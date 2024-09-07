Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 8

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 9/19 9/30 0.525 0.53 0.95% 1.55% 15 Brady Corporation (BRC) 10/10 10/31 0.235 0.24 2.13% 1.33% 39 VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 9/18 10/3 0.415 0.4325 4.22% 5.17% 7 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 10/10 11/1 0.665 0.6775 1.88% 6.59% 20 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 9 (Ex-Div 9/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 9/25 0.27 19.42 5.56% 22 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 9/24 0.16 32.93 1.94% 13 Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 9/25 1.63 541.91 1.20% 14 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 9/30 1.05 234.46 1.79% 20 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 9/20 0.1775 12.63 5.62% 11 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 10/1 0.39 99.83 1.56% 31 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 9/25 0.41 51.18 3.20% 6 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Sep 10 (Ex-Div 9/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corporation (AEE) 9/30 0.67 83.16 3.22% 11 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 9/25 0.33 50.74 2.60% 12 Genpact Limited (G) 9/25 0.1525 38.33 1.59% 8 HP Inc. (HPQ) 10/2 0.2756 33.82 3.26% 14 Spire Inc. (SR) 10/2 0.755 65.54 4.61% 21 Truxton Corporation (OTCPK:TRUX) 9/25 0.43 70 2.46% 12 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) 9/25 0.34 56.19 2.42% 6 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Sep 11 (Ex-Div 9/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brookfield Corporation (BN) 9/27 0.08 46.13 0.69% 13 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 10/3 0.88 207.59 1.70% 18 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 9/30 0.38 19.24 7.90% 11 Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 10/10 0.66 35.61 3.71% 12 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 10/1 0.18 35.2 2.05% 13 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 9/26 0.36 117.88 1.22% 17 Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 3/28 0.75 180.17 1.67% 7 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 10/9 1.014 226.7 1.79% 6 Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) 9/30 0.28 18.85 5.94% 6 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 10/3 0.67 72.62 3.69% 10 Click to enlarge

Thursday Sep 12 (Ex-Div 9/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 10/1 1.4 269.56 2.08% 48 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 10/1 0.405 76.9 2.11% 30 Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 10/11 0.2 21.25 3.76% 26 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 10/9 0.2575 45.14 2.28% 14 Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 10/1 0.62 96.78 2.56% 9 Cadence Bank (CADE) 10/1 0.25 30.64 3.26% 11 Chubb Limited (CB) 10/4 0.91 287.5 1.27% 31 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 10/10 0.46 57.98 3.17% 33 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 9/30 1.565 116.12 5.39% 10 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 10/1 0.44 56.25 3.13% 12 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 9/30 0.27 30.21 3.57% 12 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 9/27 0.3 46.67 2.57% 12 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 9/30 0.58 24.99 9.28% 9 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 10/1 0.47 48.02 3.92% 44 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 9/30 1.22 148.22 3.29% 19 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 9/30 1.51 408.49 1.48% 12 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 10/2 0.3 24.55 4.89% 13 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 9/30 0.17 14.91 4.56% 8 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 9/30 0.15 23.41 2.56% 11 GATX Corporation (GATX) 9/30 0.58 132.42 1.75% 14 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 9/27 0.77 78.72 3.91% 10 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 9/30 0.23 15.71 5.86% 8 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 10/1 0.19 24.29 3.13% 12 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 9/30 0.45 160.49 1.12% 12 Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 9/27 0.38 62.48 2.43% 7 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 10/1 0.485 71.14 2.73% 62 Leidos Holdings (LDOS) 9/27 0.38 152.85 0.99% 5 Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 10/1 0.09 43.38 0.83% 7 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 10/15 0.98 431.5 0.91% 14 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 9/27 0.24 71.95 1.33% 13 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 9/30 0.56 46.47 4.82% 9 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 9/30 0.65 54.21 4.80% 20 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 9/30 0.4624 44.89 4.12% 9 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 10/1 0.56 71.98 3.11% 26 Peoples Ltd. (OTCPK:PPLL) 9/30 0.63 65.05 3.87% 13 QNB Corp. (OTCPK:QNBC) 9/27 0.37 29.75 4.97% 13 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 9/30 0.39 258.27 0.60% 29 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 10/15 0.3 57.71 2.08% 9 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 9/20 0.2 15.36 5.21% 7 Service Corporation International (SCI) 9/30 0.3 77.91 1.54% 14 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 10/1 0.21 20.41 4.12% 13 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 10/8 0.095 26.66 1.43% 8 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 9/27 0.85 145.56 2.34% 19 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 10/15 0.39 611.33 0.26% 7 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) 10/4 0.07 39.51 0.71% 7 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 9/27 1.24 101.69 4.88% 38 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 10/1 0.37 36.72 4.03% 49 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 9/30 0.39 271.66 0.57% 6 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 9/27 0.75 204.73 1.47% 21 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 9/30 0.475 44.26 4.29% 7 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 9/27 0.17 42.97 1.58% 14 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 10/20 0.5475 62.91 3.48% 21 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 13 (Ex-Div 9/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 9/30 1.4 183.79 3.05% 13 AMETEK, Inc. (AME) 9/30 0.28 163.64 0.68% 5 Ares Management Corporation (ARES) 9/30 0.93 137.45 2.71% 5 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 10/7 0.64 118.32 2.16% 21 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 10/15 1.02 123.19 3.31% 15 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 9/30 0.27 50.4 2.14% 10 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 10/7 0.81 97.17 3.33% 14 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 9/30 1.62 173.58 3.73% 14 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 9/30 0.48 58.83 3.26% 12 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 9/30 0.0251 12.75 