Floresco Productions/OJO Images via Getty Images

PCT Still Exists Despite Lack Of Sales

I wrote my first bearish articles on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) in May 2021. I believed the company couldn't scale its polypropylene recycling technology from its Feedstock Evaluation Unit (FEU) to commercial-scale production at its Ironton plant. So far, I have been proven correct. It has been 3 years and 4 months since those articles and PCT has never reported material sales. The stock has mostly gone lower since its SPAC transaction, but the fact that the company is still going surprises me. Therefore, in this article, besides updating you on the business, I will look closer at its financing. The bulls have gotten operations incorrect, but they were right about PCT getting enough financing to keep it going.

I will review PCT's issues with co-product 2, its latest business strategy to go after compound products, Dan Gibson's funding of PCT through Pure Plastic LLC, its latest FDA No Objection letter, and the CEO compensation plan. I recommend investors read through the 10-Q instead of listening to the conference call. I find Dustin Olson's (CEO) explanations confusing to follow. It's more efficient to read the explanations in the filings.

Investors should be skeptical of a firm outside the medical industry with $478 million in accumulated deficit since being public and no sales. I am used to seeing medical firms who are close to regulatory approvals with these types of losses, not industrial firms. Most public medical device companies have a product with a completed design that just needs to get regulatory approvals. PCT is effectively still at the drawing board trying to make its product commercially viable.

I remain bearish on PCT stock, but I acknowledge the firm probably has the funds to continue for the next few quarters due to support from Dan Gibson.

Production Issues At Spec: Co-Product 2 Problem

When Dustin first mentioned PCT starting production of recycled polypropylene at the Ironton plant, I'm sure most investors expected to see some sales. In November 2023, the firm marked its first commercial shipment of its ultrapure resin (UPR) it calls PureFive. However, no material sales have been generated because the recycled resin hasn't been made to the spec necessary for buyers like L'Oréal and Proctor & Gamble to use it in their products. These firms have a lot of interest in the recycled ultrapure resin the company originally promised investors when it went public via a SPAC in 2021, but none has been produced up to potential customers' standards.

Throughout the Q2 conference call, Dustin refers to various production rates the Ironton facility has hit in between its planned outages. As an aside, each outage is claimed to be the final one, but another one has always followed. On the call, Dustin said June was the firm's most successful month with pellets being produced 25 out of 30 days, with a peak daily production rate of 134,000 pounds. In theory, I would be excited by each production run where more UPR pellets are produced if they were being sold. It's not nameplate capacity, but at least we would see pellets being sold and used in the real world. However, without sales, this production doesn't mean much. We don't know exactly what is being produced other than that it's not working for customers.

Dustin said on the call,

"They [P&G and L'Oréal] are very particular with how they evaluate the product and how they integrate the product. And they don't want to take undue risk into their operation either."

He added later on,

"the large majority of customers that we talk to are extremely interested in our product… And then it comes to just the tactical operations of how do you make it happen?"

It's pretty clear, the low-volume product being produced at Ironton isn't what customers need. It's concerning that not even the low volume product can generate material commercial results. One of the biggest issues Ironton has faced recently has been what management calls co-product 2 (CP2). CP2 is polyethylene and other solids that come in its feedstock that can't properly be removed. Between 25% and 35% of #5 bales (feedstock) are CP2. During PCT's March 2024 Ironton Showcase, Dustin presented CP1 & CP2 as positives because he claimed they could be sold. However, they haven't yet been sold and are the biggest impediments to producing UPR products on spec.

PureCycle Tech Q2 Slide Deck

PCT has been going after this CP2 problem in various ways. Originally, it was purchasing feedstock low in CP2. It recently installed a flake sorter to go from 25%-35% CP2 to just 3% in the feedstock. The firm needed to do this because higher quality feedstock with lower CP2 costs almost 4x more. However, after transitioning to higher CP2 feedstock, rates were limited by reliability issues and the CP2 recovery & handling. It now needs to adjust the recovery and handling system. Furthermore, it needs to install a larger flake sorting line which it plans to do at the end of September. The goal is to improve CP2 removal in low pressure systems (following success in high pressure systems). It is unclear after these changes are made if the projected 4 million pounds per month of production will be an on-spec product that can be sold at a profit.

Compound Coming To Market (Not What We Were Promised)

When I invest in early-stage medical device companies, I make sure to study management's goals. I want the promised new products to either meet or exceed specification and adaptability goals. Firms usually meet their short-term goals. The issue is when management teams are inconsistent and sneakily change their goals to a more attainable outcome which ruins the profit potential. When a company shifts its focus away from long-term goals to a short-term product that doesn't do what the company originally set out to accomplish, I get nervous.

