yuriz

WBA stock: previous thesis and new developments

I last wrote on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) a little more than 1 month ago. As you can see from the chart below, the article was published on August 2, 2024, and was titled “Walgreens: A Painful Turnaround Lesson”. That article shared my personal experience with turnaround and in particular, WBA. Quote:

As my worst investment in over 20 years, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. stock served me a painful lesson about turnaround. Turnaround requires fundamentally sound business economics and plenty of financial resources. I misjudged Walgreens Boots Alliance's business economics badly. Recent developments also lead me to question if it has the financial resources to support a potential turnaround.

Since that writing, I’ve observed more headwinds forming and thus thought it would be helpful to write this follow-up article to caution potential investors. In the remainder of this article, I will focus on the two most important headwinds on my list: the surge in the short interest and also the spread of direct-to-consumer selling channels.

I will start with the surge in the short interest. The chart below depicts the percentage of WBA float that is currently shorted. The percentage of a stock's float that is shorted is often seen as an indicator of investor sentiment, with higher percentages suggesting more bearish sentiment. As seen, the short interest in WBA has experienced a significant increase. The short interest during the pre-COVID years (i.e., ~2019) served as a good baseline in my mind and was only around 3%, which serves as a baseline in my view. In the past few weeks since my last writing, the short interest has surged substantially and now hovers around 10.11%, the highest level since 2019.

Fundamental stock analysis is based on the idea that good business fundamentals are the cause of good sentiment. However, my experiences have taught me that sentiments often can impact fundamentals too. As reflected in my analysis of Intel’s turnaround odds:

Market sentiment can in turn impact business fundamentals, especially in the case of turnaround stocks when the stock prices are more sensitive to market sentiments. Negative sentiment can cause/amplify a negative feedback loop. For example, negative sentiment makes it hard for the company to raise capital (both in the equity and debt market) and motivate/retain its employees financially, which in turn leads to stronger negative sentiment.

And I will revisit this vicious cycle a minute later when I analyze the valuation risks.

WBA stock: Other issues and valuation

Besides the surging short interest, another concerning sign that has developed since my last writing was the rapid spread of direct-to-consumer selling channels. It is well known that WBA has been struggling with its pharmacy margin and retail margin due to a variety of headwinds such as brand mix impacts, reimbursement, promotional activities, etc. Recently, multiple pharmaceutical heavyweights have announced the opening of their direct sell channels, removing the need for middlemen like WBA and further squeezing their margin space. Two examples are quoted below (with emphasis added by and slight edits from me):

Seeking Alpha news: Eli Lilly (LLY) had slashed prices for low-dose formulations of its weight-loss drug Zepbound sold through its direct-to-consumer website, LillyDirect. “The self-pay channel enables a transparent price by removing third-party supply chain entities and allowing patients to access savings directly outside of insurance,” Lilly said in a statement. Also weighing on shares of Walgreens was an announcement that Pfizer (PFE) has rolled out its direct-to-consumer website, PfizerForAll.

With these headwinds, the stock valuation (with an FWD P/E of only 3x) is so low for good reasons in my view. More specifically, the chart below summarizes WBA stock’s valuation grade. As seen, WBA's P/E ratios, both in TTM and forward-looking terms, are extremely low both in absolute (in the 2.8 to 3x range) and relative terms. They are a fraction of the sector median (around 18 to 19x) and also its own 5-year average (about 8x).

Furthermore, when valued by its EV, the stock is not that cheap due to its heavy debt. To wit WBA's EV/EBITDA ratios are 10.7x and 9.6x on TTM and FWD basis, respectively. They are slightly lower than the sector median by about 12%. In terms of EV/EBIT ratios, the stock is actually more expensively valued than the sector media.

Looking ahead, due to its strong profit headwinds and negative feedback from market sentiment as aforementioned, I expect the company to both suffer an earnings decline and also an elevated debt burden, both leading to unattractive valuation multiples in EV terms.

Upside risks and final thoughts

In terms of upside risks, a short interest of 10%+ creates a non-negligible possibility of a short squeeze. However, I think the odds are quite low and don’t suggest you bet on it given the many fundamental headwinds mentioned above (competitive pressures, debt burden, reimbursement pressure, etc.)

A second upside risk involves its ongoing cost control and divestiture strategies. The company is trying to improve its financial health via both approaches. On the cost front, it expects to achieve over $1 billion in cost savings this year through a combination of workforce cuts, headquarters cost cuts, non-essential expense cuts, etc. There are some signs of progress on this front, as you can see from the chart below. More specifically, the chart provides a breakdown of WBA’s costs over the past several quarters in terms of cost of revenues and operating expenses. The company's cost of revenues has been on the rise in recent years and peaked at $30.0B for the Feb 2024 quarters. In the past quarter, the figure showed a slight decrease to $29.9B in the last quarter. Operating expenses, primarily consisting of selling, general, and administrative expenses, have also been on an upward trend overall in recent years. These expenses also peaked in the Feb 2024 quarter at $7.1B and also showed a slight decrease to $6.5B in the past quarter. Besides cost control, the company is working to improve its financial position by reducing its dividends, reducing its capital spend, and divesting its assets. For example, it recently exited its remaining unencumbered shares of Cencora (for about $1.1 billion) and is also exploring the sale of its poorly performing VillageMD unit.

Despite these efforts, I see an overall unfavorable return/risk profile under current conditions. I have become very pessimistic about the fundamental economics of the WBA’s core business (the focus of my last article). In addition to the deterioration of business fundamentals, I have also become concerned about two new developments since my last writing: a short interest surge and the spread of direct-to-customer selling channels. The surge in short interest could signal a vicious feedback cycle. Following Lilly and Pfizer, I won’t be surprised that more and more pharmaceutical heavyweights will roll their direct selling channels too, further squeezing the margin space for WBA.