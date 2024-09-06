Gold ETF Flows: August 2024

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
479 Followers

Summary

  • Global gold ETFs saw inflows four months in a row: all regions recorded positive flows with Western funds leading the way.
  • Strength in the gold price and recent inflows have increased global AUM by 20% y-t-d, to another month-end peak of US$257bn.
  • Global gold trading remained active: over-the-counter and gold ETF volumes rose while exchange-traded activities cooled.

Gold

Filograph

August in review

Global physically-backed gold ETFs1 added US$2.1bn in August, extending their inflow streak to four months (Table 1, p2).2 All regions reported positive flows: Western funds once again contributed the lion’s share. The 3.6% rise in the gold price, paired

This article was written by

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
479 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News