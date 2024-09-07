Adam Gault

In this article, we highlight our recent starter position in the Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC). The company is overweight Tech, Healthcare and Finance sectors, fairly typical of the average BDC. BBDC trades at a 12% discount to book and a 10.4% dividend yield with a 13% trailing-twelve month net investment income yield. We maintain a Hold rating on the stock - unchanged from our previous review.

The company has a relatively high allocation to Equity securities. It is overweight in Tech, Healthcare and Finance sectors, fairly typical of the sector.

BBDC

Quarter Update

Net investment income came in at $0.40 - a big increase from the previous quarter due to a sharp drop in incentive fees. NII should revert back to a lower trend level once incentive fees kick back in. That said, we expect incentive fees to move lower in the medium term as short-term rates fall given the company's high hurdle rate - a positive outcome for investors.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company announced the same $0.26 dividend. This works out to dividend coverage of 125% on a trailing twelve-month basis.

The NAV fell 0.7% due to unrealized depreciation.

BBDC

The NAV has been stable over the last three years.

Systematic Income

Income Dynamics

Net new investments were negative for the third quarter in a row as repayments exceeded new fundings.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

This caused leverage to fall to 1.07x on a net (of cash) basis. Leverage sits in the middle of its target range of 0.9–1.25x.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Both portfolio yield and interest expense have been relatively stable. The company's yield spread of 5.4% is a bit below the median in our coverage.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Once short-term rates start to fall, the company's relatively high hurdle rate of 8.25% for incentive fees will provide a competitive advantage vs. the rest of the sector.

Portfolio Quality

Non-accruals remain very low and well below the 1.4% median in our coverage (2.2% average).

Systematic Income BDC Tool

PIK levels remain modest.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Net realized losses over the past year have been modest but are worth keeping an eye on.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Management said that it finished the quarter with a weighted average interest coverage of 2.1x, very respectable from the anecdotal disclosures in the sector.

Return And Valuation Profile

The company has been performing fairly closely to the average BDC in our coverage over the last two years. Until that period, it tended to underperform.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

It is currently running around 1% below the average BDC over the 1-3Y time frame.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company's valuation has mostly moved in the 70-100% range over the last 5 years.

Systematic Income

Valuation relative to the sector hit a trough of a 30% discount in mid-2023, just as the company's performance was turning around. The improvement since then makes a lot of sense.

Systematic Income

Our first position in the stock was in May, when it traded at a valuation 20% below the average in our coverage. Since then, this has compressed to around 15%. We expect more valuation compression over the medium term, though not a full convergence.

Systematic Income

The stock's valuation-adjusted performance (i.e. total NAV return / valuation) which measures performance per unit of $1 invested in the stock shows that it still above average across various recent time horizons, making the stock fairly attractive.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

We continue to have a small position in the stock in our High Income Portfolio. There are three attractive elements in the company. One, Barings originated positions are 90% of the portfolio, which adds significant diversification vs. other BDCs investors may have in their portfolio. Two, legacy assets acquired from MVC Capital and Sierra which are about 10% of the portfolio, have credit support agreements from the Barings parent company which mitigate downside in these assets. And finally, the company's NII will likely fall around 14% given the consensus cumulative Fed rate cut of around 2%. The company's trailing twelve-month net investment income and its superior hurdle rate should allow it to continue outearn the base dividend.

What could hold the stock back from further significant valuation re-rating is its high proportion of equity securities in the portfolio and a correspondingly lower proportion of first-lien assets.