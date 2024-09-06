Sean Pavone

Earnings of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) will most probably dip this year due to net interest margin compression. Subdued loan growth will likely help earnings recover next year. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to dip by 13% to $0.74 per share in 2024 and rise by 15% to $0.85 per share in 2025. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve reduced my earnings estimate as both the loan balance and the net interest margin missed my expectations during the second quarter. The year-end target price suggests a 15% upside from the current market price. Additionally, Brookline is offering a high dividend yield of 5.4%. As a result, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Brookline Bancorp.

Margin to Face Further Pressure from Interest Rate Cuts

The net interest margin dipped by six basis points during the second quarter of 2024, which was the sixth consecutive quarter of declines. Further, the second quarter’s performance was worse than my expectation, given in my last report on the company.

A positive development was that the deposit migration appeared to pause during the quarter. Non-interest-bearing deposits remained almost stable at around 18.8% of total deposits. As shown below, the proportion of non-interest-bearing deposits had been on a downtrend since early last year. This downtrend led to a surge in deposit costs, which in turn pressured the margin. As interest rate cuts will diminish the incentive for the deposit flight (to higher-rate accounts), I’m expecting the deposit migration factor to no longer come into play in my forecast horizon.

SEC Filings

A big factor that will drive the net interest margin in the next year and a half is the upcoming interest rate cuts. I’m expecting the Fed funds rate to dip by 25 basis points in the last quarter of 2024 and 100 basis points in 2025. The results of management’s rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q Filing show that a 100-basis points rate cut could reduce the net interest income by 1.1% over twelve months.

2Q 2024 10-Q Filing

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the net interest margin to dip by a basis point every quarter, from the fourth quarter of 2024 till the end of 2025. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve reduced the average net interest margin estimate for 2024 because the margin missed my expectations for the second quarter of the year.

Expecting Loan Growth to be at the Lower End of Management’s Guidance

Brookline Bancorp’s loan portfolio grew by 0.7% during the second quarter (2.7% annualized), which was below both my expectations and the historical average. Management mentioned on the conference call that it is expecting loan growth of 2% to 5% across all segments. Given the performance during the first half of the year, I think loan growth will be at the lower end of management’s guidance.

The subsidiary banks of Brookline Bancorp operate in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. The economic activity of all three states has decelerated in recent months, as can be gauged by the flattening of New York's coincident index and the slight dip in the trendline of the other two states, shown below.

Data by YCharts

A majority of Brookline Bancorp’s loans are to commercial customers, as shown below.

2Q 2024 Earnings Presentation

Therefore, it’s important to consider the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) too when trying to gauge the credit demand. As shown below, the services PMI is slightly above 50, while the manufacturing PMI has mostly been in the contractionary territory (below 50) since late last year.

Data by YCharts

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 1% every quarter through the end of 2025. Further, I’m expecting deposits to grow in tandem with loans. Compared to my last report on the company, I have reduced my loan growth estimate for 2024 because of the second quarter performance, which missed my expectations.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E FY25E Net Loans 6,677 7,155 7,055 7,546 9,524 9,792 10,190 Growth of Net Loans 6.9% 7.2% (1.4)% 7.0% 26.2% 2.8% 4.1% Securities 687 796 750 848 1,092 1,243 1,293 Deposits 5,830 6,911 7,050 6,522 8,548 8,913 9,275 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 903 844 378 1,433 1,377 1,458 1,517 Common equity 946 942 995 992 1,199 1,210 1,238 Book Value Per Share ($) 11.84 11.91 12.72 12.83 13.55 13.56 13.87 Tangible BVPS ($) 9.78 9.84 10.64 10.73 10.55 10.85 11.17 Click to enlarge

Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Reducing the Earnings Estimate

As I have reduced my estimates for both the loan balance and the net interest margin, I will have to reduce my earnings estimate for 2024. I’m expecting earnings to be lower this year compared to last year mostly because of the pressure on the net interest margin. I’m anticipating earnings to recover next year on the back of higher loan growth. Additionally, I’m making the following assumptions to arrive at my earnings estimates.

