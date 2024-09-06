Enel Chile: An Interesting Foreign Opportunity For Income Investors

Sep. 06, 2024 11:00 AM ETEnel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Stock
Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
707 Followers

Summary

  • Enel Chile S.A. is a major Chilean utility company with a focus on electricity generation and distribution, making it a potential value pick.
  • The company has a low P/E ratio of 6.24 and trades at a price/book ratio of 0.73, indicating undervaluation compared to global peers.
  • Despite inconsistent dividends, Enel Chile offers a high yield of 9.46%, though payouts are subject to currency exchange rates and economic conditions.
  • Enel Chile's profitability and stable revenue make it a buy for long-term investors, but keep an eye on the Chilean peso and economy.

Flag of Chile

Kutay Tanir/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Whether foreign or domestic, electrical utility companies have always been a popular choice for income investors. They pay good dividends, have a predictable customer base, and reliable sources of generation.

Today we’re going to

This article was written by

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
707 Followers
I’m Jason Ditz and I have 20 years of experience in foreign policy research. My work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. I have been writing investment analysis, with a focus on deep-discount value plays, for over 25 years. I I got my start analyzing securities for a stock-picking contest on the now defunct StockJungle in college. After winning one of the top prizes for quarterly performance, I was hired to write a monthly article about micro-cap stocks, again with a value perspective. After StockJungle went belly-up, with its focus on momentum investing, I started to take a close interest in the contrarian investment philosophy of David Dreman. I began writing for Motley Fool and ultimately Seeking Alpha. My goal is to find underappreciated companies with a focus on returning value to investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ENIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENIC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News