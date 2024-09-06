Yield Curve, Low Rates, And The Less-Efficient Market Hypothesis

Summary

  • Very few people make money being pessimistic in the long run, and most of the bearish narratives are just flat-out wrong.
  • It's always risky making bets on a long-duration instrument in the short term, and this environment is riskier than average because the market is so optimistic about a soft landing.
  • Instead of holding specific parts of the market, I generally prefer to just hold the entire haystack. There’s nothing wrong with tilts and certain levels of activity such as rebalancing, but being patient truly is the ultimate stock market superpower.

1) What Deradicalized You?

I really liked this question from Joe Weisenthal on Twitter:

I began investing during the Nasdaq bubble and was immediately thrust into a brutal 3-year bear market. And then the housing bubble expanded and I

Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

