Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw the strong trends in the first quarter continue into the second quarter, with all three businesses showing strong growth and improvement in profitability.

Sea Limited continues to have an attractive business model, encompassing e-commerce, gaming and fintech. Management has been focusing on stabilizing and improving the business trends for the gaming business, while there continues to be a long runway for the e-commerce and fintech businesses.

In my prior coverage of Sea Limited, I suggested that we could be at the start of Free Fire returning to growth, and also that we could see a further stabilizing of the competitive dynamics for Shopee and even potentially reaching breakeven earlier than expected.

Since then, Sea Limited built on the momentum in the digital entertainment business, where we saw a strong 21% growth in from the prior year for the digital entertainment business, largely contributed by Free Fire. Quarterly active users are showing a rebound, growing 19% from the prior year while the quarterly paying user ratio stayed stable at 8.1% in the second quarter.

Also, the thesis that Shopee could potentially reach breakeven earlier than expected was materialized this quarter as management pushed the adjusted EBITDA breakeven timing for Shopee forward to 3Q24 and highlighted stabilizing competition

Going forward, I expect Sea Limited to be operating from a positive of strength as its digital entertainment business is rebounding strongly, Shopee is seeing stabilizing competition and improving profitability and the emerging digital financial services business continues to grow its user base.

Results review

This was a positive result on all fronts for Sea Limited.

Revenue grew to $3.8 billion in the second quarter, up 23% from the prior year and 3% sequentially. This was largely driven by the e-commerce business as GMV growth was strong, along with the growth in the digital financial services segment.

Revenue was 2% ahead of consensus expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA was 7% ahead of consensus expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 12% from the prior year to $449 million, with the digital financial services segment and digital entertainment segment seeing segment adjusted EBITDA grow 20% and 26% respectively.

The e-commerce segment saw adjusted EBITDA fall from $150 million in the prior year to a loss of $9 million in the current quarter. This adjusted EBITDA loss of $9 million is an improvement from the $22 million adjusted EBITDA loss in the prior quarter. The fall in adjusted EBITDA is due to the company's decision to invest in its business to fend off competition and market share from one year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA (Sea Limited)

Management maintains that they continue to expect the Asia markets to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA after the first quarter, with 2Q24 adjusted EBITDA of the Asia markets reaching $4 million.

The adjusted EBITDA of the other markets came in at a loss of $30 million, narrowing from the $54 million adjusted EBITDA losses from the prior year. In Brazil, management highlighted that unit economics continue to improve, and the company achieved a positive contribution margin per order of $0.09 in the second quarter of 2024, up from the loss of $0.24 from the same period a year ago.

Net income came in at $80 million, down 76% from the prior year and up $103 million from the prior quarter.

Business trends were solid across all three segments, with e-commerce revenue growing 34%, digital financial services loan outstanding growing 40%, and digital entertainment bookings growing 21%.

Segment metrics (Sea Limited)

As a result of the strong first half results, management now expects that Shopee will become adjusted EBITDA positive from the third quarter onwards.

Also, management decided to revise the guidance for Shopee's 2024 full-year GMV growth rate to the mid-20%s.

As I stated in my earlier 1Q24 article, I did expect 2024 guidance to be revised upwards after the first half results were reported:

The 2024 guidance was reiterated, but I got some sense that the market was expecting guidance to be raised. I think it is worthwhile to note that management has seen competition in the market been relatively stable. The management team is encouraged by the numbers they see in 1Q24 and are confident in achieving the full year 2024 guidance. On the strength of 1Q24, particularly in the e-commerce segment, part of that was due to seasonality (Lebaran moving earlier), but a larger part of it was due to the company's continued investments in three key areas. These includes lowering its cost to service, providing competitive product pricing, and enhancing user experience, including around logistics. With what Sea Limited has reported in 1Q24 and what the management team has been seeing about one and a half months into 2Q24, there is a chance that the 2024 guidance could be revised upwards after reported 1H24.

As I will elaborate more later, I do think that management sounds more confident about Shopee after the 2Q24 report.

The revision of the GMV guidance for 2024 signals confidence for the remainder of 2024.

In addition, the fact that management pushed forward the adjusted EBITDA timing for Shopee from 2H24 previously to 3Q24 today, this does shows greater certainty about the timing of profitability along with its ability to maintain its market position despite competition.

Shopee

How is the Shopee business doing, and are the consumers in the markets that it operates in healthy?

