly as the market environment might deteriorate with macro signals flashing. On the bright side, AGF is obviously cheaper than its relevant peers, and it is in the early days of shifting its profile towards alternative assets. On that basis, it's attractive. But we don't particularly like the industry.

Recent Earnings

Recent earnings are not that complicated.

Highlights (Q2 Pres)

The SG&A is a good place to start. It's up on an adjusted basis, and while labour inflation is a factor across asset management, being combatted in some other companies' cases with pointed cost control programmes, most of the increases in the unadjusted figures (including the $6.5 million related to legacy carried interest considerations) are upfront costs related to compensation plans in an acquired alternative asset manager or other frictional costs associated with those same acquisitions. The accounting costs are front-loaded and related to carried interest to be earned from investments made prior to the acquisition, so associated with a legacy performance compensation programme.

From an accounting perspective, the cumulative amount of the future LTIP payments are recognized upfront before any of the fee revenues are actually earned. And given that this is a new plan, most of this expense is front-loaded, I would say over the course of the next two years or so. As Ash had alluded to earlier, on a cash basis, though, you should recall that revenues will far exceed the actual LTIP expense that's actually paid. Ken Tsang, CFO of AGF

The upfront costs are related to a compensation plan that is within some acquired businesses this year.

AGF was a more traditional ETF and mutual fund company that was dealing with the typical Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) style shift from more expensive, pretty low value-add "active" ETFs to passive ETFs which are lower revenue per asset under management and also lower margin. They have started getting into alternative asset management, so PE, VC, and other alternative asset class subclasses. Therefore, there has been significant growth in the capital partners AUM.

AUM (Q2 Pres)

The 2 billion CAD added has been from the Kensington Capital Partners business, which has around that much in AUM. They recently closed a venture fund worth around 290 million CAD, a little over 10% of the AUM.

Revenues are slightly up along with AUM which got an instant bump from the consolidation of KCPL. Revenues are likely to progress further, as the KCPL transaction has just been closed before the end of the quarter - around 10 days before the end of the quarter to be exact. With a full quarter of contribution, things should look better on the revenue side, particularly if performance comes in. We are concerned though that like all other alternative asset managers, there is a large 2021 vintage, particularly in venture, that will not be getting strong markups as those investments progress to future funding rounds.

Bottom Line

Valuation (Q2 Pres)

AGF is cheap. When you take their proprietary investments into account, the EV/EBITDA is around 2.4x. On a PE basis, a fair multiple might be Invesco which is around 10x. AGF is around 5x, and that doubling to get a fair multiple is around in line with the upside that you could propose for the stock.

The growth of alternative assets is a nice thing for the business in principle. There is more value add in alternative asset management and this approach is being adopted by most large-scale commodified AM players in the industry looking to stay ahead of the pressures from passive.

However, we're not that crazy about the typical PE portfolio in addition to the general trends in asset management. AGF is cheap, but without a solid growth record in revenues and profits, we'd have some concerns about what it might take for the market to recognise the undervaluation. It's a better pick than any other asset management stock we've come across, but we'd probably still pass for now. While AM is also quite resilient to economic strife, we know for sure that in the event of market turmoil and further macro questions, things won't trend well, and would rather be on the right side of macro developments as well.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.