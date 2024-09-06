jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Since I last wrote on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in late June, shares jumped 11.53%, even while the broader market has moved less than 1%​.

The digital auto-retailer continues to invest heavily, helping improve their economies of scale on their vehicles in the hyper-competitive retail used car industry​.

Their investments are starting to pay off, as the gross profit per vehicle reached $7,049 in Q2.

While the overall used car industry is reeling from higher interest rates and the COVID supply chain that caused the price of certified pre-owned vehicles to spike, I believe Carvana can buck market trends due to its unique platform.

Unlike traditional dealerships, which are vulnerable to localized economic conditions, the company's online model allows the company to operate nationally, benefiting from immense scale, unique data insights, and minimizing overhead costs​.

That's not to say Carvana has had a smooth ride since their formation. Carvana's volatile past, including the overhanging debt load, means any investor faces risks from considering this stock.

Their debt load, which stands at $4.8 billion, remains a key concern​.

Since the rout in shares in 2022, management has since been acutely focused on reducing operational costs, such as reconditioning expenses, while maintaining growth, to help power their current share price.

Debt is a critical risk for investors to remember here, but I think at this point the story is strong enough to justify the debt overhang.

I think Carvana's focus on profitability is starting to pay off, and I think they are soon set to benefit from a similar set of economies of scale and digital distribution model that e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN)​ pioneered. I think shares are a strong buy from here.

Why I'm Doing a Follow-Up Coverage

In June, I started covering the online auto retailer with a hold. At the time, I was bullish on the potential of the turnaround story but more uncertain about the stability of the turnaround itself and how durable their margins would be.

Previously, the auto retailer had struggled with margin pressures due to an aggressive pricing strategy aimed at gaining market share from traditional used-car dealers, which eroded their profits.

Over the last year and a half, however, they've made strong improvements in gross profit per vehicle, which reached over $7,000 in Q2.

Despite some analyst's skepticism regarding the sustainability of these margins (some comparable retailers have a Gross Profit margin of about $2.3k per vehicle), I really think Carvana's operations have improved, as shown through their reductions in inventory and disciplined operating costs​.

Carvana's recent earnings have really made me far more bullish. Management was able to increase unit sales by 33% year-over-year while simultaneously reducing operating costs per vehicle by $400, which proves they are already focusing on a more sustainable business model even as revenue continues to perform well​.

The used car dealer has also revamped its reconditioning processes,​ and management focused on creating improved processes for acquiring vehicles at auctions, which, I believe, has supported expanding their gross profit margins. All of this makes me more confident in their ability to maintain a stronger competitive position.

The point of this follow-up coverage is to discuss these key improvements they are making and why I think this makes the story far more durable.

Rebound Is In Full Swing

The earnings call was full of positive surprises in my opinion. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas was surprised at the magnitude of Carvana's improved margins without additional selling, general, and administrative (SGA) expenses during the company's Q2 earnings call.

CEO Ernie Garcia commented during the call:

We've broken down SG&A in the past into three categories: overhead, marketing and operations expense. And I think it's probably useful to hit them all separately. On overhead, we've held that pretty flat for the last five or six quarters. And I think that that's largely our plan for the immediate future, is to continue to hold that flat. On marketing expense, we've moved down from a kind of long-term average just over $1,000 to 542 this quarter. That's something that we're extremely excited about, obviously, and that reflects a lot of gains across, I think, many different parts of the system. I think from a long-term fundamental perspective, I think debatably the most exciting part of that is what's going on with operations expense. We, this quarter, we're at $1,696 that's a number that we're extremely excited about. It's a number that's several hundred dollars less than our kind of pre-pandemic numbers that were pretty good at the time. But that's happened at a time when the average of other automotive retailers have probably seen their SG&A go up by about $1,000 with inflation and everything else - Q2 Call.

The company also reported their gross profit per unit (GPU) increased significantly during the quarter. CFO Mark Jenkins stated:

Our strong profitability results in Q2 were driven by meaningful fundamental improvements in GPU and SG&A expenses. In the second quarter, non-GAAP total GPU was $7,344, an increase of $314 and a new company record. Non-GAAP retail GPU was $3,539, an increase of $677 and a new company record. Our strength in retail GPU continues to be driven by fundamental gains and consistent performance in several areas, including uveal cost of sales, customer sourcing, inventory turn times and revenues from additional sources. Year-over-year changes were also driven by higher spreads between wholesale and retail market prices, partially offset by higher retail depreciation rates and a lower retail inventory allowance adjustment.

