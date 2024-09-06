TSI: Unattractive Entry Point (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 06, 2024 10:37 PM ETTCW Strategic Income (TSI)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.67K Followers

Summary

  • TCW Strategic Income Fund has delivered over 20% in total return since our 'Buy' rating last year, driven by lower rates and tighter spreads.
  • The fund remains overweight MBS securities and investment-grade corporates, with no leverage, and has seen its discount to NAV narrow significantly.
  • Given the current valuation and narrow discount to NAV, TSI no longer presents an attractive entry point and is downgraded to 'Hold'.
  • Future rate cuts by the Fed might disappoint, potentially leading to rates retracement, which could negatively impact TSI's performance.

The entrance to TCW headquarters in TCW tower, Los Angeles, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) is a fixed income class closed-end fund managed by TCW Investment Management. We first started covering the name last year, when we assigned it a 'Buy' rating. In our initial

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.67K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________https://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TSI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News