Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference September 5, 2024 2:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Tighe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani - Citi

Fatima Boolani

Fatima Boolani here. I run the -- jointly run the Citi software equity research franchise here. And we are well into our afternoon sessions, and I am so thrilled to be hosting Brett Tighe, CFO of Okta, with me today. Thank you for being here.

Brett Tighe

Happy to be here. Thank you for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Fatima Boolani

Excellent. Well, I want to jump right in because I think we have a lot of ground to cover. So just at the highest level, look, I wanted to get a sense from you what's the latest on the Okta story. And particularly given the wide scope of developments that have transpired for business over the past year or so. So just wanted to get level set from there and kind of unpack.

Brett Tighe

Yes. The last time we did earnings, which was last week, I think most of you guys know that, published guidance a little north of $2.5 billion. We've got a business that's about 60% workforce identity, 40% customer identity. To be clear, what is what. Workforce identity is where we secure our customers', employees' and partners' identities and customer identity is where we secure our customers', customers' identities.

And so -- yes, one was growing about 16%, which was customer identity; the other was growing about 15%. So we've got two very large markets to operate in. We are making progress on margin, and really trying to penetrate the opportunity as fast as we can at this point.

Fatima Boolani

We'll definitely get to the margin discussion in a bit here. But let us start

