Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the employment numbers for the month of August showing the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%, but job growth has remained tepid with only 142,000 jobs created in August. While August's report was stronger than June and July (which were both revised downward), the three-month average of job creation is way below pre-pandemic levels and further details in the jobs report show that the unemployment rate is the only positive development.

Leading Data Was Soft but Somewhat Mixed

Leading up to this morning's report, data released earlier this week pointed to a weakening picture. The July JOLTS report indicated that the number of job openings continued to fall to a fresh 3-year low. Additionally, the job shortage (the number of job openings less number of unemployed) continued to decline and was sitting at pre-pandemic levels. At the current pace, the job shortage will be gone by the end of the year.

While the number of jobs available continues to plunge, the activity within the job market paints a quieter picture. The number of layoffs did tick up during the month to one of the highest levels in three years, and quits continue to ease back, but total hiring bounced back in July after dropping in June. Overall, the job market is seeing increased layoffs, but lower quits are bringing total separations down low enough to be at parity with hiring.

One promising note that mixed the data up in August was the decline in weekly jobless claims. The number of new unemployment claims fell overall in August after rising throughout June and July. Continuing claims, which are composed of workers still unemployed, also edged lower in the last week of August, although the 4-week moving average remains rather elevated near a one-year-high.

Deeper Dive into Bigger Problems

Looking further into the August employment report, investors can see structural issues beginning to emerge in the labor market. First, despite the drop in the unemployment rate, the U6 rate, which is the broadest measure of unemployment including marginally attached workers and workers seeking more hours, rose in the month of August to 7.9%. This is near a three-year high. With a lower unemployment rate and higher U6 rate, the U6U3 spread is the highest in three years, meaning the economy is purging full-time jobs and replacing them with part-time or temporary positions.

The shift away from full-time labor is not new to the August employment report. The number of people with full-time jobs is down on a year-over-year basis for the seventh consecutive month. Since its highest level of 134.8 million in June 2023, the number of individuals with full-time jobs has declined by 1.6 million over the last 14 months.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

These trends are further validated when looking at unemployment duration. The number of workers unemployed for 27 weeks or more has remained above 1.5 million for the third consecutive month. This level is nearly 500,000 higher than where it was at the beginning at the beginning of 2023. An increase in the number of unemployed over 6 months hints at a problem in structural unemployment, where the skills needed in the labor market do not match the skills being offered by the unemployed.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Why the Lower Unemployment Rate, and What's the Outlook?

If these cracks are emerging in the labor market, then why is the unemployment rate down? The reason for the lower unemployment rate is that more unemployed workers are leaving the labor force and are thus not being counted as unemployed. The unemployment rate is calculated by taking the number of unemployed and dividing it by the size of the labor force. Therefore, when workers exit the labor force, it artificially lowers the number of unemployed and makes the rate lower. The employment report does track the number of adults not in the labor force, which has been over 100 million for the last nine months. While many of these individuals are retirees, growth in adults not in the labor force will undoubtedly affect consumer spending and economic growth, regardless of the reasoning.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

A Shift to Stagflation?

Another disappointing data point in the employment data came from average hourly earnings. For months, average hourly earnings have shown a strong declining trend, which helps with the Fed's disinflationary goals. Unfortunately, in August, year-over-year average hourly earnings ticked up by 3.8% and broke this trend. It's too premature to call this stagflation, as we need future data to see if this trend reversal will hold. Fortunately, average hourly earnings growth is being partially offset by the growing number of unemployed people, which means it should have a less inflationary effect than in the past.

The Federal Reserve Outlook

Later this month, the Fed is expected to cut interest rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Whether the cut is by 25 or 50 basis points is up in the air, which, I think, will end up with a split within the Fed as well. It is important to note that while the current unemployment rate sits at 0.2% higher than the Fed's 2024 estimate, the rate is currently at the 2025 estimate. I believe the Fed will want to wait for confirmation that the labor market is weaker than its forward-looking projections before it increases the aggressiveness of its shift to neutrality.

Conclusion

Due to the fluctuations in the size of the labor force, the labor market is likely to see a jump in the unemployment rate over the next couple of months. This theory is bolstered by the increase in the U6 rate and the larger number of structurally unemployed workers. Whether the Fed waits for the data to confirm or believes the trend is baked in will likely determine the size of the cut later this month. Investors should not underestimate the importance of this upcoming meeting, as the Fed will also release its updated economic projections, which will highlight where they see future cuts.