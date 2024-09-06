Nattakorn Maneerat

Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF) is one of Italy's largest asset managers, and it is the largest one among independent managers (meaning they are not directly linked with a bank). Over the years, the company has been able to grow its reputation and expand its reach outside of Italy, reporting growing assets under management, growing revenues, and high operating margins (+44%). Its balance sheet, as we will see, can be rightly considered robust, making it a reliable dividend payer as well.

Seeking Alpha readers may know that I am bullish on Italian asset managers for several reasons I have shared and that I want to summarize here. The main reason is simple: Italians are world-renowned savers. This, in and of itself, doesn't imply asset managers will do well. It all depends on what these savers want to do with their liquidity. The high inflation we have witnessed in Western countries for a few years has made many reconsider their cash position and choose some form of investment aiming, at least, to preserve value against inflation. This is why we have seen many asset managers with overall positive inflows during these years. Moreover, a bull market is always favorable to asset managers, not only because their Assets Under Management (AUM) increase, but also because people are more inclined to invest during bull markets.

Recently, the company updated its Investor Presentation after reporting H1 2024 results. Let's then take a look and see how Azimut is performing after the stock retraced over 12% since my first neutral rating on Seeking Alpha.

Azimut At A Glance

Let's review the updated presentation and take a quick view of the company's footprint and activities. Currently, it manages over €100B, most of which is in public markets. It employs 1,700 people around the world and has over 820k investors globally. Most of its growth outside of Italy has been made through M&A deals.

One particular aspect of Azimut is its shareholder base. While 75% of Azimut shares are free float, 22% are held by individual shareholders working for Azimut (financial advisors, employees, managers) tied up by a long-term agreement. This ensures a strong alignment of interest between internal shareholders and investors. For the first three years, 75% of the shares are locked, for the next three years, the percentage goes down to 66%. After nine years, there is still 25% of locked shares. This promotes stability in Azimut's shareholder base.

Azimut has been able to grow internationally and now sees its AUM evenly split between Italy and the rest of the world, with the U.S., Australia, Brazil, and Turkey being the four largest countries outside of Italy.

As I quickly said introducing the article, Azimut is currently seeing a trend where customers reduce their cash exposure and turn to fixed-income solutions to fight off inflation's bite.

Azimut's Financials

Azimut's revenue at the end of H1 2024 was €702M, up 9% YoY. Operating profit increased 9%, too, to €312M, with an operating margin stable at 44.4%.

The company has around €500M of total debt, while it has over €1.1B in cash and cash equivalents. The net financial position is then above €600M. This year, thanks to its divestment of a 20% stake in Kennedy Lewis, the company also reported gross proceeds of €206M out of €54M invested. It is the first divestment since its private equity division was set up.

Thanks to these strong results, the company paid €160M in ordinary dividends and an additional €0.39 per share paid in treasury shares, for a total of €1.40 per share (a yield of 6.4%).

One of Azimut's most important improvements deals with the quality of its earnings over time. In 2022, in fact, the company adopted a new fee structure where performance fees become only a minor contributor to revenues. While this may not be in favor of Azimut's customers, it surely helps Azimut's financials. As we can see, Azimut's total revenues are now 97% recurring.

Moreover, recurring margins improved year after year, boosting Azimut's profitability.

This affects the dividend, making it even more sustainable and predictable, as we can see from the bar chart below.

For FY2024, the company seems on track to achieve its goals: a net profit of €500M and a net inflow target above €7B. The company, in fact, reported €330M in net profit for H1 and has crushed its net inflow target for the year by reporting €10B in the first six months of the year. This means that we should see the company report net profits close to €600M, considering that €100M should be the net capital gain on the disposal of Kennedy Lewis. This is important for dividend investors, since Azimut has a dividend policy that aims to pay out 50% to 70% of recurring net profits. The likelihood of a €1.40+ dividend that will be paid next May in FY2025 seems high now.

Now, during the earnings call, Azimut's management explained clearly that the next step for the company is to start the project called the "New Bank", to start collecting deposits on behalf of third-party banks. There are also talks of seeing the New Bank listed after the project is launched. This will be something we will need to monitor as it unfolds, but it can surely be a nice plus for Azimut's customers and for the company itself.

Valuation

Azimut is profitable and in good shape. No doubt about this. It is also a stable dividend payer (although it pays its dividend once a year). My main concern has to do with international expansion. M&A deals are always double-sided and can backfire, especially in the wealth advisory industry, where trust and customer networks are two key aspects difficult to monitor outside one's geographic area of competence. So far, Azimut has performed well, but the risk remains.

In March, Azimut was trading around €25 a share and I considered it as fairly valued based on a fwd P/E of 8.5. More or less, I consider Azimut's right multiple at 9x, a bit lower than Amundi's (OTC:AMDUF). Now that the stock is back below €22, I think we could be close to a buy. Personally, I usually buy some shares below €20 and then sell them at €25 or above. Since Azimut's financials are improving, €22 may already be worth a little shot, but a 10% drop (especially in September which is historically a bad month for the market) could come and be welcomed by investors who, like me, are waiting to add Azimut to their portfolio.