This is the situation with PCT. We were promised that the company could recycle any used polypropylene into virgin-like plastic. Instead, the first sales are going to come from a compound which blends its product with either post-industrial recycled material or virgin polypropylene to improve consistency and enhance product delivery. On the call, Dustin also mentioned increasing the melt flow index by adding a visbreaking agent which changes the viscosity of the product. To me, this seems like a lesser change than the compound products where virgin or recycled industrial material is blended. Dustin discussed firms wanting to mix a certain percentage of virgin plastic with PCT's recycled product, but he didn't delve into why firms would want this. The plastic PCT is producing isn't up to spec.

It's no surprise that this compound product, which will generate earlier sales for PCT than its promised UPR, has worse unit economics. Specifics weren't given, but the virgin or post-industrial plastic needs to be purchased; the compounder is paid a fee by PCT. Furthermore, there is more competition for compounded products. Remember, we were originally promised an ultrapure recycled resin that no other company had ever produced (which implies no competition). On the call, Dustin mentioned there are 47 compounders within a 400-mile radius of the Ironton facility.

Dustin said,

"Now they can simply define what characteristics that the application requires, and we will work with our partners to build it for them."

While it's good the firm will finally generate sales, this implies customers can't define characteristics that the application requires with its PureFive product alone. The firm is partnering with 3 compounders and targeting 2-3 million pounds of monthly production in Q4.

An analyst asked Dustin if PCT would start generating sales in Q3, but the CEO couldn't give a straight answer. He doesn't know if customers will accept this compound right away by adding it to their systems or if it will need to be tested with samples. This makes me think they won't generate sales in Q3. Specifically, analysts' sales estimates are for $4.65 million in Q3 and $14.93 million in Q4.

I believe the first sales generated will be a negative catalyst for the stock, not a positive one. That's because I believe the compounded product won't generate the unit economics investors have been hopeful for since 2021. Bringing us back to the medical device analogy, I would much prefer to invest in an early-stage firm that doesn't have approval than a company with an approved product with poor gross margins & weak sales. Investors have gotten used to investing in PCT without sales. It will be a new scenario when low-quality sales are all investors can see.

Dan Gibson's Funding & Cash Runway

PCT is operating with a "going concern" label because it has a history of losses and hasn't generated sales yet. Short sellers have been correctly identifying PCT's operational weaknesses, but keep getting the firm's ability to secure financing wrong. Let's give the firm's financials an updated review. PCT burned $34.7 million in Q2. Management claims it can get back to a normalized burn rate of $26 million per quarter. $79.6 million was used in operations in the first half of 2024; it had $27 million in interest expenses in that period. The firm has $246.6 million in long-term debt (original issue discount & debt issuance costs which are classified as a reduction to long-term debt subtracted from the total). This includes $250 million in green convertible notes that have a semiannual 7.25% interest rate and mature in 2030.

As of the end of Q2, the firm only had $10.9 million in cash. However, bankruptcy actually isn't imminent. It has $12.6 million in restricted cash. Plus, in August, the firm sold $22.5 million in revenue bonds for $18 million in cash. Therefore, it really will start with $28.9 million before the burn in Q3. The rest of the revenue bonds can be sold at closer to par if the firm makes progress towards operating Ironton at nameplate. However, when stress-testing financials, we want to assume operations don't go according to plans. The firm has $117.5 million in revenue bonds still left to sell. If they are also sold at the same 0.8 ratio, the firm will generate an additional $94 million in cash. If you add up $94 and $28.9 million, you get $122.9 million. With $26 million burned per quarter, the firm has 4.7 quarters of runway.

But wait, we must review how these revenue bond sales are occurring. To understand this, we must look at Dan Gibson. Dan is the Chief Investment Officer of Sylebra Capital management. The firm owns 17.75% of PCT. It also has given PCT a $200 million line of credit. With the $26 million per quarter burn rate, that could give PCT an additional 7.7 quarters of runway. Dan has made this financing situation more complicated than meets the eye because he also set up a separate firm called Pure Plastic LLC which has dealings with PCT.

Any financial transaction between PCT and Pure Plastic is a related party one because of Dan's involvement in both. I'll highlight 2 transactions between the pair. Firstly, on May 10th Pure Plastic memorialized the exchange of PCT's obligations for its $40 million term loan. To prepay the loan, PCT had been required to pay a 12% premium + interest. Instead of paying this prepayment premium, PCT issued Series B Warrants to Pure Plastic. In English, Pure Plastic gave PCT a $40 million term loan. PCT paid the loan back early. Pure Plastic allowed the 12% prepayment premium to be paid with Series B Warrants. There's no need for a term loan with Pure Plastic if Sylebra is going to give PCT a $200 million line of credit.

The Series B Warrants entitle Pure Plastic to purchase 3,064,081 shares at a price of $11.5 per share after November 6th. This doesn't seem like a great deal for Pure Plastic unless Dan is really confident the shares will spike (stock was at $4.84 on May 10th). Obviously, this will dilute shareholders (there are 164.7 million shares outstanding now), but I think most investors would exchange that for near-term cash since the firm is burning so much.

