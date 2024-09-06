UiPath: A Work In Progress

Summary

  • UiPath's growth slowed due to AI integration, but RPA demand may accelerate; the founder returned as CEO to drive growth.
  • Fiscal 2Q25 results showed 10% revenue growth, declining margins, and flat cash flow; AI and RPA confusion is dissipating.
  • Stock valuation reset from 45x to 25x cash earnings; potential 63% upside if top-line growth hits 15% for 2026.
  • Long-term risk includes AI replacing RPA, and midterm competition from IT service providers.

AI chatbot - Artificial Intelligence digital concept

Vertigo3d

Summary

In May, I analyzed UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) and concluded that while the company's growth had slowed as customers reorganized IT strategy and budgets to incorporate AI, RPA (robotic process automation) could see an acceleration in demand and is a tool

