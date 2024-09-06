RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My previous downgrade for Newmont Corporation's (NYSE:NEM) stock to "Hold" did not age well as gold prices continue to soar amid intensifying geopolitical uncertainty. I prefer to rely on fundamentals more than on the FOMO effect. Substantial overvaluation is the main reason I remain cautious about NEM. Fundamentals remain robust, but my DDM analysis suggests that the stock is too expensive, with a 40% premium over the fair value. All in all, I reiterate my "Hold" rating for NEM.

Recent developments

Newmont released its Q2 earnings on July 24, surpassing both revenue and EPS consensus estimates. Revenue grew by 64% YoY and the adjusted EPS expanded from $0.33 to $0.72. The topline strength was backed both by higher realized gold prices and increased production. The company enjoyed soaring gold prices as the average realized price in Q2 grew by 19.4% YoY.

Seeking Alpha

Strong topline performance ensured solid cash from operations, which almost doubled on a sequential basis, from $776 million to $1,428 million. As a result, free cash flow [FCF] was positive in Q2, with $900 million added to cash reserves. The company ended Q2 with $2.65 billion in cash and $9.22 billion in total debt. NEM's net debt position improved on a sequential basis, which is a good sign for investors. The stock's dividend looks safe considering prudent leverage and liquidity metrics.

Seeking Alpha

The upcoming quarter's earnings release is scheduled for October 31. Revenue growth pace is expected to accelerate further in Q3, as consensus forecasts quarterly sales to be $4.59 billion. This is 84.2% higher compared to the same quarter last year. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the topline by expanding from $0.36 to $0.76.

Seeking Alpha

The optimism is sound as the price of gold continues to soar, and Newmont's production expands. Gold is at an all-time high and there are several bullish factors for gold. Since gold is a defensive asset, the demand for it spikes in uncertain times. The Fed's fight against inflation is still not over, which adds a layer of uncertainty regarding the pace of interest rates cuts. Despite the robust Q2 earnings season from the perspective of revenue and earnings growth, core U.S. stock market indices did not react positively. Moreover, according to Gary Shilling, a potential deep economic downturn for the U.S. is still not off the table.

goldprice.org

Additionally, the global geopolitical uncertainty and continuing military conflicts in different parts of the world also support prices of defensive assets like gold. The Russia-Ukraine war does not appear likely to end soon, and tensions in the Middle East are also escalating. Some prominent analysts expect gold prices to reach $3,000 per ounce in 2025. Therefore, the optimism around the Q3 earnings release appears to be justified, as higher gold prices will highly likely continue to drive the company's performance.

Apart from bright prospects for the top line and industry tailwinds, I also like the management's focus on cost discipline to deliver returns to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Stringent cost discipline is evident, with reported gold costs applicable to sales [CAS] increasing only by 9% YoY, and gold all-in sustaining costs [AISC] growing by 6% YoY. The management aims to deliver $500 million of additional cost synergies by 2025.

NEM's latest earnings presentation

On the other hand, as I mentioned before, the company ramped up CAPEX significantly in 2024 as gold prices increase. Newmont's CAPEX spending was 30% higher on a YoY basis. For the full fiscal year, the management forecasts a 16% increase in CAPEX, after a 25% growth in 2023. While increasing CAPEX when gold prices surge may seem like a prudent strategy, it's important to note that mining capital projects tend to be lengthy, and the gold price cycle could shift before these projects are completed. Gold is highly volatile, and sharp swifts can potentially go in both directions. Therefore, unfavorable changes to gold prices might occur, which will diminish expected returns from these capital projects.

To summarize, NEM effectively capitalizes on favorable gold price trends. In addition to showing strong revenue growth, the company focuses on boosting profitability through cost-saving measures. This creates a solid combination of fundamentals. However, the increase in capital expenditures adds risk for investors, as the payback periods are highly dependent on gold prices, which are volatile, and expectations for further price growth might be overly optimistic.

Valuation update

NEM rallied by 33.7% over the last twelve months, outperforming the broader U.S. market. From the YTD perspective, NEM is also ahead of the S&P 500 with a 25.7% share price increase. The recent rally pushed valuation ratios higher, and multiples are currently mostly much higher than the sector median.

Seeking Alpha

To update my target price estimate, I must simulate the dividend discount model [DDM]. I need to figure out the required rate of return, which is Newmont's cost of equity. The risk-free rate is 10-year treasury bonds' yield is currently at 3.73%. The U.S. equity market risk premium is 5.7%. According to Yahoo Finance, Newmont's market beta is 0.51. According to my below CAPM calculations, NEM's cost of equity is 6.64%.

Author's calculations

Now I can go on with other key assumptions for the DDM simulation. Dividend growth rate is a crucial assumption because the DDM formula is very sensitive to changes in growth rate. I think that taking NEM's dividend CAGR spanning over multiple decades will be a fair assumption. According to Seeking Alpha's "Dividend history" tab, in FY1994 NEM's annual dividend was $0.51 per share. In FY 2023 NEM's annual dividend was $1.60, which represents a 3.88% CAGR for the last three decades. Since I am calculating the 12-months target price, I use FY 2025 dividend consensus estimate, $1.01.

Author's calculations

My updated target price for NEM is $36.6, very close to my previous target price. The updated target price is around 40% lower than the last close, meaning that NEM is currently substantially overvalued.

TrendSpider

Another indication that the stock is highly likely overvalued is that insiders were only selling the stock over the last 12 months. For example, the CEO, Thomas Palmer, has sold NEM stocks worth $1.5 million during Summer 2024.

Risks to my cautious thesis

The robust recent rally in NEM and gold means that the momentum is formidable, which adds power to the stock price regardless of valuation. Investors might push NEM price further with the fear of missing out [FOMO] effect and this will work against my cautious thesis.

Seeking Alpha

Apart from that, in light of surging profitability and expanding cash flow, the company might announce a notable special dividend. This will likely also significantly add to investors' optimism, and the increased demand for the stock could also push NEM's price higher.

Bottom line

To conclude, NEM is a "Hold" at these levels. Of course, some investors might successfully ride the FOMO wave fueled by soaring gold prices. But I rely solely on fundamentals because the longevity of the FOMO effect is not something that can be reliably estimated. A 40% premium over the fair value is too much for NEM, in my opinion.