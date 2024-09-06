Enghouse Systems Limited (EGHSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCPK:EGHSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript September 6, 2024 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Sadler - Chairman and CEO
Todd May - VP, Legal Counsel
Rob Medved - VP, Finance
Vince Mifsud - Global President

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Chan - TD Cowen
Erin Kyle - CIBC
Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Enghouse’s Q3 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, September 6, 2024. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Stephen Sadler, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Stephen Sadler

Good morning, everybody. I'm here today with Vince Mifsud, Global President; Rob Medved, VP, Finance; and Todd May, VP, Legal Counsel. Before we begin, I'll have Todd read our forward disclaimer.

Todd May

Certain statements made may be forward-looking by their nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including those in Enghouse's continuous disclosure findings such as its AIF which could cause the company's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results or other expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, and the company has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Stephen Sadler

Thanks, Todd. Rob will now give an overview of the financial results.

Rob Medved

Thanks, Steve. I'll take us through the third quarter financial highlights. Revenue increased 17.6% to $130.5 million in the quarter from $111 million in Q3 2023, and for the nine-month period increased 13.9% to $376.8 million from $330.9 million last year. Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 22.8% to $88.8 million compared to $72.3 million in Q3 2023 and now represents

