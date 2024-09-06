Silver Mining Optionality Plays (September 2024)

adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

Optionality Defined

Optionality means that a company has silver (XAGUSD:CUR) in the ground that is valued significantly below the drilling cost. You determine the value of the silver in the ground by dividing the number of ozs by their FD (fully diluted) market cap. For instance, $50M mkt cap / 100M oz = 50 cents per oz.

What is the current drilling cost to find an oz of silver? It varies by location and depth. It costs more money to drill in Canada/Australia/USA than in emerging markets, and it costs more to drill deeper holes. What we do know is the average cost is above $1 per oz to find silver. Even a company that is drilling a known deposit and expects to find silver is lucky if they can find 1 oz per $1 spent on drilling.

If you can find large silver deposits in the ground valued below drilling costs, then those companies can be strong optionality plays. Your risk-reward can be excellent, especially if those projects are already economic. But, even if they are not economic today, you can speculate that they will be at higher metal prices. Thus, this is a good way to speculate on higher silver prices.

There are several types of optionality plays. First, you can have optionality plays for producers, developers, or explorers. None of these category types are the ideal optionality play. The ideal optionality play can be any category and be ideal for numerous reasons, but the biggest factor is often strong insiders with diamond hands (they won’t give away their project).

Last month, I posted one of those ideal optionality plays (Freegold Ventures) on Seeking Alpha. Refer to it here. I explain in detail why it was ideal.

In addition to optionality plays by category, you also have optionality by location, grade, economics, risk-reward, long-term, short-term, strong insiders, and other factors.

One of the reasons silver mining stocks are so interesting is the differences between each company. They each have particular characteristics. When you look at the stocks below, you will find that each one has its reasons for being either attractive or holding too much risk for your investment strategy.

Silver Appears Ready to Breakout

Silver made a run to $32.50 in May and has been in a correction all summer, and is currently around $28. Meanwhile, gold has been a juggernaut hitting all-time highs (ATH) and refusing to correct, and currently close to $2500.

Gold has been telling us a story that is difficult to ignore, and that story is that it wants to go higher. I could give you a long list of macro reasons why gold aims to go higher, but I’ll assume you are reading this article because you are a believer in the strong gold PA (price action) and expect higher gold prices.

If the trend for gold is higher (a correction is always possible in the near term), then it is likely that silver will follow. The silver chart is set up to make a big move if it can get through $30, $32, and $35 (see chart below). Once above $35, and there is very little resistance for a run to an ATH ($49). Silver traded at $49 in 2011, and is likely to trade above $49 soon.

The list below shows 18 silver stocks with silver in the ground valued below $1 an oz, and many below 50 cents an oz. Today, First Majestic (AG) paid around $10 per oz for a producer, Gatos Silver (GATO). I consider that the upper range a company would pay today for silver in the ground. Silver is at $28 today. What will they pay if silver goes to $50? Is $15 an oz fantasy talk? Probably not.

Of course, Gatos is a low-cost producer that demands a hefty premium for each oz in the ground. The optionality plays on my list are not of that quality. However, as silver prices rise, so does the quality of the projects.

Most of the stocks on my list will increase in value 3x or more if silver goes to $50. Which ones? That is for you to figure out, doing your own personal DD (due diligence). I will tell you my favorites on this list, which are Southern Silver (OTCQX:SSVFF), Avino Silver (ASM), Silver X (OTCQB:AGXPF), and Silver Tiger (OTCQX:SLVTF). But my favorites may not do as well as the others. When stocks are this cheap, the high-flyers tend to surprise you. I always say, you can’t pick winners, you can only pick potential winners, and then let the winners appear.

I need to mention here that all silver mining stocks are speculation bets because of their reliance on the silver price, which is highly volatile. No silver miner has low risk or guaranteed returns. For this reason, keep your allocations low and always expect to lose money. You are chasing big alpha, and that does not come without high risk.

The best silver mining investor is someone who believes silver prices are going to $50. If you have a high conviction of this outcome, then optionality plays have one of the better risk-reward profiles. Why? Because they are likely to participate in that outcome. Their low valuations tend to put a floor under them, and their upside is only limited by how high silver goes.

Listen to this podcast last week when Eric Sprott is effusive in his belief in optionality plays -- because he believes gold and silver prices are going higher.

In the list below, you will notice that I am only valuing companies using future valuations of $2 to $5 per oz (column I) in the ground. I consider this conservative, and their valuation could be double these estimates.

Some of these companies have significant exploration potential, which is not reflected in column G, which is my estimated future oz’s (millions). This can add another element of a conservative expectation of a company's future valuation.

There are four producers on this list. I only include them to show that producers can also be optionality plays. Generally, optionality plays are mostly developers and explorers. However, I could have included additional producers that are under $2 per oz, and are close to being optionality plays.

Exploration stocks and developers are often cheap because they are not highly economic at current silver prices (Southern Silver), or they can’t get financing to fund the capex (Bear Creek). However, these can be excellent speculation bets that silver prices are going to rise. Large silver deposits are rare and will become valuable at higher silver prices. We are simply betting on that outcome.

Some of these optionality plays are dependent on base metals prices and have a low percentage of silver (or gold) revenue. Boab Metals can be considered a lead mine using silver as offsets. For this reason, I don’t own that stock. However, it’s quite common for silver mines to have large base metal offsets (secondary revenue streams). Ideally, I like to see at least 50% of the revenue come from silver (or gold), but I am okay if it is only 30% (or will likely rise to 30%).

Before I display the stock list, I want to explain columns J, K, and L. Column J is my estimated future market cap (in millions). It is a calculated column using column G (Future Estimated Oz’s) and column I (Estimated Future FD Mkt Cap Per oz).

Because Column J does not account for future share dilution, I don’t think it is a good number to use as a future valuation. For this reason, I have created columns K and L, which add 25% and 50% share dilution. In most cases, column K should be a good number to use, and this is why it is colored green. However, if you think a company is going to dilute 50%, then use column L.

Columns Explained

A: Company Name

B: Company Category: PG (Exploration), Dev (Development), MT/SP (Producer)

C: Type: Silver Miner

D: GSD (GoldStockData) Rating. Refer to the Upside/Downside screenshot below. The grade A through B- is an extra rating that can be used in tandem with the Downside to give you a second rating for risk-reward. I consider B or better to be okay. B- means additional risk.

E: Current FD (fully diluted) Market Cap.

F: Current Oz’s (millions). My estimate.

G: Future Oz’s (millions). My estimate.

H: Current FD Market Cap Per oz. (FD Mkt Cap / Current Oz’s)

I: Estimated Future FD Mkt Cap Per oz. ($2 to $5). My estimate.

J: Estimated Future Value (MM) Without Dilution (Future Oz’s x Estimated Future FD Mkt Cap Per oz).

K: Estimated Future Upside Potential With 25% Dilution (column J minus 25%).

L: Estimated Future Upside Potential With 50% Dilution (column J minus 50%).

GSD Ratings Chart

Conclusion

The purpose of this article is to give you a list of potential silver optionality plays, and then you research each one and see which ones you like. I’m basically giving you leads, and mostly excellent ones.

You should not bet/speculate on optionality plays if you do not believe in higher silver prices (at least $50) and are not patient enough to wait for that outcome. You need to be both risk-averse and patient. Most good optionality plays pay off in the long term when silver prices explode higher. However, they can be painfully slow to pay off. Just look at the Freegold Ventures (OTCQX:FGOVF) stock chart below. For the last 4 years, it did nothing. The strong gold price has brought it back to life. Note that this stock has one main thing going for it: a lot of gold in the ground that is undervalued.