I’m expecting the provision expense to be stable around the second quarter level. I’m expecting non-interest income to return to a normal level following the fall in the first quarter of this year. I’m expecting future growth to be similar to last year’s level. Management is targeting expenses to be around $240 million or less for the full year of 2024, as mentioned in the conference call. I’ve decided to use management’s guidance because of the current disinflation environment, which gives more control over expenses to company management. Management mentioned on the conference call that the effective tax rate will be around 24.5% for the balance of the year. I’ve decided to take management’s word for it.

Considering my outlook and assumptions, I’m estimating earnings of $0.74 per share for 2024, down 12.5% year-over-year, and $0.85 per share for 2025, up 15.2% year-over-year.

In my last report, I estimated earnings of $0.87 per share for 2024. I’ve reduced my earnings estimate for this year because of the disappointing performance during the first half of the year.

The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E FY25E Net interest income 253 260 282 300 340 323 330 Provision for loan losses 10 62 (8) 9 38 25 24 Non-interest income 30 25 27 28 32 29 33 Non-interest expense 157 161 163 180 240 239 242 Net income - Common Sh. 45 48 115 110 75 66 76 EPS - Diluted ($) 0.56 0.60 1.48 1.42 0.85 0.74 0.85 Click to enlarge

Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Risks Appear to be Mostly Subdued

Brookline Bancorp’s risk level currently appears to be satisfactory. The only factor that bears monitoring is the company’s exposure to office properties. Office loans totaled $720 million at the end of June, representing 7% of the total loan portfolio, according to details given in the earnings presentation.

Other than the office exposure, the credit risk appears to be low. Non-performing loans increased to 0.62% in the second quarter of 2024 from 0.42% in the corresponding period last year. However, these problematic loans are well provided for. The following screenshot from the earnings presentation shows that management has been quite conservative when basing its provisions for expected loan losses on Moody’s economic projections. I think there’s barely any chance of a recession, while management has given the biggest weighting to a recession scenario.

2Q 2024 Earnings Presentation

Further, unrealized losses on the Available-for-Sale securities portfolio totaled $77 million, which is just 6% of the equity book value.

Moreover, the liability side of the balance sheet also carries low risk. Around 27% of deposits are uninsured, which is not high enough to be problematic.

Attractive Dividend Yield of 5.4%

Brookline Bancorp is offering a very attractive dividend yield of 5.4% at the current quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share and the closing price for September 5. Despite the earnings outlook, the dividend payout appears mostly safe. This is because my earnings estimates imply payout ratios of 73% for 2024 and 63% for 2025, which may be a bit high but are still manageable. The company has maintained high payouts in the past as well, with a five-year average of 58%.

Further, Brookline Bancorp has plenty of capital, so there will be no need to cut back on dividends to preserve capital. The company reported a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.3% for the end of June, which is comfortably higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.0%, as mentioned in the earnings presentation.

Maintaining a Buy Rating

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (P/TB) and price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples to value Brookline Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.26x and an average P/E ratio of around 12.4x in the past, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $10.90 gives a target price of $13.70 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 37.4% upside from the September 5 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.06x 1.16x 1.26x 1.36x 1.46x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 10.9 10.9 10.9 10.9 10.9 Target Price ($) 11.5 12.6 13.7 14.8 15.9 Market Price ($) 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 Upside/(Downside) 15.6% 26.5% 37.4% 48.3% 59.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $0.74 gives a target price of $9.20 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 7.5% downside from the September 5 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.4x 11.4x 12.4x 13.4x 14.4x EPS 2024 ($) 0.74 0.74 0.74 0.74 0.74 Target Price ($) 7.7 8.5 9.2 10.0 10.7 Market Price ($) 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 Upside/(Downside) (22.4)% (15.0)% (7.5)% (0.1)% 7.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $11.50, which implies a 14.9% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 20.3%.

In my last report, which was issued in March 2024, I adopted a buy rating on Brookline. Based on the updated total expected return, I’ve decided to maintain a buy rating on Brookline Bancorp.