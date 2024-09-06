VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For August 2024

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.16K Followers

Summary

  • Most crypto assets fell sharply in August as fundamental usage and financial statistics slipped against the broader market backdrop of rising volatility.
  • Besides macro factors driving prices lower, blockchain usage deteriorated in August.
  • One of the most controversial issues in the month of August was the partnership between Bitgo, the custodian of WBTC, and Justin Sun.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

By Matthew Sigel & Patrick Bush

In August, most crypto assets saw significant declines amid rising market volatility and a risk-off environment driven by macroeconomic factors such as the yen carry trade implosion.

Please note that VanEck may

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.16K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD--
Bitcoin USD
GBTC--
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (BTC)
BTG-USD--
Bitcoin Gold USD
BCH-USD--
Bitcoin Cash USD
BCHG--
Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News