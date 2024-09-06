Autolus: Start Thinking About Obe-Cel PDUFA -- And The (Baby) Bull Case

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Autolus Therapeutics plc has a PDUFA date upcoming for its cell therapy obe-cel, indicated for B-ALL. The FDA will decide whether to approve the drug for commercial use.
  • There is already a cell therapy approved in this indication, as well as Amgen's blincyto, but obe-cel's safety and efficacy profile appears strong.
  • Autolus has taken its time gathering the data required to push for approval, but now it has US and EU approval in its sights.
  • An intriguing secondary catalyst is obe-cel in autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus - positive data could send the share price soaring.
  • I have followed Autolus for some time, and my “buy” calls have not come off — but I remain optimistic there is a cell therapy player of note here and I am keeping the faith.

feeding baby calf

kadirkaplan/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Brife Cell Therapy Overview — Autolus' November PDUFA Date

The list of approved cell therapies is growing every year, and potentially, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), the United Kingdom based T-cell specialist

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
12.17K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AUTL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AUTL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AUTL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AUTL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News