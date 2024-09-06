Stryker Corporation (SYK) Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2024 3:58 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK) Stock
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference Call September 5, 2024 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Spencer Stiles - Group President, Orthopedics and Spine
Jason Beach - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

All right, welcome back. I'm Larry Biegelsen, the medical device analyst at Wells Fargo. And it's my pleasure to host this session with Stryker. With us, we have Spencer Stiles, Group President of Orthopedics and Spine; and Jason Beach, Vice President of Investor Relations. The format is a fireside chat. If anyone has a question, please raise your hand and I will call on you.

Spencer and Jason, thanks so much for being here.

Spencer Stiles

Larry, thanks for having us. We're privileged to be here and share a little bit what's going on at Stryker.

Larry Biegelsen

Look forward to it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Larry Biegelsen

All right. So, Spencer, Stryker's Orthopedic business had a really impressive first half of 2024, growing, by our math, 8.5%, 9% adjusting for selling days. What drove the growth? And how you're thinking about the second half of the year and into 2025 for Orthopedics and Spine?

Spencer Stiles

Larry, we're really pleased with our performance in the first half. We had strong demand for our products across our orthopedics businesses and really on the backs of Mako that continues to be such a transformative technology in the orthopedic space, really helping drive our knee growth. We've seen this in our hip growth as well with some strong new product introductions that we saw with our Insignia Hip Stem last year. And our Trauma and Extremities business continues to really outperform; there are certain days, even our own expectations. It's great to see core trauma, our upper extremities business, foot and ankle, all put together a really good first half.

