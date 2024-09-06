The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The last few months have been an exciting time for shareholders of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP). For those not familiar with the company, it operates as a producer and distributor of automotive parts. While this may not sound like all that exciting a space to many, I find it interesting. Plus, as you will see shortly, there's a catalyst for the company’s emphasis on the aftermarket. Well, back in early June of this year, I wrote favorably about the company. At that time, I acknowledged that recent financial performance for the business had been negatively affected. But because of how cheap shares were, I maintained that the stock was attractively priced.

That conclusion led me to reaffirm the ‘buy’ rating I had on the stock at that time. And since then, things have gone quite well. Even though the stock is still down from when I initially rated the business a ‘buy’ back in early July of 2022, shares are up 11.1% since my last piece on the firm. This is more than double the 5.4% rise seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. Even after seeing that increase, I believe that shares offer some upside for investors. And because of that, I have decided to keep the company rated a ‘buy’ for now.

Growth continues

If you look back to my prior article on Standard Motor Products, you would see that we have data covering through just the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Results now extend through the second quarter. So it might be best to focus on that timeframe specifically. During that quarter, revenue for the company came in at $389.8 million. That's a solid increase of 10.4% compared to the $353.1 million the company reported one year earlier.

Most of this increase in sales for the company came from its Temperature Control segment, with revenue shooting up 28.2% from $97.1 million to $124.5 million. This increase was driven almost entirely by a surge in its AC System Components line of products. These products include compressors, air conditioning repair kits, connecting lines, heat exchangers, and expansion devices. Management's claim was that this jump in revenue was driven by a warm start to the summer season that caused early season customer orders compared to what the company reported one year earlier.

By comparison, the other operating segments saw much more timid growth. The Engineered Solutions segment, for instance, saw revenue rise by 6.1% from $72.2 million to $76.6 million. This was mostly because of growth involving products for commercial vehicles. Meanwhile, the Vehicle Control segment for the company saw revenue grow by 2.7% from $183.8 million to $188.7 million. This was mostly because of higher electrical and safety sales that consist of components for the electrical and safety systems of vehicles, as well as powertrain neutral vehicle technologies.

Even though revenue increased nicely, net income for the business dropped slightly from $18.4 million to $18 million. While the Temperature Control segment of the company enjoyed an expansion in its gross margin from 27.3% to 29.4% thanks to higher sales volumes, changes in customer mix, and certain cost control measures, gross margin for the other two segments contracted. For instance, the Vehicle Control segment reported a decline in its gross margin from 32.7% to 31.8%. Management said that this was because of ‘lingering inflationary increases’ involving material and labor costs that more than offset increased pricing and savings programs. Meanwhile, the gross margin for its Engineered Solutions segment declined from 20.3% to 19.4%. This was driven by inflationary related cost increases.

Other profitability metrics for the company ended up being mixed as well. Take operating cash flow as an example. It plunged from $85.1 million to $10.3 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we actually get a slight improvement from $27.5 million to $28.7 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company expanded from $35.3 million to $39.5 million. In the chart above, you can see financial results for the first half of 2024 compared to the same time in 2023. As was the case in the second quarter alone, Standard Motor Products enjoyed a growth in revenue. Unfortunately, though, without exception, profits and cash flows for the company worsened year over year. This does give me some hope, though, since clearly the second quarter on its own was better than the first quarter was.

If we annualize results that we have seen so far for 2024, we would get net income of $56.4 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $95 million, and EBITDA of $123 million. Using these estimates for 2024, as well as historical results for 2023, we can see how shares of the business are valued as shown in the chart above. I would say that the company is attractively priced across the board. In the table below, I then compared Standard Motor Products to five similar firms. On a price to earnings basis, none of the five companies ended up being cheaper than our candidate. This number does jump to four of the five on a price to operating cash flow basis. However, on an EV to EBITDA basis, it is one of the cheapest of the companies, with only one of the five firms cheaper than it is.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Standard Motor Products 12.4 7.4 7.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) 933.0 1.9 4.1 Patrick Industries (PATK) 18.5 7.1 9.8 XPEL Inc. (XPEL) 25.5 37.4 16.8 Holley (HLLY) 17.0 3.9 7.8 LCI Industries (LCII) 24.7 6.8 11.3 Click to enlarge

In addition to being fairly attractively priced, Standard Motor Products does appear to have a catalyst working in its favor. As I mentioned at the start of this article, the company focuses on the aftermarket industry for automotive parts. The fact of the matter is that, as time has gone on, the average age of a vehicle in the fleet in the US has increased. Some of this is because of better technology. But some of it is also due to a desire to save money as cars have gotten more expensive. For cars specifically, this year, the average age is 14 years. That's up from 11.2 years back in 2012. Over that same window of time, the average age of a light truck has risen from 11 years to 11.9. As the fleet becomes older, the need for aftermarket parts will likely continue increasing. So on the whole, this is a positive trend for Standard Motor Products and for its investors.

One of the good things about management is that they are focused on the long haul. Even though the company is working to reduce costs, it is focusing on expansion initiatives. Back in May of 2023, for instance, the company signed a lease for a new distribution facility in Kansas. At 575,000 square feet, it will replace the 363,000 square foot facility that the company has that’s just five miles away. The phased opening for it began this year. But it won't be until early next year that it will be fully operational. Unfortunately, the company is incurring certain costs during this period of time because it is essentially operating two different facilities, with one of those needing a ramp up in spending because of the phase-in. But ultimately, management thinks that this will increase overall capacity while simultaneously helping to drive lower costs.

Takeaway

As things stand, I think that Standard Motor Products is an interesting company that deserves the attention of investors. I don't think it is a stellar candidate by any means. It certainly is unlikely to make you rich. However, it is a solid firm that's trading at fairly attractive levels. The company has a good catalyst and management is making major investments aimed at capturing growth opportunities. Add all of this together, and I do think that keeping the company rated a ‘buy’ is appropriate right now.