Now we can get back to the sale of revenue bonds which is the 2nd transaction I'll review. Pure Plastic had some involvement in the sale of the $22.5 million in revenue bonds. The 10-Q just says,

"On August 7, 2024, PCT LLC, Pure Plastic, and several other parties reached agreement on terms whereby certain purchasers [emphasis added] would purchase approximately $22.5 million in aggregate par amount of Series A Bonds owned by PCT LLC at a purchase price of $800 per $1,000 principal amount under a Bond Purchase Agreement."

It doesn't say if Pure Plastic bought any of the bonds. It wouldn't be a stretch for Pure Plastic to do so given the $40 million term loan it used to have with PCT. To be clear, Dan's fund has an investment in PCT, his fund has an open line of credit with PCT, and his firm Pure Plastic has had financial relationships with PCT. Without Dan Gibson, I don't think PCT would have lasted this long. This is where short-sellers have gotten it wrong. Dan has given PCT a lifeline.

We can't just take management's word for the $26 million per quarter burn rate because there have been more outages than they have projected. The 10-Q tells us in the next 12 months, the firm plans to invest $5 to $8 million in its Ironton plant, invest $46.5 million in long-lead & pre-construction work in Augusta & other purification factories, and spend $55 million on interest & principal payments. Plus, it has regular monthly expenses associated with managing the company. Therefore, the burn rate might be higher than $26 million per quarter since that total is $108 million excluding regular operational costs. The firm might draw on its $200 million credit facility in the next 12 months.

The Augusta expenses might be delayed, though. OPIS reported on August 29th, an official from the Augusta Economic Development Authority stated the Augusta recycling plant is

"a year behind schedule with work not expected to begin until the end of 2024 at the earliest."

This delay is being caused by the struggles at Ironton and PCT's liquidity limitations.

CEO Compensation: Rewarded To Raise Money

You would think that Dustin Olson didn't get any of his short-term performance awards in 2023 since PCT didn't generate any sales that year. However, you would be wrong. His short-term cash incentive plan had 2 parts to the performance review. The first goal had adjusted EBITDA thresholds; those obviously weren't hit since no sales were generated. The 2nd goal had capital raise thresholds. PCT raised $322 million in 2023 which gave him 78% of the payout. Dustin got $301,470 in cash as part of his short-term incentive plan. This was in addition to his $758,135 salary. I don't like this situation because some money PCT is raising is coming from Dan Gibson through Pure Plastic/Sylebra.

PureCycle Tech Proxy

Dustin only owns 350,264 shares in PCT, but he is getting stock awards each year, giving him skin in the game. From 2021 to 2023, Dustin got a combined $11.1 million worth of performance-based restricted stock units and service-based restricted stock units.

FDA No Objection Letter, An Easy Bar

On June 11th, the firm received an expanded FDA No Objection Letter for the use of PureFive in cosmetics, personal care, and food applications. Obviously, PureFive needs to be produced at scale with the proper specs for this to be of use. It's worth noting that PCT used plastic from its Feedstock Evaluation Unit to get this letter from the FDA, signaling the firm isn't confident in its Ironton product yet.

It's also useful to note that this No Objection Letter might not have been as hard to get as management made it seem. According to EHN,

"the FDA has a lax approval process for plastic food packaging that hasn't kept pace with the science on chemical hazards in plastics. The agency's approval process for recycled plastics is voluntary and ignores the potential risk of chemical mixtures. Companies can seek guidance on their recycling process, but they are not required to. In addition, the FDA relies on manufacturers' test data when it approves materials, leaving companies essentially in charge of policing themselves."

It's not a great sign for management to be celebrating this minor accomplishment, while not satisfying customers enough to generate sales from UPR.

Risks To My Thesis

According to Seeking Alpha, PCT has a 26.51% short interest which is among the highest of all public companies. On Nasdaq's website, it shows there are 43,737,115 shares held short with 19.1 days to cover. This is a consensus short stock which means it is prone to short-term short squeezes. However, this isn't a fundamental risk to my thesis. The biggest risk to my thesis is the firm figures out how to produce ultrapure recycled resin at scale at Ironton like it promised when it completed its SPAC transaction in 2021. It also needs to do so profitably which could be a challenge, depending on realized pricing. If pricing is poor, sales could be a negative catalyst for the stock.

I'm not predicting the firm will either need to issue vast amounts of new shares or face bankruptcy in 2025. Dan Gibson has successfully helped PCT get enough liquidity to survive through the next few quarters. However, once the money from the revenue bond sales dries up, I do expect liquidity challenges. Because we might need to wait until 2026 before the company faces serious bankruptcy risk, the stock can have various speculative rallies in the meantime. This is what has occurred since my last article in January.