Overall for me, this is a solid quarter. Wall Street on the whole gave management notable praise after this quarter, especially given that the profit of $0.14/share beat expectations of a loss of $0.12/share.

In essence, I think the company is firing on all cylinders (no pun intended) and well-positioned to further refine their pricing strategy. With interest rates soon set to decline with the Federal Reserve cutting benchmark rates, I think this is a perfect time to see demand for cars ramp up as consumers pay less in interest and have a higher willingness to pay. It's the right headwind just as they are getting their margins under control. It's a strong combination in my opinion.

Valuation

Carvana's growth prospects really seem to allow them to push for strong revenue growth over the next five to ten years as we see the power of their national, digitally integrated inventory model beat out physical retailers. In a lot of ways, it's a lot like Amazon, with their car elevators in key urban areas mimicking Amazon warehouses.

The company's focus on streamlining operations, improving margins, and leveraging their technology-driven approach has led analysts to price in strong increases in revenue, with estimates projected revenue to grow from $13.08 billion in 2024 to over $27.5 billion by 2029​. Wow!

Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Currently, Carvana's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is about 56% above the sector median​, reflecting investors' starting to bake in this Amazon distribution model into their future.

While this is above the sector median, given the company's growth trajectory, I think this premium does not fully capture their potential. I actually think Carvana's forward P/S ratio of 1.37 should be closer to double the sector median of 0.88, as their expected revenue growth far exceeds that of their peers in the automotive retail sector.

With forecasted revenue growth of 21.4% year-over-year in 2024 and revenue expected to compound in the high teens (on average) through 2029​, I think the company's business model has shown scalability that is unique to the space. Again, the Amazon of Automotive retail.

If we priced in a forward Price to sales ratio that was double the sector median of 0.88, this would mean the forward Price to sales ratio is 1.76, compared to the current forward ratio of 1.37. This would imply another 28.47% upside in shares from current levels.

Risks

Like I mentioned at the beginning of this analysis, Carvana's stock has had a whipsaw history, declining after peaking during COVID-19. In 2021, shares reached a high of $370.10 as demand for used cars surged due to limited new car supply and their online model excelled during COVID lockdowns.

As the pandemic faded, and internal execution struggles mounted, shares plummeted 99% to just $3.55 by December 2022​. During this time, the company's debt load grew exponentially, which led to bankruptcy concerns as the auto retail chain struggled to maintain solvency amid falling used car prices and higher operating costs.

I say all of this because I think it's key that readers know the history behind this potential Amazon of auto. It has not been wide open roads or a smooth ride to where they are today. The price action on their 5-year stock chart can tell you this, but this qualitative detail is important to know as well. I believe that management has cracked the profitability code here for online auto sales, but their $4.8 billion debt load means they realistically do not have a lot of wiggle room. Don't get me wrong, my 'strong-buy' opinion here comes with a warning that this is a high-risk investment.

For me personally, despite these risks, I remain bullish on the company because they have been addressing many of these execution issues and improving their core unit economics. Carvana has honed in and focused on increasing gross profit per vehicle by cutting operational inefficiencies and reconditioning their processes​.

In their earnings call. CEO Garcia actually highlighted that they are now one of the most profitable automotive retailers:

In the first quarter of this year, we were both the fastest-growing and most profitable public automotive retailer for the first time. In the second quarter, we did it again. And this time, we extended our separation in each category. Historically, when those two things are true at the same time, it bodes very well for an extremely successful future. We have every intention of working hard to validate that pattern.

From hemorrhaging money and bankruptcy being discussed, to becoming the (self-claimed) most profitable publicly traded public automotive retailer. This seems to be a story of grit and an unwavering drive to deliver value to customers and shareholders. This is a big reason why I am so bullish and why I think they can navigate their debt risks.

Bottom Line

Carvana's stock has experienced a dramatic rise, up approx. 3,600% from its 2022 lows.

The auto retailer has gotten lean, restructured, and addressed operational inefficiencies, leading to significant improvements in gross profit per vehicle.

Despite their risk of a large debt load, I think the momentum behind Carvana's growth suggests a promising future for investors. The company's technological platform and improved margins are showing their strengths now to investors. I really believe they have the potential to be the Amazon of auto retail given these unique technology strengths.

Given this, I am now a strong buy on the stock. It's been a fascinating story to watch. I think there is more promise to come for investors willing to stomach the risks.