Why I Buy And Hold 'Forever'

Co-authored by Rida Morwa

Since I started writing publicly about stocks, I have found myself becoming increasingly interested in the psychological side of the market over the numbers side. Initially, I was a "dive into the numbers" kind of guy. I knew that large sell-offs happen, but I had no real appreciation for what caused them.

Then COVID happened, and my message box blew up. Frantic messages, angry messages, panicked messages, sad messages. March 2020 looks like a blip in the charts in 2020, yet it is a month that destroyed retirements.

Data by YCharts

The market indexes recovered, and most individual investments recovered, yet many investors didn't stick around for the recovery. They sold out of fear, and by the time they were buying back, they were paying higher prices.

It Is Difficult To Recognize Bottom

I believe a recession is coming. When I look at the macro data, I see warning signs all over the place. Yet, I'm neither selling my holdings nor rushing to cash. At most, I've increased exposure to a few sectors that, I believe, are likely to outperform, like agency mortgages, and I've increased my exposure to fixed-income. Yet, in both cases, I expect those particular areas to have a very reasonable probability of outperformance even if I'm exactly wrong and the economy experiences a soft landing.

Typically, when I talk about recession risk, people are asking what they should sell. The assumption is, that an investor should move out of the market if it is going to crash. They imagine themselves selling now, and then swooping in to snap up all the stocks for cheap prices later.

The problem is, that isn't human nature. Often, investors who feel the urge to move to cash and "sit on the sidelines" are not doing so as a calm, calculated bet. They are moving to the sidelines out of fear. They fear losses, so they will often sell in the early days of a recession. This sounds like a brilliant idea. Yet, the strategy only works if the investor can then identify when to buy back in and has the intestinal fortitude to follow through with it. If you were nervous when the market fell 10%, you're going to be terrified when it's down 50%.

I can't tell you how many times I've received messages from people telling me they were interested in buying this stock or that stock, but they were going to wait for the price to come down to $X. But then when the price does fall that far, they don't follow through. Usually because with falling prices comes all sorts of bad news.

We now recognize that the COVID bottom came on March 20th, 2020. On March 20th, 2020, nobody was confident that the bottom was in. COVID didn't get better when the markets reopened on March 23rd. "Two weeks to flatten the curve" turned into two years. Business shutdowns were a lot longer, and a lot more far-reaching than anyone was even proposing on March 20th. There was no vaccination in sight. The death toll kept rising. The actual economic damage caused by COVID was just getting started. Those who were bearish on March 20th, 2020 were, if anything, grossly underestimating the actual economic damage that COVID would eventually cause. So when they decided to remain "sitting on the sidelines", who could blame them?

We now know that the window to take advantage of the massive sell-off was brief. Investors who sold in February or early March, lost out if they weren't buying back into the market by May. While I'm sure some people did make that trade and laughed all the way to the bank, many people who sold out in March 2020, ended up buying stocks back at higher prices than they sold at.

Avoiding Recession Isn't Enough

This isn't isolated to COVID. Consider the Great Financial Crisis. I recently was told by someone that they were putting a stop loss on Realty Income (O), in case there is a recession. The idea is that they want to avoid the downswing, and no doubt have intentions to buy back on the rebound.

Sounds like a great idea, right?

Here is a fairly straightforward trading strategy using the "Golden Cross" trading signal. The investor sells O when the 3-month daily moving average declines below the 6-month daily moving average and buys when it is higher. A well-known signal, and a sensible measure of momentum that does help you avoid holding shares during a large drawdown.

Using this strategy, O would have been sold on November 6th, 2008 and the investor would have bought back on May 7th, 2009:

Portfolio Visualizer

As a result, the investor would have been on the sidelines for the worst of the GFC. According to Portfolio Visualizer, the investor who traded out in this manner would have seen a maximum drawdown of 21%, while the investor who held O throughout would have seen a drawdown of 29%. Success right?

Yet despite having less of a sell-off, the moving average strategy had materially lower total returns:

Portfolio Visualizer

From August 2008 to December 2009, the buy & hold portfolio returned a gain of 14.5% (10.05% annualized), while the moving average portfolio was essentially flat. This is entirely due to that period from November to May when the Moving Average Portfolio was "sitting on the sidelines". This strategy avoided the worst of the decline, but it also missed a significant part of the rebound.

In February 2009, the moving average investor felt like a genius and was materially outperforming the investor who bought and held. Just two months later, the buy & hold investor was outperforming:

Portfolio Visualizer

The lesson is that if you are going to sell out before a downturn, you need to accurately identify when to buy back in. The window to do that is often surprisingly short, even in the case of a major recession like the GFC. It is common for the largest sell-offs in the market to be followed by the largest rebounds.

Investors risk losing by either stepping out too early or stepping back in too late. While it is fairly easy to avoid a large loss, avoiding a large loss does not always result in a return that beats just holding through the sell-off.

A Difference Between Portfolios & Individual Stocks

A fact of life that investors have to accept is that individual stocks are volatile. Swings of 10%+ are not unusual, and can be expected to occur frequently. If we use the same model above, using the 2-month/6-month moving averages to determine when to trade over O's entire history, trading in and out dramatically underperforms. What is particularly noteworthy, is that the maximum drawdown is actually larger for the trader:

Portfolio Visualizer

How is that possible? The reason is that the trader is realizing a loss, then buying back in when the moving averages show positive momentum. While that sometimes works very well, other times the positive momentum stops shortly after rebuying. So the trader sold and realized a loss, then missed out on the short rally, and then bought right before the next downdraft having a second loss on top of the first one.

