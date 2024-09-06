MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Background To Recent Explosive Share Price Growth

Foster City, California based Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in June 2020, raising $287.5m via the issuance of ~18m shares priced at $16 per share. At the time, the company discussed its business as follows:

Vaxcyte, formerly known as SutroVax, is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide.

While many vaccine developers saw their share prices and valuation skyrocket during the pandemic period, only to fall just as quickly as their hastily set up COVID vaccine programs fell short of approval, Vaxcyte declined to enter the COVID vaccine race, and has delivered outstanding value for shareholders to date.

Vaxcyte stock is priced at $112 at the time of writing, and the company has a market cap value of $12.5bn. Until October 2022, shares had traded relatively flat post-IPO, but then the company shared proof-of-concept (PoC) data relating to its pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate, VAX-24, from Phase 1 and 2 studies.

According to Vaxcyte's Q2 2024 quarterly report/10Q submission, in the Phase 2 portion:

VAX-24 met the primary safety and tolerability objectives, demonstrating a safety profile similar to PCV20, for all doses studied. In the study, VAX-24 met or exceeded the established regulatory immunogenicity standards for all 24 serotypes at the conventional 2.2mcg dose, which is the dose selected for a potential Phase 3 program.

PCV20 is otherwise known as Prevnar20, and it is marketed and sold by Pfizer and indicated to treat streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes, generating $6.4bn of revenues in 2023.

After sharing the data, Vaxcyte's share price leaped from ~$20, to ~$43 overnight, and the company completed a $600m mixed securities fundraising. In April 2023, the company shared more data from a Phase 2 study in adults 65-years or over, including the following:

The VAX-24 2.2mcg dose, which is the dose selected for a potential Phase 3 program, showed an overall improvement in immune responses compared to PCV20 relative to the results from the prior Phase 2 study in adults aged 50-64. The six-month safety data from both adult studies showed safety and tolerability results for VAX-24 similar to PCV20 at all doses studied.

Vaxcyte's share price rose to over $50 on the news, and rose to $75 in January of this year, after the company confirmed it would advance VAX-24 into a Phase 3 "pivotal" study. This data is expected in H1 2025, and would be used to file for commercial approval of the vaccine.

On Tuesday this week, Vaxcyte stock began to soar once again, reaching $110, again after sharing clinical study data, only this time, the candidate in question was VAX-31.

Vaxcyte's Best Data Set To Date Sets Expectations Sky High

In its latest 10Q submission, Vaxcyte describes VAX-31 as follows:

VAX-31 is the broadest-spectrum PCV to enter the clinic. VAX-31 builds on what has been established with VAX-24 and is designed to expand the breadth of coverage to 31 strains, inclusive of the 24 strains in VAX-24, without compromising immunogenicity due to carrier suppression, and to cover more than 95% of IPD circulating in the U.S. adult population.

Data from the Phase 1/2 study was shared in a press release as follows:

In this Phase 1/2 study, VAX-31 was observed to be well tolerated and demonstrated a safety profile at all doses studied through the full six-month evaluation period similar to Prevnar 20® (PCV20). VAX-31 showed robust opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) immune responses for all 31 serotypes at all doses studied. At the middle and high doses, VAX-31 met or exceeded the OPA response non-inferiority criteria for all 20 serotypes common with PCV20. At the VAX-31 high dose, average OPA immune responses were greater for 18 of 20 serotypes compared to PCV20 (geometric mean ratio (GMR) greater than 1.0), with seven of these serotypes achieving statistically higher immune responses compared to PCV20. At the middle dose, 13 of 20 serotypes had a GMR greater than 1.0 and five serotypes achieved statistically higher immune responses compared to PCV20. For all 11 incremental serotypes unique to VAX-31, and not in PCV20, all three doses met the superiority criteria.

The data was roundly celebrated by Wall Street analysts, who called the results a "best-case scenario", and speculated that the vaccine "could achieve majority market share in what we expect to be a >$10B pneumococcal conjugate vaccine market in 2030+".

Immune responses generated by VAX-31 were essentially superior to Prevnar in all of the shared serotypes, which surprised analysts, who expected the vaccine to lose out on a few serotypes as a result of its targeting a larger overall number - 31, to 20.

In short, if Vaxcyte repeats this performance in a pivotal Phase 3 study, then its vaccine will be highly likely to secure commercial approval, and almost as likely to become the standard of care in its target market.

Given that target market is forecast to be worth over $10bn in 2030, we may conclude that Vaxcyte fully deserves its current +$12bn market cap, and speculate that there may be substantially more upside in play.

Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Vaxcyte, commented on the results as follows:

Based on the strength and clarity of these data, we have selected VAX-31 for the adult indication and plan to initiate the pivotal, non-inferiority Phase 3 study by mid-2025 and announce topline data in 2026. We intend to initiate the remaining VAX-31 Phase 3 studies in 2025 and 2026 and submit a Biologics License Application subject to the results of these studies.

Analysis - What Happens Next, & What Hidden Obstacles May Lie In Wait For Vaxcyte?

It seems as though Vaxcyte no longer has plans to take VAX-24 into a Phase 3 study in adults, and will instead prioritise VAX-31 in this indication, which means an approval is unlikely to occur before 2027 (given topline Phase 3 data is expected in 2026).

