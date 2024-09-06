J Studios

Introduction

When we last examined Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA) in June 2023, we had the stock rated as hold since we believed the firm had growth drivers such as same-day delivery initiatives. In addition, the business maintained a high degree of profitability in addition to having a sizable membership base. As a result, we plan to wait and observe. Investors, including us, took note when Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) revealed that it had acquired 690k shares in Ulta in August 2024. As a result, we would like to assess the business again and share our opinions.

Let's first quickly discuss our opinions regarding Berkshire's investment in Ulta. Given that Ulta's holding represents less than 0.1% of its portfolio overall, we believe that Buffett is unlikely to have made this investment decision personally given the size of the purchase. Also, considering that this size is less than many of its tiny size positions, it's probably viewed as a more speculative purchase. Consequently, we believe Berkshire is likely to adopt a wait-and-see attitude with the business as well.

Berkshire's holding (CNBC)

Factors Driving Investor Optimism

We believe two factors made investors optimistic about the company. (1) A large member base; and (2) A margin that leads the industry. The stock performance, however, truly represented the company's severe headwinds at the moment. Ulta currently has greater operating margins at 14% than its strong retailer counterpart Sephora (whose operating margin of 9% is determined from its financials below).

Sephora's financials (LVMH) Sephora's financials (LVMH) Sephora's financials (LVMH)

However, Ulta is gradually losing market share, even though its profitability level is still excellent.

Profitabilities (Seeking Alpha)

Additionally, during the previous few quarters, its profitability progressively declined. From its peak, its operating margin dropped by about 200bps, and its ROE dropped from approximately 70% to 55%.

Profitabilities of Ulta (YCharts)

Comparing Q2 2023 to Q2 2024, the company showed 10% more inventory and falling comp sales and profits. As a result, financials tell the story that the company attempted to use its dominant margin position to compete on price to gain market share, but it was unsuccessful because its top line did not grow, and it continued to accumulate inventory. We can therefore anticipate that this headwind is not over yet.

Challenges Facing Ulta

So, why is the strategy not working?

Lack of price advantage over its online peers

Strong online competitors like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) emerge. In the online beauty product market, Amazon is predicted to surpass Walmart and reach a 14.5% market share by 2025, while Walmart may hold a 13% share. By introducing marketplace businesses, Amazon and Walmart can directly compete with Ulta by introducing more merchants quickly. By offering more beauty products online at a lower price than Ulta, these merchants create more pressure for Ulta. For instance, a comparable product costing 22% less than it is at Ulta is available at Amazon and Walmart. (refer to the chart below)

Beauty product price comparison (Google shopping)

In our view, Ulta solely concentrated on competing with Sephora and did not formally address competition from Amazon and Walmart, probably because offline channels continue to be significant in the choice to purchase beauty products.

Consumer survey (eMarketer)

But, considering that Ulta positioned itself at the mid- and lower-tier end of the market as opposed to Sephora, we believe that Ulta will be under increased pressure from Amazon in the future.

Lack of differentiation from its offline peer

Online shops like Amazon and TikTok have been posing a serious threat to U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants. Those that can thrive use unique in-store services to forge robust omnichannel strategies that increase revenue per customer and balance the higher overhead at physical stores. For example, Best Buy (BBY) provides in-store technical support to assist customers in locating products.

Sephora is Ulta's biggest offline rival in the United States. Since Sephora has more stores in urban areas and Ulta's stores are more dispersed, the two have not directly competed with each other geographically in the past. Take New York City as an example (see the below chart) : Sephora's locations are concentrated in Manhattan, while Ulta's locations are more spread out.

Sephora's location in NYC (Google map) Ulta's location in NYC (Google Map)

Nevertheless, to accelerate its U.S. expansion—particularly in rural areas—Sephora launched more stores within Kohl's. Ulta reported that 80% of its locations were affected by the opening of new Sephora stores, likely due to competition from Sephora's establishment of 1,000 stores across the U.S., which has put pressure on the company.

We believe this is the case because Sephora offers more polished in-store service than Ulta. Sephora employs beauty advisors to assist consumers in finding the products they need, whereas Ulta provides salon services as a differentiation. Ulta's salon service, therefore, is considered a separate product line from the products it sells, but Sephora's services are related to the products it offers and can effectively increase sales conversion. As a result, Sephora offers a superior shopping experience compared to Ulta.

Although Ulta is attempting to replicate Sephora's strategy by partnering with Target to open more stores quickly, we are less optimistic about its potential. Ulta plans to introduce around 60 premium brands in the smaller-format stores within Target. One of Ulta's advantages over Sephora has been its broader product assortment, with Sephora focusing on high-end brands while Ulta offers both prestige and drugstore brands. However, this partnership doesn't seem to enhance its value proposition to customers, in our view. Additionally, Ulta has not adequately addressed the differentiation in service through partnership. We conclude that Ulta's management may be too conservative in responding to the competition.

Although Ulta has a large rewards program member base, the fact that membership is free limits its impact on securing future purchases. Although Ulta's rewards program is currently more attractive than Sephora's, Sephora seems to have stronger bargaining power with suppliers. In the second half of 2024, Sephora's revenue reached $8.6 billion with 8% growth, compared to Ulta's $5.2 billion in revenue with 2% growth. This gives Sephora greater bargaining power due to its larger size. As Sephora is expected to surpass Ulta in U.S. store count, it is likely to exert more pressure on Ulta through discounts, rather than the other way around.

Valuation and Conclusion

Our DCF model projects a 3% growth scenario and concludes that Ulta is currently trading 18% above its fair value of $298. Our assumptions include the company maintaining its free cash flow margins at 13%, with a WACC of 12.4%. The sensitivity analysis below indicates that if the company can maintain a growth rate above 5% or increase its free cash flow margin to over 16%, the current price would be justified.

DCF model and sensitivity analysis (LEL)

Analysts have projected a -9% and -14% decline in EPS over the next two quarters, with revenue expected to return to growth afterward.

EPS estimated (Seeking Alpha) Revenue estimated (Seeking Alpha)

Sephora is growing its margin while Ulta's margin is declining, and inventory is piling up. With flat EPS growth, we expect it will be challenging for Ulta’s stock price to consistently trade above our model price of $298 over the next two quarters. Therefore, there is limited short-term upside.

EPS history (Seeking Alpha)

In the long term, although the company highlighted growth drivers like geographic expansion opportunities in Mexico and its partnership with Target, we believe Ulta has not effectively differentiated its value proposition to customers. In our view, Sephora is excelling in this area, particularly through its partnership with Kohl's, which expands its reach into rural areas. Additionally, Sephora’s larger scale makes it more competitive in pricing. Additionally, Ulta faces strong online competition from Amazon and Walmart, with its price advantage being limited compared to these peers. We believe management is too conservative and has not responded quickly with effective solutions. Therefore, we don't expect Ulta to return to growth above 5% anytime soon. As a result, we no longer recommend holding the shares and are downgrading the stock rating to "Sell."