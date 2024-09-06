DocuSign Q2: Next PayPal Like Turnaround

Sep. 06, 2024 2:00 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Stock
Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.7K Followers

Summary

  • DocuSign's Q2 2025 results exceeded expectations, showcasing strong revenue and EPS performance, driven by their new Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform and strategic leadership changes.
  • The appointment of Paula Hansen as CRO and Sagnik Nandy as CTO is expected to accelerate growth, similar to successful turnarounds at PayPal and Zoom.
  • Despite market pessimism, DocuSign's shares are undervalued, trading at a significant discount to the sector median P/E, presenting a strong buy opportunity with a potential 42.77% upside.
  • The IAM platform helps address a $2 trillion problem enterprises have, and early customer feedback is promising, indicating potential for reaccelerated growth and long-term success.

Human signing documents with pen, online business contract electronic signature, technology, e-signing, digital document management, paperless office, signing business contract concept

Thitima Uthaiburom/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

DocuSign, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DOCU) FY 2025 Q2 results gave investors a strong performance despite the market's pessimism on this COVID darling. The digital signature and contracts management company exceeded expectations in terms of revenue

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.7K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOCU, ZM, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (main account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DOCU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOCU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOCU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News