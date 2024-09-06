Kutay Tanir/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Whether foreign or domestic, electrical utility companies have always been a popular choice for income investors. They pay good dividends, have a predictable customer base, and reliable sources of generation.

Today we’re going to be looking at Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC), one of the largest energy utilities in Chile. We’re going to be looking at the company, after its recent downturn, for its profitability, its value with respect to global peers, and importantly its dividends, which make it a candidate worth considering for income investors.

Understanding Enel Chile

Enel Chile is a company that engages in major electricity generation and distribution in Chile. The company is made up of several subsidies.

Enel Chile owns 93.55% of Enel Generación Chile S.A., 99.99% of Enel Green Power Chile S.A., and 99.09% of Enel Distribución Chile S.A.

The company has been focused in trying to lower its emissions in recent years, and has closed all of its former coal-fired plants. The company generates through traditional means, wind, solar, fossil fuel, and most importantly, hydroelectric.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $597 million Total Current Assets $2.5 billion Total Assets $12.5 billion Total Current Liabilities $2.9 billion Total Liabilities $7.5 billion Total Shareholders' Equity $4.7 billion Click to enlarge

Enel Chile has a considerable amount of cash on hand, and while the company has a sub 1.0 current ratio, I feel like there is little worry that they will be able to continue operating, with such a substantial amount of assets dedicated to power generation in a relatively stable country.

Enel Chile is currently trading at a price/book ratio of 0.73, which is quite a bit lower than the sector median, which is 1.80. Utilities tend to trade at lower price/book values than the broader market, but trading at a discount to its book value is relatively unusual for such large companies with such generally stable earnings. It makes this a possible contrarian and value pick.

The Risks

As mentioned, Enel Chile has a lot of hydroelectric generation as part of its overall production. That means their generation can be affected by the amount of rainfall Chile experiences, and weather situations like El Niño can either be supportive or detracting to energy production for the company.

Outside of hydroelectric production, Enel Chile has plants that use natural gas. That means commodity prices may affect the profitability of their long-term electricity sales contracts.

Operating in Chile, the company’s success depends heavily on the fortunes of the Chilean economy. Chile is a major producer of copper, and we see that the downturn in the Enel Chile stock has coincided at least in part with a downturn in copper prices.

Moreover, being a Chilean company, Enel Chile conducts its operations almost entirely in the Chilean peso, and pays its dividends in Chilean pesos. That means the fortune of investors will be tied at least in part to the exchange rate.

Statement of Operations

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Revenue $3.0 billion $4.6 billion $4.5 billion $2.4 billion Operating Income $275 million $968 million $814 million $430 million Profit $107 million $1.4 billion $721 million $291 million Diluted EPS 6.5¢ 96¢ 49¢ 7.9¢ Click to enlarge

Enel Chile has rebounded nicely from the economic slowdown of 2020 and 2021, and the company is generating a pretty consistent amount of revenue and profit.

According to estimates, the company is expected to have revenue of $4.6 billion this year, and earnings of 42¢. At current prices, this is a very low P/E ratio of 6.24. That’s again much lower than the 19.19 sector median, which again points to Enel Chile being in the value range. Next year, the situation is expected to be similar, if a bit slower, with revenue of $4.2 billion and earnings down to 34¢. This is still very value-friendly.

While impacted by economic factors, Enel Chile’s revenue and earnings are pretty stable, and while not a growth company, this is still fitting nicely into the value company targets.

Dividends – Inconsistent but High

Enel Chile pays dividends twice per year. They pay the bulk of the dividend in May, while they make a smaller payment in January. This year, the company paid a 3.4¢ dividend in January and another 21.4¢ dividend in May. This would be a yield of 9.46%.

Unfortunately, the dividend payout is not consistent, and Enel Chile pays dividend which has to be converted into US dollars from Chilean pesos. We can’t, therefore, count on exactly what the dividend yield will be, but history suggests that the company will have a pretty respective payout in future years. If the company retains its profitability that is suggested by earnings estimates, I would expect yield to shrink slightly in the future.

Conclusion

Enel Chile has long been on the low side of the P/E spectrum for a global utility company, but after dropping in share price this year the company is in the contrarian and value range, and while the inconsistent dividend maybe makes this less of an income play for people that want income stocks that they can absolutely depend on for regular income. I’m still rating it a buy on all counts though for simply being so cheap.

If investing, I would keep an eye on the value of the Chilean peso with respect to the US dollar, as if the currency gets markedly weaker that would make the dividend that much weaker. I would also keep a general eye on the Chilean economy because a weak economy is never a good sign for a utility.

Chile is a small country, and it’s always going to be a bit off the radar for American investors. This probably isn’t a great investment for someone looking for big increases in stock price in the near future, but for those looking for a good earning and a long-term play, it’s an interesting choice.