VAX-24 is the preferred candidate for infants, however - a Phase 2 study has enrolled 802 healthy infants, with data due in Q1'25, and data including a booster dose before the end of 2025 (according to a September Vaxcyte investor presentation).

Vaxcyte best-in-class credentials (investor presentation)

It is worth noting, as shown above, that while VAX-24 and VAX-31 seemingly have the broadest coverage spectrum, Prevnar is not the vaccine candidate's only competition. Pharma giant Merck's (MRK) Vaxneuvance earned $665m of revenues last year, and while its coverage range is not as broad, there is no head-to-head study data marking out VAX-31 as the superior candidate.

The same could be said for Merck's newer vaccine, Capvaxive, which was approved in June, covering ~84% of all serotypes responsible for invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Analysts believe the vaccine will go on to achieve "blockbuster" (>$1bn per annum) revenues. Synflarix, marketed and sold by GSK, another vaccine giant, has a much smaller share of the overall market.

Vaxcyte's competitive advantage is derived from its XpressCF "cell free synthesis platform", which is licensed from Sutro Biopharma (STRO) - current market cap of $351m. About the platform, in its 2023 annual report/10K submission, Vaxcyte says:

In the context of conjugate vaccines, we believe we can add more antigenic strains without compromising the overall immune response. In particular, our ability to specify the attachment point of antigens, including polysaccharides, on protein carriers represents a significant improvement over the random conjugation that occurs with conventional technologies. This site-specific conjugation is designed to ensure that B-cell and/or T-cell epitopes are optimally exposed, maximizing the immune response, whereas random conjugation blocks these critical immunogenic epitopes, which dampens the immune response and may lead to a phenomenon known as carrier suppression.

Proof-of-concept in pneumococcal vaccines has clearly been established, while there is a strep vaccine, periodontitis vaccine, and novel shingella vaccine in preclinical development, providing some valuable diversification.

Nevertheless, the bulk of Vaxcyte's value is derived from VAX-24 and VAX-31, and Prevnar is the key rival. Vaxcyte's research suggests the PCV market will reach ~$13bn in size by ~2027, amid calls for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to expand vaccine coverage to adults aged 50 and above.

In summary, my research - which reflects Wall Street's view also - suggests that, in a competitive field, involving four of the largest global vaccine players in Merck, Pfizer, GSK, and Sanofi (SNY), Vaxcyte's candidate is the class of the field, and barring any unexpected setbacks, that ought to be reflected first by a commercial approval, around 2027, and then by a majority market share, perhaps within five years.

If we speculate that VAX-31 one day matches Prevnar's 2023 revenues figure of +$6bn - and why wouldn't it, given its superiority, and the growing market dynamics? - then we are looking at a company that likely deserves a market cap valuation closer to $25bn, rather than $12.5bn.

Concluding Thoughts - Not Without Risks To Consider, But A Pretty Self-Evident "Buy" Opportunity

There are a few risks that, I think, are worthy of discussion in relation to buying Vaxcyte stock today. Taking on established incumbents like Pfizer and Merck will not be easy - we cannot rule out the possibility that by 2027, these giants may have developed vaccine technology that allows them to reclaim the "best-in-class" tag, and with their superior market experience, successfully win back any market share lost to VAX-31 or VAX-24.

Approval of either vaccine is not guaranteed - Phase 3 studies must be completed and while the safety profile of both drugs appears satisfactory, data also suggests ~40% of all patients experienced mild cases of myalgia in response to treatment with Vax-31, and over 18% of patients experienced treatment emergent adverse safety events at the higher dose. Patients may find the vaccine unpalatable by comparison to current standards of care.

I am a little confused as to why Sutro Biopharma - which licenses its technology to Vaxcyte, and is set to receive royalties on net sales - has such a low market cap valuation - perhaps investors considering buying Vaxcyte stock should also consider buying Sutro stock?

I also wonder why none of Merck, Pfizer, GSK, or Sanofi has attempted to complete a buyout of Vaxcyte in the past. M&A rumours have circulated, but the price tag may now have risen too high. Is there information these Pharma giants are party to that retail investors are not?

Finally, Vaxcyte has a high cash burn, reporting a net loss of $(129m) in Q2 alone, although the cash position as of Q2 was $1.8bn, and the company has moved to raise $1.3bn, at $103 per share, this week.

Bearing the fundraising in mind, the best strategy for investors interested in buying into the Vaxcyte story may be to allow for a cooling-off period, allowing the market to digest such a dilutive fundraising, before making any purchases.

It is generally the case that biotech companies' share prices drift downward in the absence of near-term catalysts, and the next important catalysts for Vaxcyte won't arrive until next year, or arguably, 2026, if we consider management's plans to push for approval no earlier than 2027, it seems (unless the infant vaccine is approved first).

In summary, Vaxcyte's latest data set has set expectations very high, but those expectations appear to be fully justified, and sentiment on Wall Street is that the market has not yet caught up to the significance of the data and the market opportunity.

As such, the "buy" signals being emitted seem hard to ignore, although patience is a virtue, and with approval likely still 24 months away, at least, there may be opportunities to acquire shares at a lower price.

Even paying today's price, however, in this "best-case" scenario, there is still seemingly an opportunity to realize 75-100% upside provided there are no hidden setbacks lying in wait.