As the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) trial to block the $25 billion The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) deal progresses, many new investors, myself included, are evaluating whether now is a good time to invest in the company. Specifically, we want to understand whether the price spike witnessed between March and May will continue as a long-term upward trend or if we should anticipate a potential decline soon.

This article will be divided into several paragraphs: I will begin with a short description of the deal, revealing my opinion on the merger. I will then discuss the main financials of the company. I will finally conclude with a valuation and some takeaways.

Company's quotation (TrendSpider.com)

The Deal And Its Consequences

These days, the U.S. grocery industry may witness a significant change if the $25 billion merger between Kroger and Albertson's goes through.

The main aspect of the merger is the expansion of Kroger's geographical presence. Considering that Kroger will incorporate Albertson's, which is mainly present in the West and Northeast, KR will incredibly enhance its presence in the U.S. and will become an incredible grocery powerhouse able to serve millions of new customers.

The merger will lead to the creation of new potential synergies between KR and ACE. Kroger's management team expects the deal to generate around $1 billion in annual synergies within four years since the deal's closure. The main motivation reported by the managers about synergies is that the consolidation between the two companies can lead to an overall enhancement in the supply chains and integrated operating practices, enabling the new entity to offer more competitive prices, better service, and a wider variety of products sold. In the end, customers should benefit from this new situation, by obtaining lower prices and better service.

The deal is necessary for both companies to remain competitive in an industry that is mainly composed of enormous companies, such as Walmart Inc. (WMT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). These giants are dominating the industry by imposing new standards that are almost impossible to reach by small players. Just think about Walmart's incredible network of stores and its dominant position in the grocery industry, allowing it to have a huge pricing power. Similarly, Amazon, through its e-commerce platform, revolutionized the way people shop. Also, Costco, with its membership-driven model, attracts a loyal customer base that values quality and savings.

In such a competitive environment, smaller companies, like Kroger and Albertson's, face limitations in scale and resources when compared to these giants. The merger is useful to pool their resources, broaden their geographic footprint, and achieve the economies of scale necessary to compete effectively. This merger enables them to combine their strengths-such as Kroger's technological innovations and Albertson's strong regional networks-creating a more robust entity capable of taking on industry leaders.

Financials

Income Statement

Over the past five years, the company has delivered solid financial performance, particularly in its bottom line, which has grown at a faster pace than its revenues. This is especially significant for a company in the retail industry, where, as shown in the accompanying data, operating and net margins tend to be quite low.

The company's net margin improved from 1.36% in 2020 to 1.44% in 2024 (with the fiscal year ending in February). In my view, any improvement in this metric should be welcomed by both the company and its investors, given the typically slim margins in the industry.

According to the managers, the merger should create some synergies, which over time should enhance the company's profitability. Therefore, if the deal goes through, I expect that these synergies will positively impact net income in the long run.

Income Statement Overview (Author's Excel Sheet)

Balance Sheet

According to the last 5 years' data, the company's total debt passed from approximately $21.1 billion to $19.4 billion. The decline is a positive sign for investors as the company reduced the interest payments and improved its overall creditworthiness.

A general look at the balance sheet makes me believe that the company's debt load is at an acceptable level, in particular, if we consider that the total debt stands at just five times the company's 2024 free cash flow.

If the deal is approved, the new company will take on new debt, including the $13.8 billion currently held by Albertson's. This is not all, since a significant amount of debt is expected to be added to buy out Albertson's current shareholders.

The potential deterioration of the balance sheet could potentially impact the financial flexibility of the combined company, and it will be important to monitor how this new debt, and consequently the interests that the company will have to pay on it, is managed to ensure it doesn't weigh too heavily on future profitability.

The balance sheet's main strength is represented by the negative net working capital, a synonym for favorable credit terms with suppliers, and a fast inventory turnover. However, it is important to notice that this situation is pretty common in the sector.

Net Working Capital Overview (Author's Excel Sheet)

Cash Flow Statement

Kroger's free cash flow is strong, but unlike other companies, it tends to be quite volatile. This volatility is primarily driven by fluctuations in cash from operations, which are heavily influenced by significant changes in net working capital-especially inventory. Large swings in inventory levels can create variability in cash flow, as increases in inventory tie up cash, while decreases release cash. This makes Kroger's ability to generate consistent free cash flow less predictable, depending on how efficiently it manages its working capital and inventory levels.

The free cash flow is used to pay out dividends, which currently stand at a yield of 2.38% with all positive grades according to the quant data.

Free-Cash-Flow Overview (Author's Excel Sheet)

Valuation

I evaluated the company using two different methods, firstly, I tried to use the classical discounted cash flow model, and then I tried to compare some key ratios with its main competitors.

DCF

First, I computed the weighted average cost of capital according to the capital asset pricing model and I obtained a value of 6.22% which I used as my discount factor.

As stated in the cash flow statement paragraph, the free cash flow tends to be particularly volatile and low preventable, therefore, to be as conservative as possible, I decided to project the 2024 FCF with just 1% growth until 2029. I also used a 1% perpetual growth rate to compute the terminal value. I obtained an intrinsic value of $50.4 per share, which is not so far from the current price.

DCF Valuation (Author's Excel Sheet)

Peer Comparison

I also decided to see how the company's valuation stands compared to the main competitors: Costco, Walmart, and Target.

According to the table below, it is immediate to see how, compared to the other companies in the industry, Kroger has pretty low metrics. Particularly, the number that makes it very attractive is the very low price-to-free cash flow ratio, which is the lowest among its peers. A similar situation can be noticed by looking at the PE ratio. The low valuation metrics, combined with a very attractive 2.4% annual dividend yield make me state that Kroger, despite the uncertainties on the M&A side, is a compelling investment opportunity.

Peers Comparison (Author's Excel Sheet)

Conclusion

The essential nature of the products sold makes the grocery industry one of the most resilient, able to guarantee a good level of stability during economic recessions. Even though the sector is highly competitive, with some big companies that share a large part of the market share, Kroger has a good positioning and solid financial results that lead me to consider the opportunity for solid growth in the future years.

Even though there is a large incertitude, mainly related to the close of the deal, I believe that the stock is trading at a valuation that provides a reasonable margin of safety, and I rate Kroger as a BUY.

As the trial continues, I expect a lot of volatility around the stock in the coming weeks, and I am ready to make a first entrance at around $50 per share.