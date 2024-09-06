Preparing To Bet Against Nasdaq With The PSQ ETF

Sep. 06, 2024 12:48 PM ETProShares Short QQQ ETF (PSQ)SPDN
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.77K Followers

Summary

  • With a P/E ratio of 41 for the Nasdaq composite it is hard to build a bull case going forward, while odds of a correction being triggered are arguably rising.
  • The PSQ inverse ETF offers investors a mechanism to bet against the Nasdaq composite, which is a short-term investment opportunity, where timing is of the essence.
  • Headlines such as rate cuts may push the Nasdaq composite back toward all-time highs in coming months, which is where I see a good entry point for this inverse ETF.

The NASDAQ Stock Exchange headquarters in New York, USA

JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis: Now that the much-awaited rate cuts have been confirmed to be in the pipeline, the implications for the markets are becoming increasingly obvious. A full trading week and we are into the second one since the Jackson Hole meeting

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.77K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPDN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PSQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News