If we use the same technique for an S&P 500 ETF like SPY, the results of the moving average portfolio are better, and the maximum drawdown is lower than the index experienced:

Portfolio Visualizer

This is because an index is inherently less volatile than an individual stock. So scenarios where the portfolio is buying, and then turning around and realizing a loss relatively quickly are rarer.

Yet in both cases, time in the market beat timing the market.

Good Stock/Bad Stock

For this example, I used a stellar company. Historically, O has been a great investment that has provided investors with market-beating results and has generally had positive returns.

If we use the same trading technique with a stock that has had distinctly negative total returns, like Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), the trading technique results in much better returns.

Portfolio Visualizer

Of course, "better" does not mean "good". If a company is simply a poorly performing company that is flopping, the longer you are out of the market, the better. Whether you are buying and holding forever, or trading in and out, you will typically find that you have a lot more success buying companies that will be successful in the future. If you are holding for decades, then obviously the performance of a company holding up for decades is crucial. If you are trading in and out, it is very helpful if the company is a strong one that is biased towards going up. That way, if you make a mistake and hold too long, the errors will be biased towards the upside.

Lessons To Draw

None of this is meant to disparage active technical investment techniques. If that is your thing, and you have a system that works - great. My point today is to underline how the average retiree can approach the market. Someone who isn't glued to their computer every minute the market is open, analyzing charts and forecasting prices like the weather.

If you are going to try to time the market, it needs to come from a place of principled decision-making. To time the market, you need at least three things:

Sell signals that tell you to get out with a reasonably high accuracy. Buy signals that tell you when to buy back in with a reasonably high accuracy. The willingness to follow those signals regardless of the emotions you might feel. You have to be willing to sell, even when you don't want to, and willing to buy even when buying scares the heck out of you.

These things are hard to tie together in a rather calm market, but when a crash is happening and emotions are amped up, the difficulty is exponentially higher. The vast majority of investors are incapable of making correct decisions during volatile times. If you are an investor who typically does not make frequent trades, and does not have a tested and proven system, then a crash is a horrible time to start learning.

Buying & Holding

Buying and holding is a simple strategy to execute technically. All you have to do is - nothing. Yet, like many "simple" things, mentally it is a challenge for many investors. The urge to "do something" is strong, and the talking heads will certainly encourage it. Yet, if you are buying good companies that will provide good long-term returns, then simply holding them is an investment strategy that will lead to superior results.

As we approach the next recession, I know that I will be bombarded with questions about how this stock or that stock might perform during a recession. I know a lot of investors will have the urge to put on stop losses or "lock-in" gains. When the market falls, investors will panic. They will worry about how difficult it will be for their portfolio values to recover. So much of this activity will be rooted in fear, not some comprehensive trading strategy.

However far the market goes down next recession, it will recover. If you don't believe that, then you shouldn't have one red cent invested in the market. The overall market will recover, and many individual stocks will recover and go on to reach new highs, regardless of how much they might sell off next year.

Is every company going to go up? Of course not. Not every company goes up during a bull market. Instead of asking what a company's price might do next month, next year or through the next recession, the best thing an investor can do is go through the companies they own and determine if they believe they are good long-term investments. If they are, then you don't have to fear a recession.

An investment that will be a good investment over the next 10 years, will be just fine to hold through anything. An investment that will be a bad investment over the next 10 years, will be a bad investment even if there is a soft landing, and we go through a prolonged period of economic strength.

I encourage everyone to go through their portfolios, look at the companies they own, and decide if these are companies you want to own through various economic conditions. If they are, then don't worry about whether there will be some price volatility.

You won't always be right about every single company. Sometimes, something fundamental changes so dramatically, or your previous assumptions are proven incorrect and your investment will lose money. Sometimes, recessions are opportunities for those weaknesses to reveal themselves. Yet, during recessions, the companies that are perfectly capable of recovering tend to sell off along with everything else.

Conclusion

The Income Method offers a framework for investors to follow utilizing a strategy biased towards buying and holding.

Invest in at least 42 income-producing investments. This provides you with diversity. As noted above, you won't always be right. Diversifying with maximum position sizes of 2-3% will ensure that when you are wrong, it's not devastating to your portfolio or your income.

Plan on reinvesting at least 25% of the income your portfolio produces. This guideline means that you are always reinvesting, which is particularly beneficial when prices collapse for macro reasons. When prices are low, you want to be buying!

Make your investment decisions based on increasing the size and/or safety of your income stream. No, we are not saying to "only" focus on the dividend and to plow all your money into the highest-yielding investments you can find. We are saying to focus on the fundamentals of your investments and how they produce income. Do your best to determine whether that income stream is solid or is at risk, and make your investment decisions accordingly.

When going into difficult times, the most important thing is that you have a strategy you are confident in and that you are capable of executing under stress.

If you are buying companies that you have confidence in for the long term, you will have the confidence to hold them through what are ultimately very natural price swings. If you are buying companies without conviction, you will find yourself frequently losing confidence and often deciding to sell at poor times.

If you don't have confidence that a company is a good investment for the long term: Call me crazy, but maybe you shouldn't buy it.