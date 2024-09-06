Obsidian Energy: Heavy Oil Production May Reach 12,000 Barrels Per Day By Late 2024

Elephant Analytics
Summary

  • Obsidian's Q2 2024 production averaged 35,773 BOEPD despite a 1,550 BOEPD negative impact from blockades.
  • Obsidian has reached an agreement with the Woodland Cree First Nation.
  • Heavy oil production may reach 12,000 barrels per day in Q4 2024.
  • Obsidian planned for continued rapid heavy oil production growth in 2025 and 2026, although growth may be reduced if oil prices don't improve.
Oil wells and power lines on the side of the highway.

Obsidian Energy's (NYSE:OBE)(TSX:OBE:CA) Q2 2024 results were solid, with production averaging 35,773 BOEPD despite a negative impact of 1,550 BOEPD from blockades.

Obsidian's dispute with the Woodland Cree First Nation has been resolved with an agreement that

Elephant Analytics
11.22K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks.

