Why Azimut's Dividend Is Reliable

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • Azimut Holding is a leading independent Italian asset manager with robust financials, high operating margins, and a strong dividend payout history.
  • The company has expanded internationally, with a balanced AUM distribution and a unique shareholder structure promoting stability and alignment.
  • Azimut's financials are strong, with significant revenue growth, high recurring earnings, and a sustainable dividend policy targeting 50-70% of recurring net profits.
Businessman talking about investment stock market and graph from computer laptop with broker trader, giving money plan management and analysis

Nattakorn Maneerat

Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF) is one of Italy's largest asset managers, and it is the largest one among independent managers (meaning they are not directly linked with a bank). Over the years, the company has been able to grow its reputation and expand its

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.85K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest.Over time, I have come to realize profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AZIHF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AZIHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AZIHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AZIHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News