Overview

When I previously covered abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) I issued a buy rating because the price traded at an attractive discount to NAV greater than 13%. Since then, HQH has provided shareholders with a total return of 15%, outpacing the total return of the S&P 500. The entry may be less attractive at a smaller discount to NAV, but I still believe that HQH is a solid income oriented investment to maintain exposure to the healthcare sector. However, I wanted to provide an updated perspective on HQH because of the attractive outlook of the sector that will be fueled by a decrease in interest rates. The portfolio make up of HQH is specifically more vulnerable to interest rates because of the focus on sub sectors of healthcare that depend on debt financing.

abrdn Healthcare Investors operates as a closed end fund that aims to provide an attractive total return through consistent high-yielding income through its exposure to high-quality healthcare holdings. Capital appreciation is a secondary focus for the fund that is best captured with ideal timing on buys. It should be understood that HQH is best utilized as an income investment that an add a steady stream of monthly income generation to your portfolio. At the moment, HQH sports an attractive high-yielding distribution rate of 12.7%. This monthly distribution is ideal for investors that may depend on the supplemental income generated from their portfolio to help fund their lifestyle expenses.

HQH has struggled to gain any positive price momentum over the last five years due to its structure, which is why I say that it's best utilized as an income investment. The price peaked back in 2021 before interest rates started to aggressively get hiked, and I believe that conditions are improving, so there's a chance we see some positive momentum going forward. Despite the recent lag in price growth, we can see that total returns over the last five years sit around 57.5%.

abrdn Healthcare Investors has a public inception dating back to 1987, so we have a large window of performance to reference. The current expense ratio sits at a reasonable 1.18%, considering that you are collecting a double-digit yield here. Assets under management has grown to approximately $1.05B and the fund aims to provide a diverse mix of holdings across the healthcare sectors.

Updated Valuation

Since HQH operates as a closed end fund, the price can vary from the actual value of the underlying net assets. As a result, the price currently trades at a discount to NAV of about 7.5%. While this is less attractive than the discount level when I last covered HQH, this can still be a solid entry point for investors looking to accumulate shares. Just for reference, the price traded at an average discount to NAV of 9.57% over the last three-year period. The price to NAV relationship temporarily drifted into premium territory in the peak of 2021 when interest rates were cut to near zero levels following the pandemic.

Healthcare companies can be heavily reliant on debt to fund different operational efficiencies. As a result, when interest rates were near zero levels, access to debt became much cheaper and this set an environment that favored growth. Debt capital could be accessed and allocated towards different growth initiatives such as acquisition of new drugs and products, funding research and development, or even building new labs in new locations. The opposite effect played out as interest rates were aggressively hiked throughout 2022 and 2023, and we see the discount of HQH get larger as the price fell. We can see the clear correlation and inverse relationship when comparing HQH's price against the federal funds rate below.

The reason this is relevant is because I anticipate interest rate cuts to happen before the end of 2024, which will create a more favorable environment for HQH to thrive. As the unemployment rate continues to rise as it has over the last twelve months, it now sits at the 4.2% level and may be an indication of a weaker labor market. Additionally, the inflation rates still sit above the Fed's 2% target. The combination of these factors may incentivize the Fed to begin cutting interest rates as soon as this month, according to recent statements made by the Fed.

While I have no specific price target in mind, I believe this reinforces that now would be an ideal time to accumulate shares to capitalize on the potential price gain that may happen as a result of lower rates. Lower interest rates means that these healthcare companies that have debt balances on a floating rate basis will get to experience some cost savings that could be repurposed into growth avenues. This should increase the likelihood of NAV growth into the future.

Financials & Portfolio

Speaking at NAV growth, I reviewed the most recent 2023 annual report and the relationship to interest rates become even more clear. At the close of 2019, the NAV ended at $20.33 per share. In the peak of 2021 when performance was strong, the NAV appreciated up to $25.47 per share. Throughout the last two years of decade high-interest rates, the NAV continually declined and ended 2023 at $18.84 per share. Now that conditions are starting to improve, I believe NAV growth is very likely here.

A big pat of the growth of NAV comes from the fund's ability to generated realized gains from the underlying holdings. Since market conditions are improving, I believe that net realized gains will be stronger on the next annual report for 2024, which should be released at the end of September. Net investment income has never really amounted to any gains and since the underlying portfolio strategy as not experienced any major changes, I expect this to continue to be the trend.

When comparing HQH against some relevant peers, we can see that it has severely underperformed over the last three years. HQH's strategy is a bit different than some of these funds, and the underperformance may not be driven by any specific flaw. Instead, it may just be a symptom of the underlying strategy, distribution size, or holding exposure.

