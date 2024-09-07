In this article, we highlight our recent starter position in the Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC). The company is overweight Tech, Healthcare and Finance sectors, fairly typical of the average BDC. BBDC trades at a 12% discount to book and a 10.4% dividend yield with a 13% trailing-twelve month net investment income yield. We maintain a Hold rating on the stock - unchanged from our previous review.
The company has a relatively high allocation to Equity securities. It is overweight in Tech, Healthcare and Finance sectors, fairly typical of the sector.
Quarter Update
Net investment income came in at $0.40 - a big increase from the previous quarter due to a sharp drop in incentive fees. NII should revert back to a lower trend level once incentive fees kick back in. That said, we expect incentive fees to move lower in the medium term as short-term rates fall given the company's high hurdle rate - a positive outcome for investors.
The company announced the same $0.26 dividend. This works out to dividend coverage of 125% on a trailing twelve-month basis.
The NAV fell 0.7% due to unrealized depreciation.
The NAV has been stable over the last three years.
Income Dynamics
Net new investments were negative for the third quarter in a row as repayments exceeded new fundings.
This caused leverage to fall to 1.07x on a net (of cash) basis. Leverage sits in the middle of its target range of 0.9–1.25x.
Both portfolio yield and interest expense have been relatively stable. The company's yield spread of 5.4% is a bit below the median in our coverage.
Once short-term rates start to fall, the company's relatively high hurdle rate of 8.25% for incentive fees will provide a competitive advantage vs. the rest of the sector.
Portfolio Quality
Non-accruals remain very low and well below the 1.4% median in our coverage (2.2% average).
PIK levels remain modest.
Net realized losses over the past year have been modest but are worth keeping an eye on.
Management said that it finished the quarter with a weighted average interest coverage of 2.1x, very respectable from the anecdotal disclosures in the sector.
Return And Valuation Profile
The company has been performing fairly closely to the average BDC in our coverage over the last two years. Until that period, it tended to underperform.
It is currently running around 1% below the average BDC over the 1-3Y time frame.
The company's valuation has mostly moved in the 70-100% range over the last 5 years.
Valuation relative to the sector hit a trough of a 30% discount in mid-2023, just as the company's performance was turning around. The improvement since then makes a lot of sense.
Our first position in the stock was in May, when it traded at a valuation 20% below the average in our coverage. Since then, this has compressed to around 15%. We expect more valuation compression over the medium term, though not a full convergence.
The stock's valuation-adjusted performance (i.e. total NAV return / valuation) which measures performance per unit of $1 invested in the stock shows that it still above average across various recent time horizons, making the stock fairly attractive.
We continue to have a small position in the stock in our High Income Portfolio. There are three attractive elements in the company. One, Barings originated positions are 90% of the portfolio, which adds significant diversification vs. other BDCs investors may have in their portfolio. Two, legacy assets acquired from MVC Capital and Sierra which are about 10% of the portfolio, have credit support agreements from the Barings parent company which mitigate downside in these assets. And finally, the company's NII will likely fall around 14% given the consensus cumulative Fed rate cut of around 2%. The company's trailing twelve-month net investment income and its superior hurdle rate should allow it to continue outearn the base dividend.
What could hold the stock back from further significant valuation re-rating is its high proportion of equity securities in the portfolio and a correspondingly lower proportion of first-lien assets.
Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.
Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.
Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.
Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!