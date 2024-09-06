Hill Street Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We have been fairly constructive on Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE:CA) in our recent work. We gave it a buy rating in the last two articles and also found a way to dig some returns out of the Husky preferred shares.

We wish we could say it has worked, but it really has not. In fact, the price is back to (and this is to the exact penny) of where it was when we wrote the July 2023 article.

So for all your reading effort, you got 0% price returns and also the privilege of being dead last in this four horse race. If that does not make you hit the "follow" button, we have no idea what will. But, we are about to argue that that is an actual opportunity, so hear us out.

What Has Happened Since Q2 2024

Blaming the underperformance on the Q2 2024 report would hardly be fair, as CVE has been dragging its heels for some time. But there were definitely some issues there, and the drop of that magnitude was not a coincidence.

The oil giant reported production that was generally well ahead of consensus expectations. Production came in at 800,800 barrels of oil equivalent, i.e. BOE, per day while the average analyst was out predicting just about 789,000 BOE. Despite the production beat, the adjusted funds from operations was below expectations. This number was at $1.26, and we were looking for a $1.35 plus number. One way to look at this is that margins were really poor relative to expectations. When your production beats and your AFFO comes in short, that is what you can tell. The miss was in the refining segment and management suggested this would be a better story in the second half.

In the U.S. refining segment, combined crude utilization across the assets was about 93% in the second quarter. We have made some progress on reliability and there is more work to do. We are continuing to focus on the reliability, cost structure and profitability of the downstream business going forward. In our U.S. refining businesses, the narrower light-heavy differential combined with some planned and unplanned outages, impacted operating margin in the quarter. The continued focus on driving value in our downstream business has led the company to optimize planned turnaround activity in the second half of the year.

Source: CVE Q2 2024 Conference Call Transcript

CVE did upgrade its outlook for 2024 production and increased guidance for downstream performance.

Now as a result of the performance in the U.S. Refining business year-to-date and the optimization of the turnaround activity going forward, we've updated our full year downstream throughput guidance to 640,000 to 670,000 barrels a day.

Source: CVE Q2 2024 Conference Call Transcript

It also brought some cost expectations lower.

CVE Q2 2024 Presentation

It also announced that it reached its net debt target of $4.0 billion in July and now the buybacks will ramp up.

CVE Q2 2024 Presentation

Outlook

Yes CVE missed expectations and the bears probably had a field day with that. But these are modest numbers in relation to the very compelling valuation argument for this free cash flow gusher. If that 10 cent AFFO miss got your finance calculators in a bunch, then you probably should look at buying some AI stocks at 30X sales. CVE is trading at 4.0X EV to EBITDA and we for one see no reason why anyone would pony up 2.1X multiples more for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) which even lacks a refining side.

We are also right there at a point where these things matter immensely. Both companies are fantastic, but the free cash flow yield is rather different when you apply a 4.0X EV to EBITDA vs a 6.0X number. One argument, of course, is that CNQ's multiple looks inflated as current natural gas prices are highly depressed. A normalization in the gas price would push CNQ's multiple closer to CVE's. The same movement in natural gas would have a far lower impact on CVE, which is more focused on liquids' production. But that is still a story for another day. CVE is one to own if you are bullish oil. So far, the company has straddled the buybacks and the dividend increases, but future shareholder returns will be focused on buybacks.

Secondly, I would say, clearly, now that the debt reduction is behind us, there will be no more cash directed towards further deleveraging, and so all of our cash will go towards returning cash back to shareholders, most likely in the form of buybacks. I think given where the share price is today, and what we see as intrinsic value, that is what people should expect, that 100% of that excess free cash flow will probably be returned in the form of share repurchases. In terms of the mechanics month by month, quarter by quarter, I think the thing to watch is we will be making sure that we are allocating as close to 100% as possible. Obviously, things like working capital movements will move our debt around, but that's something we'll be watching month by month. But I think the goal is to stay as close to that 100% as possible while trying to hold the debt at that $4 billion level.

Source: CVE Q2 2024 Conference Call Transcript

We will note that this was the Q2 2024 conference call and the share price was 20% higher than the price today. So if that price justified all cash going to buybacks, you can assume that case is even stronger today. The dividend groupies may leave because of that, but we side with the company. It makes little sense to increase the base dividend at this valuation. The key risk is, of course, a big drop in oil prices. Some of that is behind us as oil has moved lower as weaker economic headlines have hit. The energy sector has also been the recipient of major outflows.

Jesse Felder On X

That is the reason the buybacks have not had a major impact.

But we are continuing with our expectations of a longer term $75/USD per barrel price for oil. We are sticking with our buy rating and think the case for CVE has become more compelling despite literally zero progress since our previous article.

Preferred Shares

We had previously recommended the Cenovus Energy Inc. CUM RED FIRST PFD SER 1 (TSX:CVE.PR.A:CA). Since then, CVE's credit has improved remarkably. The $4.0 billion net debt number shows exceptionally low leverage. In fact, if oil prices dropped 30% from here, CVE would just be using 1.0X net debt to AFFO.

CVE Q2 2024 Presentation

In light of that, it is highly probable that it sees its two preferred shares coming for reset in 2025, as expensive. Cenovus Energy Inc. CUM RED FIRST PFD SER 7 (TSX:CVE.PR.G:CA) has a spread of 3.52% vs the Government of Canada 5 year bond yield (GOC-5). It resets in June 2025. Cenovus Energy Inc. CUM RED FIRST PFD SER 5 (TSX:CVE.PR.E:CA) resets in March 2025 and has a slightly larger spread, 3.57% vs GOC-5. These would reset to about 6.5% on par based on a 3% GOC-5. Most medium term CVE bonds in Canadian dollars are under 4%.

TD

So these two might make sense for a redemption, especially if GOC-5 gravitates a bit higher. The total return would include the current yield (4.8% for CVE.PR.E and 4.15% for CVE.PR.G) plus the circa 4% upside to par. These would not make sense for those expecting the GOC-5 to be significantly lower than where it stands today. In that case, there would likely be capital losses as well as a poor locked in yield for the next 5 years.

