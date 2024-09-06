Klaus Vedfelt

Summary

Following my coverage on Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) in May '24, for which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that the business would continue to grow robustly given the multiple growth drivers, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I remain buy-rated for BOWL given the success seen with its growth initiatives. However, I note that my price target has been revised downwards to reflect the slower than expected growth rate (vs. my previous model).

Investment thesis

Yesterday, BOWL released its 4Q24 earnings, which saw revenue growth of 18.6%, driven by same-center sales of 6.9% and 2 new centers. This drove total revenue to $283.9 million, beating consensus estimates of $273.6 million, resulting in an adj EBITDA of $83.4 million. Adj EBITDA would have been $2 million higher if not for the one-off insurance true-up and loss in PBA programming. Looking ahead, management guided for FY25 adj EBITDA guidance in the range of $390 to $430 million with the assumption that revenue will grow mid-single-digit to >10%, driven by low-to-mid-single-digit percentage same-center-sales growth and 4 new center builds.

As I expected previously, BOWL showed strong acceleration in same-center sales, which translated into an even stronger bowling center revenue growth of 20%. By mix, group event revenues grew 38%, walk-in retail revenues grew 17%, and league & tournament revenues grew 9%, all of which accelerated except for league & tournament. This is very encouraging because it indicates that the growth initiatives implemented have worked out very well. To highlight a few:

The relaunch of an enhanced version of the Summer Season pass drove $8.5 million in incremental bowling revenue. This itself contributed 360 bps to 4Q24 y/y revenue growth. Also importantly, this new version improved customer satisfaction scores from ancillary benefits of the pass. BOWL stepped up on its amusement offerings by offering new games, better prize in-stocks, and updated redemption centers. As I mentioned previously about BOWL upgrading its food menu in July in all centers, this translated into improved attachment rates (i.e., driving up average transaction value). Also, as mentioned previously, the new website (which streamlines the online booking process; i.e., better UI/UX) worked out well too, driving increased wallet share and average ticket price.

What is also worth nothing is that BOWL saw positive same-center sales in all months during the quarter, which suggests BOWL is capturing share from other discretionary spend (i.e., capturing more wallet share). I say this because other discretionary businesses noted poor consumer demand in their recent calls. Take, for example, the travel and leisure industry saw poor US consumer spending, Disney saw slowing theme park demand, Diageo warned about poor demand, etc.

My guess is that bowling is a cheaper alternative to all these other discretionary expenditures. Given the macro situation remains uncertain (despite the expected rate cut), I think BOWL may continue to win consumer wallet share, especially with its growth initiatives working well. On the latter point, the area to monitor is BOWL’s ability to drive up average spend per customer. In particular, F&B spend has a huge potential using Lucky Strike Miami, which included new F&B innovation across menus and cocktails as a benchmark. For reference, BOWL saw $3.40 F&B spend for every dollar of bowling spend, and this is ~3.4x BOWL’s historical average.

One area that I have not actively priced into my model is acquisitions, and I think the 4Q24 earnings indicated that management has not let their foot off the accelerator pedal on this. Specifically, management mentioned that they have seen “increased M&A opportunities," which gives hope that we will see more acquisitions ahead. As of 4Q24, BOWL has a net debt position of around $1.1 billion, which is around 3x net debt to EBITDA. Using management's FY25 EBITDA guidance of ~$410 million at the midpoint, it implies FY25 leverage ratio to be ~2.5x (can raise 1x of EBITDA in debt and still be below 4x). Also, note that BOWL does not have any debt maturity anytime soon (the next big maturity date is in 2028), so BOWL can certainly take a risk in using its balance sheet to acquire targets.

Valuation

Own calculation

My revised target price for BOWL based on my model is $21. While I remain positive about the fundamentals, I think it is fair to acknowledge the slower than expected revenue growth. I originally expected FY24 to grow by 12%, but BOWL disappointed by 300 bps. Management FY25 guidance also suggests a growth rate slower than my expectation of 16%. Hence, I have adjusted my FY25 and FY26 growth expectations downwards to 12% (reflecting the high end of the FY25 guide for >10% growth). Since growth is slower than FY23, I have also adjusted my multiples expectation downwards to 3.2x forward revenue (BOWL traded at ~3.2x after reporting 2Q24 growth of 12%).

Something to reiterate regarding the model is that I still did not include any M&A growth contribution. If that happens, BOWL may grow faster than I modeled.

Risk

Although, BOWL has apparently won a larger share of consumer discretionary spending, this may not be lost if the overall spending pie shrinks due to the uncertain macro conditions, especially with a possibility of a recession happening. You should also notice that strong execution is needed to drive up spend per customer, which BOWL’s management has so far demonstrated. If management were to screw up in this aspect, growth could slow down dramatically.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for BOWL is still a buy. Despite a revision in my price target due to slower-than-expected revenue growth, I remain bullish on BOWL as its growth initiatives, such as enhanced summer passes, upgraded amusement offerings, and improved food menus, have worked out very well. Moreover, BOWL has also shown that it is winning consumer wallet share in this uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. As management continues to execute on its growth initiatives, and consumers continue to prefer BOWL’s as their discretionary spending avenue, I think the growth outlook remains healthy.