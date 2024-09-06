Equity Booms Do End: Second Half 2024 Bust Could Prove A Whopper

Allkindza

Don't be shocked if an outsized correction is lurking into November-December on Wall Street. After every price dip has proven a successful entry for new stock market buying over 19 months, who even remembers the tough times for pricing during 2022 anymore? Unfortunately, every bull market eventually turns into a bear, just like bear moves precede a bull. It's like a season change, without the exact regularity of earth's weather.

Honestly, the average retail investor isn't too worried about a massive equity selloff today. For example, a record 58% of individuals in the U.S. now own stocks, which reached an all-time high over the last year according to government surveys. A shorter-term problem is the American Association of Individual Investors survey is highlighting an extreme level of bullishness during the past 3–4 weeks. So, if everyone is already in the pool, who will buy stocks if this asset class starts falling in price and investors want out?

AAII.com - Weekly Investor Survey

Other sentiment worries near a top: the ultra-low 11 number on the S&P 500 VIX indicator and an unusually high level of call option buying vs. puts in July, could be warning a multi-year top for the average U.S. equity was reached weeks ago. In terms of complacency and misplaced confidence, you have to go back to early 2020, just before the pandemic hit, to find similar readings of greed (right before the U.S. market tanked close to -30% over 8 weeks).

StockCharts.com - S&P 500 VIX Volatility Index, 5 Years CNN Business - Fear & Greed Index, Option Trading

I have discussed an approaching selloff in the U.S. stock indexes for much of 2024, as a function of weak breadth participation and overconfident investors piling into the AI-craze Big Tech names. The -5% to -12% July to early August drop (depending on your index) was a wake-up call to investors that equity declines are still a thing. If you assume that WAS the selloff, you might be in for a rude awakening in the weeks ahead.

Dow Jones Industrial Divergences

The truly worrying part of the Dow Jones Industrials (DJI) move to all-time highs last week is that none of the economic-sensitive sectors or major indexes participated in the same degree (outside the usual defensive sectors near a top). Even the best performing indexes for the year, the leading technology NASDAQ 100 (NDX) and blue-chip S&P 500 (SP500) have measurably lagged the Dow over the past seven weeks. In other words, most everything has failed to reach new all-time highs with the Dow. This is exactly the divergent breadth trading action you see at important market peaks.

YCharts - Dow Industrials vs. Major U.S. Indexes, Since July 16th, 2024

Another problematic issue to deal with is the slackening action in bellwethers, the individual stocks that usually turn lower before the market averages. I have drawn this situation below. Heavy industry, transportation, and financial leaders have not been able to fully recover late summer losses [outside of a handful of names like Union Pacific (UNP), American Express (AXP), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) with low single digit gains].

YCharts - Dow Industrials vs. Major U.S. Bellwether Names, Since July 16th, 2024

For sure 2024's Big Tech leadership has turned sour since July, yet another sign of developing headwinds for market pricing. Nearly all the largest-cap names have morphed into leaders on the downside since July 16th [outside of Meta Platforms (META), Adobe (ADBE), Netflix (NFLX) eking out minor advances].

YCharts - Dow Industrials vs. Big Tech Leadership, Since July 16th, 2024

I have also mentioned repeatedly since March that I strongly believed cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) would lead the stock market lower, as a signal of fading liquidity and confidence in the financial markets. All told, a meaningful leg lower in this sector of the securities market has been playing out as suggested. In fact, selling pressure in cryptos has expanded in recent weeks.

YCharts - Dow Industrials vs. Cryptocurrency Market, Since July 16th, 2024

That's not all the bad news. Foreign markets usually fail to keep pace with a final Dow Industrials move higher at major market peaks. While not as pronounced as numerous other tops, overseas bourses have been fading rather quickly over the last three months, especially the important Chinese market (the nation driving global economic growth for decades).

YCharts - Dow Industrials vs. Foreign Markets, 3 Months

Weak Presidential Election Performance

What else can go wrong? In the first week of September, it appears the market is rolling over again. So, with threats of a U.S. government funding showdown/shutdown in several weeks (led by Republicans in the House) and a contested November election a few months away (no matter who wins), the political landscape in America and on Wall Street is fraught with risk.