In my opinion, the main contributor to HQH having the largest price deterioration is the primary focus on Biotechnology holdings. According to the latest fact sheet, HQH maintains a large exposure to the Biotechnology sub sector, accounting for 62.1% of the fund's net assets. This large exposure does make the fund more vulnerable to sector-specific risks going forward, but on a more positive note, this more focused concentration can also reward shareholders during strong bull markets. This primary focus on Biotech makes HQH more vulnerable because of the higher risk versus reward nature of the sector that typically requires more upfront investment to fund research and the development of new drugs.

Looking at the fund's top holdings, we can see that Amgen (AMGN) is the largest position, making up 7.93% of the fund. This is closely followed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), accounting for 6.77% and 5.79% respectively. The top ten holdings make up approximately 45% of the total portfolio, and there are about 146 individual positions within.

Best Utilization: Income

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.59 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 12.7%. As proven by the lack of price growth, the best utilization for HQH is to be used as an income investment. In the best-case scenario, HQH can capture both price appreciation and income at the same time. However, with the large focus on Biotech that remains sensitive to interest rate changes, I believe that this is unlikely over the long term. I do believe that a continued high distribution rate is likely over time.

Looking over the last decade, the distribution history has been a bit mixed, with frequent reductions or raises that generally match the underlying performance of the fund. I admittedly am a bit cautious on the prolonged use of return of capital here, but it's a natural result of underperforming years where net realized gains aren't sufficient enough. As of the latest section 19a notice, the distribution on a year to date basis has consisted of 49% of return of capital. Net realized gains accounted for 40% of the distribution, and net realized income did not contribute at all towards the distribution.

While return of capital may be favorable from a tax perspective, this form of distribution can exacerbate the rate at which NAV deteriorates in bear markets. Therefore, this is something to remain aware of for long-term holders, as it can effectively limit growth. To offset this growth, long-term shareholders can increase the rate at which their income grows by reinvesting distributions and adding additional capital at regular intervals. To visualize this, I ran a back test of an original $10,000 investment at the start of 2015. This assumes that all distributions were reinvested back into HQH, alongside a monthly contribution of $500 throughout the entire holding period.

In year 1 of your investment, annual income would have totaled $1,549. Fast forwarding to the full year of 2023, your annual income would now be sitting at $6,722. This represents a growth of 4.3x, despite the base distribution rate fluctuating year over year.

Risk Profile

While HQH makes for a great income investment that maintains exposure to the healthcare sector, the fund's performance is heavily reliant on the success of biotech companies. When comparing HQH's total return against Fidelity's Select Biotechnology (FBIOX) mutual fund and The Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV), we can see that HQH's return closely matches the change and trajectory of FBIOX because of the large focus on this sub sector of healthcare. Therefore, if you are looking for a more balanced exposure to the healthcare sector, XLV may be a great alternative.

XLV would also be a great alternative if you don't necessarily care or have the need for a high-income focus at this point in your life. If you want exposure to healthcare and only want to focus on obtaining the highest total return possible, XLV would be the way to go, since the traditional ETF structure captures more upside appreciation. The heavy distribution focus of HQH stunts the ability for price appreciation, and this may not be appealing for investors that like to see their portfolio values grow over time from natural price growth. The distribution rate has also been a bit varied throughout the years, which may not be a good fit for investors that are looking for a consistent and easy to predict distribution. A more stable alternative income oriented healthcare investment maybe BlackRock's Health Sciences Trust (BME), which has a steadier distribution rate over the fund's lifetime.

We've already seen that HQH remains vulnerable to interest rate fluctuations. Despite the market anticipating interest rate cuts, it's too soon to know how light or heavy the Fed may start reducing rates. There's a chance that modest rate cuts do not have a significant positive impact on the price and NAV momentum for HQH. This could result in continued suppression of the price or even further declines if internal performance fails to cover the distribution.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I maintain my buy rating on HQH due to the positive effect that future interest rate cuts may have on the fund. Since the portfolio of underlying investments are more heavily centered on biotech holdings, I believe that HQH should benefit, as these companies are typically reliant on debt to fund operational growth. Lower interest rates would make it more cost-efficient to invest capital into the research and development of new drugs or therapies that can generate earnings growth. The price still trades at an attractive discount to NAV, and I believe that entry here could be beneficial. The distribution rate continues to be an appealing factor, however the prolonged usage of return of capital is something that I want to continue monitoring over the next few quarters.