With regard to the overall consumer market in Southeast Asia, Sea Limited commented that spending trends remain healthy in these markets, with domestic consumption continuing to drive the economies of these markets.

With that in mind, the solid domestic consumption trends enabled Sea Limited's e-commerce business, Shopee, to have a strong foundation for growth.

In terms of competitive position, Shopee continued to gain market share in the Southeast Asia region. Management seems satisfied with the current market share position that Shopee commands in Southeast Asia, given the considerable lead it has over competitors in the region.

GMV for the quarter grew 29% from the prior year to $23.3 billion, while the gross orders grew by 39% from the prior year to 2.5 billion.

E-commerce (Sea Limited)

In addition, Shopee also benefitted from an industry-wide take rate increase, which helps set a more favorable dynamic for the industry by ensuring more sustainable economics and better profitability for all parties.

Take rates improved by 40 basis points to 12.1% in 2Q24, continuing on the trend of expanding take rates since the third quarter of 2023.

GMV (Sea Limited)

One focus in the 2Q24 for Shopee was to improve the ad take rate. Given that Shopee's ad take rate is now lower than the industry average in mature e-commerce markets, there is further opportunity to improve the ad take rate for Shopee.

Shopee made it easier for sellers to join its ad platform, and also added a tech team to work on improving the ad bidding algorithms, which aims to help sellers bring better returns on their advertising spend.

With these efforts, management saw a 20% increase in the number of sellers paying for ads this quarter, with more upside to come in the coming quarters as improvements are made.

Live Ads was also another new launch this quarter, which allows streamers, including both creators and merchants, to add ads into Shopee Live across its Southeast Asia markets. Management shared that the Live Ads feature has been very well received, with one in four active streamers in Indonesia paid for Live Ads. This works both ways, as it helps Shopee to improve their ad take rate and also the economics of its live-streaming, while helping streamers boost their sales efficiency.

The second key focus for Shopee is to improve service quality to customers, which it continues to do in the form of improving its logistics capabilities and the buyer return and refund process.

Shopee continues to improve its logistics capabilities through SPX Express, along with partnerships with other logistics partners. In Java, Indonesia, half of the buyers choose Shopee due to the faster delivery that it offers.

Management shared that more than 70% of SPX Express orders in Asia were delivered in three days after the orders were placed, with costs per order actually declining 8% from the prior year despite that.

Shopee continues to improve on its return and refund process, with the launch of a feature in Southeast Asia that allows buyers to return their purchases within 15 days without any questions asked.

Management shared that more than half of the return and refund cases in the Southeast Asia markets were resolved in one day.

I can see why management is focused on improving this return and refund process because by doing so, it builds trust with buyers in the long-term knowing that Shopee is a reliable platform, enabling more repeat purchases and improving the stickiness of the buyer in the long run.

Interesting, management shared that amongst the buyers who used the new change of mind return requests, it led to a more than 10% increase in their average basket size in their subsequent purchases.

Digital entertainment

After showing strong results in 1Q24, the digital entertainment continued to build on the momentum of the first quarter in the second quarter.

Quarterly active users grew 19% from the prior year and 18% sequentially.

In addition, the quarterly paying user ratio stayed stable at 8.1% in the second quarter.

Digital entertainment segment metrics (Sea Limited)

Bookings grew 21% from the prior year for the digital entertainment business, which was once again largely contributed by Free Fire.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of bookings stayed high at 56.4%, while revenues and adjusted EBITDA fell 18% and grew 26% respectively.

Digital entertainment financials (Sea Limited)

Through every single day in the second quarter, management shared that Free Fire had achieved more than 100 million daily active players.

Free Fire continues to be the most downloaded mobile game globally in the second quarter, based on Sensor Tower data.

In addition, in partnership with Tencent and Electronic Arts, Need for Speed: Mobile, will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau later in 2024.

Digital financial services

SeaMoney continues to be in its early days, but the company is investing in growing its user base efficiently given the huge opportunity and under penetration management sees in these markets.

The strategy with SeaMoney is to first grow the user base, and second, to introduce more product offerings over time.

SeaMoney has a huge advantage that comes from Shopee's large user base, which enables SeaMoney to essentially acquire new users at a low cost.

In the second quarter, management shared that SeaMoney registers more than four million first time borrowers of its credit products, more than double from the prior year.

