August 2024 Employment: The Economy Is Slowing, Raising Uncertainty

The Employment Situation Report (“ESR”), corresponding to labor market activity during the month of August, was published by the BLS on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at 8:30 AM EST. This report makes available an extraordinary amount of important labor market data derived from two separate surveys: The Establishment Survey and the Household Survey.

In this article, we will walk readers through the most essential employment statistics derived from both surveys, with a particular focus on the Establishment Survey. We will also discuss the likely implications of the report for bond and equity markets.

According to the BLS, Nonfarm Payrolls (“NFP”) in August 2024 grew by a modest 142 thousand (+0.09%) — falling short of expectations compared to the median forecast of professional economists, which predicted a 164 thousand increase. NFP was anticipated to grow below the historical median growth at the 35th percentile this month. Consistent with the subdued forecast, NFP growth remained below the historical median growth, settling at the 32nd percentile. This underwhelming performance suggests a slight deceleration in job market expansion compared to expectations.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the employment data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

In this article, we will walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data

We begin our examination with summary data and analytics, which we highlight in Figure 1. We recommend that readers pay particular attention to the percent rank of Month-on-Month (“MoM”) growth, MoM acceleration, and the surprises relative to forecasts.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Employment Situation Report Summary Data (BLS & Investor Acumen)

NFP added 142 thousand total jobs this August. This modest change was below the historical median, ranking in the 32nd percentile. This month's change represented a +0.09% increase from the prior month, showing a slight acceleration of +0.03% compared to the previous period. NFP surprised to the downside of median expectations by 22k thousand total jobs, falling short of the anticipated growth.

It should be noted that there were substantial downside revisions to June and July data. The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for June was revised down by 61,000, from +179,000 to +118,000, and the change for July was revised down by 25,000, from +114,000 to +89,000. With these revisions, employment in June and July combined is now estimated to have been 86,000 lower than previously reported. Both the extent of the revisions and the levels of employment growth that are now estimated during both months are notable. It suggests that the economy is significantly weaker than analysts believed just a few months ago.

Figure 1 provides a similar analysis for Average Hourly Earnings, Average Hours Worked, and the Unemployment Rate. There were no major surprises for these indicators.

A Deep Dive Into the Establishment Survey

This section of our report will be devoted to the analysis of data derived from the Establishment Survey. The first section tracks the rates of change of nonfarm payrolls over several time frames, broken down by industry groups. The second section presents a decomposition analysis of the contributions of various industry groups to the overall MoM change in nonfarm payrolls.

Rates of Change and Momentum of NFP Components

In this section, we break down Nonfarm Payrolls by major industry groups, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of NFP are exhibiting rates of change that are greater or less than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, the rates of change of the various components are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames. Nonfarm Payroll figures are displayed in thousands.

Figure 2: Annualized Growth Rates of Key Components

Annualized Growth of NFP (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth. Overall NFP, on a 3-month average basis (116 thousand), remained moderately below the historical median (23rd percentile). This represents a slight deceleration compared to the 6-month growth rate (28th percentile).

Divergences in rates of change between categories. It is interesting to note the differences in the 3-month average change between Total Private and Government. In the Total Private sector, the 3-month average growth of payrolls (96 thousand) was notably below average (23rd percentile). The average growth (20 thousand) in Government payrolls during the past 3-month period was below average (37th percentile).

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of NFP Components

In this section, our analysis is focused on identifying the contributions of various industry groups to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration of the aggregate Nonfarm Payrolls statistic. Nonfarm Payroll figures are displayed in thousands.

Figure 3: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components

Contribution of Components to NFP (BLS & Investor Acumen)

The MoM change in total NFP in August 2024 (+142K) accelerated significantly by +53K compared to the prior month (+89K). This improvement is attributable to a substantial +44K contribution to acceleration from Total Private payrolls and a modest +9K contribution to acceleration from Government Payrolls.

Within the Private sector, Goods-producing payrolls accounted for a -10K contribution to deceleration, slightly offsetting the overall growth. However, this downside contribution was more than compensated by Private service-providing, which accounted for a considerable +54K contribution to acceleration, driving the majority of the private sector's improvement.

US Economy Outlook: Implications of the PCE Data

In this section, we address the following question: Based on our comprehensive analysis of the just-released NFP data, what (if any) changes should we make to our macroeconomic forecasts and/or our overall outlook for the US economy?

Updates to US Economic Forecasts

Let's begin with a brief review of forecasters' expectations leading into this report. The median forecast of professional economists expected the BLS to report that Nonfarm Payrolls grew by a moderate 164K during the most recent month.

Assuming that this forecast had been entirely correct, and that there were no revisions to prior data, the 3-month average change of NFP would have been a modest 152K (+1.16% annualized), ranking in the 27th percentile historically. As it turns out, reported data (including the figures for the most recent month and revisions to prior months) indicate that NFP grew at a slower 3-month average of 116K (+0.88% annualized), a relatively weak rate of change which ranks in the 23rd percentile historically. This represents a downside surprise compared to expectations. The key to this downside surprise was the downward revisions of prior months’ data, as reported earlier.

Update of Overall Outlook for US Economy

How do these updates to our forecasts for the above macroeconomic conditions affect our overall outlook for the US economy? Currently, the overall outlook for the US economy is dominated by whether the US economy will achieve a “soft landing.” How does our thorough analysis of the just-released payroll data impact the analysis of this question?

Various indicators currently suggest that the US economy is decelerating to a below-average pace, and conditions in the labor market are becoming less tight. Furthermore, several leading indicators are suggesting even further weakness ahead. However, there is relatively little evidence to indicate that the US economy is headed for a hard landing. As such, we think the US Fed will be cautious and its approach to easing monetary policy.

Current data suggest the US economy isn’t in the process of decelerating to a modestly below-average pace. — perhaps two a rate below 2% real growth of GDP. It is an open question whether the economy will continue to decelerate beyond that to a pace that raises more concerns about the stability of the economic expansion. Bond markets seem particularly concerned, pricing in aggressive Fed easing over the course of the next year. Our view is that without a significant exogenous shock, such as an oil price shock, the US economy is unlikely to decelerate to the point of recession. We think that current market expectations for Fed easing through 2025 are probably overdone.

Concluding Thoughts

Our team at Successful Portfolio Strategy is generally of the view that valuations in the technology sector are implying earnings growth rates in that sector, and for the market as a whole, that are unlikely to materialize. This is a source of vulnerability for markets that could become highly problematic if there are any macro developments which cause these extraordinary growth expectations to moderate. We doubt that the deceleration in the US economy, highlighted by today’s employment figures, will be enough to derail these unprecedented expectations for earnings growth. However, in disregard, we think that developments in the Middle East, as they relate to oil prices, should be monitored closely.