Considering the seasonal trading months of September and October can be the weakest on the calendar (including the crashes of 1929 and 1987 with tops right around Labor Day), there is plenty to be concerned about right now.

In addition, the two months before a presidential election have been rotten times to own stocks historically. From a MarketWatch article written by William Watts,

According to Dow Jones Market Data, the S&P 500 has turned in a negative performance over that two-month stretch in every election year since 2008, with an average fall of -5.8%. Taking a longer view, since 1952, the S&P 500 has averaged a decline of 0.2%, but has seen a median gain of 0.1%, with a 50-50 split between gains and losses.

For sure, with the U.S. indexes trading near record high overvaluations (on total market value to GDP, 10-year CAPE Ratio, price to sales, etc.) and the economy slowing with unemployment now rising, the bottom could drop out of equities with little notice, given a range of potential catalysts for investor fear to return in force/volume. Expanded wars in the Middle East or Eastern Europe, political violence here in America, the appearance of GDP contraction/recession, or a black swan event not even on our radar today could upend the bull rally.

Final Thoughts

Don't say you haven't been warned trouble is coming. I have laid out a pretty easy-to-follow dose of reality during 2024, when most pundits and business programs have not been properly focused on the evolving peak formation for U.S. stocks.

Now is not the time to be 100% invested in U.S. stocks. I would definitely refrain from weightings above 100% using margin loans. The Federal Reserve has become very concerned since the July-August selloff that a recession and major market dump are next. The Fed is trying to reassure Wall Street that it does see trouble coming, and will drop short-term bank interest rates by 0.25% to 0.5% on September 18th, according to the writings/speeches given by its regional voting governors over the last month.

Will this be enough to prevent a steep -15% correction to -20% bear market over the next 8–10 weeks? Perhaps, but are lower interest rates the correct medicine in advance of a recession or significant slide in equities? Usually, decision makers wait for trouble instead of trying to preempt it. What if crude oil spikes in the autumn, and inflation bumps higher to 4% rates by early 2025? Will lowering rates prove helpful or cause new problems for the economy next year?

Well, legendary investor Warren Buffett has seen trouble brewing like this before, investing since the 1950s. It's likely the main reason he has raised an enormous level of cash ($277 billion at the end of June) at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). Others like JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon are screaming a recession is still the most likely destination soon.

Can I guarantee a dramatic Wall Street drop is next? Absolutely Not. Perhaps the Fed can jawbone the markets into stability. I am hopeful everyone will accept the election results and little friction between polarized factions will precede it. Maybe the economy will continue meandering forward, while hedge funds decide not to throw their weight around.

But for my money, counting on numerous authorities, groups, and leaders (with divergent goals) exhibiting an episode of the best behavior simultaneously over the coming few months is too large an ocean to cross.

Just remember, a -20% traditional bear market threshold puts the S&P 500 back to the same price as June 2021 (wiping out 3+ years of gains), while a -50% crash like 1929 would equal the same stock market price level as November 2017 (erasing 7 years of advance). In addition, the average smaller-cap company would suffer an even worse full-circle wealth fate on similar percentage declines, as price gains have not been very strong since late 2021. In my estimation, the average equity investor would witness the elimination of roughly 10 years of gains given a -50% bear market or crash scenario the rest of 2024 and/or during 2025.

In the end, I have been sitting in a hedged portfolio all year, slightly net long for exposure (15% to 25% net-long) during the first half of the year, sliding to net neutral to even a bit net short (10% net-short this week, my highest bearish weighting since 2022). For sure, holding high levels of cash (earning 5% annually isn't too shabby for a risk-free return), and being well diversified into assets outside of equities (including bonds, precious metals, real estate) is the intelligent way to reduce stock market "risk" in your portfolio. If we do get a whopper decline on Wall Street soon, it could take many years for you to recoup losses.

I like to stay invested in my favorite stocks, while hedging Wall Street trend direction by owning index put options, writing covered calls, and holding inverse index ETFs to theoretically eliminate the risks of a huge market selloff.

Assuming you do move to cash (or very limited equity exposure) and I am proved wrong, you can always reenter stocks in December. You might lose out on small equity gains over the next three months (opportunity cost). However, keeping your wealth intact should be a priority right now. Food for thought, anyway.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.