SeaMoney is also looking to expand its credit user cases outside of Shopee. For example, in Indonesia, SeaMoney partnered with more than 1,000 electronic stores to offer customized SPayLater loans for mobile phone sales. SeaMoney was the first player to provide instant credit approval for this category at scale, and the company continues to look for more credit use cases in its markets.

This contributed to SeaMoney's loan book size to grow almost 40% from the prior year to $3.5 billion.

In addition, the non-performing loans metric saw a slight improvement to 1.3% as of the second quarter, and SeaMoney now has 21 million consumers and SME loans active users, growing almost 60% from the prior year.

Digital financial services segment (Sea Limited)

From a financial perspective, SeaMoney saw revenues grow 21% and adjusted EBITDA grew 20%, with the consumer and SME credit business continuing to be the main driver for revenues and EBITDA for SeaMoney.

Digital financial services segment financials (Sea Limited)

Valuation

I am adjusting the 5-year forecasts for Sea Limited based on the revised adjusted EBITDA and GMV growth guidance for 2024.

I am now assuming that Shopee pivots to positive adjusted EBITDA from the third quarter onwards after the strong first half results.

I have also increased the GMV growth rate for Shopee in 2024 to the mid-20%s.

I expect the digital financial services segment to grow rapidly over this 5-year period, while I expect the e-commerce to stabilize in terms of profitability and margins, as profitability ramps with the improving competitive landscape.

Efforts to improve the digital entertainment business is also starting to bear fruit, and I expect this to continue to be a valuable business in terms of cash flow for the entire company. While the digital entertainment business only makes up about 10% of revenues today, it still contributes significantly to cash flows and adjusted EBITDA.

Summary of 5-year financial forecasts for Sea Limited (Author generated)

My intrinsic value for Sea Limited is $92, which is derived based on the discounted cash flow model, discounting Sea Limited's free cash flows to equity and terminal value to present value.

I assumed a 25x terminal 2028 multiple, and a cost of equity of 14%. The terminal multiple is reasonable, given that peers like Amazon (AMZN) and MercadoLibre (MELI) trade at about 30x multiple on average.

My 1-year and 3-year price targets goes up to $104 and $156 respectively.

They imply 40x 2025 P/E multiple and 30x 2027 P/E multiple, respectively. I think that these P/E multiples are reasonable for the respective growth rate of the business, as I expect 2025 to be a favorable year for Sea Limited with its digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services in growth mode, while in 2027, this growth is likely to taper given the larger base.

Risks

Macroeconomic risks

Sea Limited operates mainly in the Asia (Southeast Asia and Taiwan) and Brazil markets, but a global macroeconomic slowdown could adversely affect Sea Limited's businesses given that they are all consumer facing.

As a result, weakness in the consumer will affect all three of its businesses.

Competitive risks

With Shopee, it has been a competitive e-commerce market. It has historically been competing with the likes of Alibaba's (BABA) Lazada, Amazon (AMZN) and GoTo. There are always new entrants, like TikTok, which has been one of the greater threats today. As I have stated above, the competitive environment has stabilized since earlier, but if competitors choose to increase pressures, this could be bad news for Shopee as it would need to react and invest.

Tencent risk

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is one of Sea Limited's largest shareholders.

Also, Tencent currently has a symbiotic relationship with Sea Limited not just in the form of shareholding, but also that Sea Limited's Garena publishes Tencent's games in Southeast Asia.

Tencent benefits from this distribution, and Sea Limited benefits from the revenues gained from publishing Tencent's games in these regions, but there are risks with this relationship.

Sea Limited may have a reliance on Tencent, which results in a risk if this relationship sours in the future.

Conclusion

While management was more cautiously optimistic in the 1Q24 report, they were certainly more optimistic after the 2Q24 report, and the upward revision of the 2024 GMV guidance and the push forward of the timing of the adjusted EBITDA timing for Shopee to 3Q24 all points towards this.

The strength in the results were contributed by all three segments.

While the digital entertainment segment has been a laggard for many quarters now, we are starting to see business trends, bookings and profitability not just stabilize but also improve.

With Shopee, the business has always been a market leader, and the focus on market share in the near-term has paid off, with the ability to pivot back to profitability as the competitive landscape stabilizes.

The runway remains long for digital financial services, with the focus on the business in the near-term to grow the user base, and over time, I expect more products to be released to cater to the user base.

This was a perfect quarter for Sea Limited in many ways, after what has been a difficult few years for the company.