2.36% 10 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 9/30 0.2225 28.94 3.08% 17 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 10/4 0.49 145.74 1.34% 8 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 9/30 0.34 34.92 3.89% 15 KBR, Inc. (KBR) 10/15 0.15 62.04 0.97% 5 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 10/10 1.02 53.69 7.60% 55 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 10/7 0.77 117.84 2.61% 13 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 10/1 2.5 535.21 1.87% 19 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 9/30 0.55 16.62 13.24% 5 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 9/30 0.4 184.62 0.87% 8 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 9/30 0.96 127.23 3.02% 11 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 9/30 0.295 26.63 4.43% 14 Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCPK:PNBI) 9/30 0.25 23 4.35% 14 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 10/1 0.31 57.67 2.15% 15 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCB) 10/4 0.24 28.67 3.35% 11 UGI Corporation (UGI) 10/1 0.375 23.97 6.26% 36 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 9/30 0.73 44.64 6.54% 39 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 9/24 2.1 596.88 1.41% 15 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 9/16 0.25 4.0% American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 9/10 0.88 3.4% AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 9/16 0.29 1.3% Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 9/12 0.4 0.9% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9/16 0.22 4.1% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 9/15 0.405 1.9% Avista Corporation (AVA) 9/13 0.475 4.9% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 9/16 0.445 8.1% Brunswick Corporation (BC) 9/13 0.42 2.2% Boise Cascade Company (BCC) 9/16 0.21 0.7% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 9/13 0.3 4.0% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 9/13 2.95 3.4% Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 9/13 0.3 3.0% Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 9/13 0.63 1.2% Cabot Corporation (CBT) 9/13 0.43 1.7% CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CCFN) 9/12 0.44 5.1% CDW Corporation (CDW) 9/10 0.62 1.2% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 9/13 0.95 3.6% CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 9/13 0.42 1.1% CSX Corporation (CSX) 9/13 0.12 1.4% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 9/10 1.63 4.7% Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) 9/16 0.4171 6.1% Dover Corporation (DOV) 9/16 0.515 1.2% Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 9/16 1.045 3.6% eBay Inc. (EBAY) 9/13 0.27 1.8% Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 9/16 0.83 3.2% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 9/10 0.525 2.1% Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 9/10 0.28 1.8% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 9/13 0.8 1.4% First BanCorp. (FBP) 9/13 0.16 3.1% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 9/10 0.38 3.0% First National Corporation (FXNC) 9/13 0.15 3.4% The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 9/10 0.18 2.0% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 9/13 0.115 1.7% The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 9/12 2.25 2.5% Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 9/13 1.3 1.9% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 9/15 0.57 1.5% HNI Corporation (HNI) 9/12 0.33 2.6% The Hershey Company (HSY) 9/16 1.37 2.7% Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 9/16 1.22 1.3% Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) 9/11 0.32 5.0% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 9/13 0.35 2.4% International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 9/10 1.67 3.3% John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) 9/11 0.85 0.9% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 9/10 1.24 3.0% Kellanova (K) 9/13 0.57 2.8% KeyCorp (KEY) 9/13 0.205 5.2% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 9/12 0.15 0.1% LCI Industries (LCII) 9/13 1.05 3.8% LCNB Corp. (LCNB) 9/16 0.22 5.8% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 9/10 1.3 0.6% Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 9/10 0.36 0.8% Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 9/13 0.2 3.2% MetLife, Inc. (MET) 9/10 0.545 2.9% MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 9/15 0.45 2.1% Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 9/10 0.28 4.4% MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 9/10 0.51 1.2% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 9/12 0.75 0.7% National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 9/13 0.28 2.7% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 9/13 0.34 2.9% NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 9/16 0.2275 3.5% Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 9/10 0.78 1.3% NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 9/16 0.515 2.6% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 9/13 0.28 1.0% Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 9/13 0.62 3.8% Realty Income Corporation (O) 9/13 0.263 5.1% Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 9/16 0.265 3.0% Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 9/10 0.4675 2.4% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 9/13 0.19 2.8% Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 9/13 0.6175 5.6% Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 9/13 1.63 1.1% Polaris Inc. (PII) 9/16 0.66 3.3% PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 9/12 0.68 2.2% Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 9/12 0.9 1.4% Park National Corporation (PRK) 9/10 1.06 2.6% Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 9/12 1.3 4.6% Radian Group Inc. (RDN) 9/11 0.245 2.8% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 9/13 0.53 3.5% Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 9/10 1.25 2.0% Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) 9/13 0.21 2.9% Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 9/10 0.18 1.5% Stepan Company (SCL) 9/13 0.375 2.1% Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 9/10 1.86 2.7% Sonoco Products Company (SON) 9/10 0.52 3.8% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 9/11 0.91 0.7% SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 9/16 0.25 1.4% Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) 9/12 0.3 3.5% Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 9/10 0.7 2.8% Target Corporation (TGT) 9/10 1.12 3.0% Tennant Company (TNC) 9/16 0.28 1.2% Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 9/10 0.54 1.3% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 9/10 1.1 1.6% UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 9/16 0.33 1.2% Cactus, Inc. (WHD) 9/12 0.13 0.9% Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 9/13 0.16 0.5% Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 9/13 0.43 0.9% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 9/10 0.95 3.4% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of August 25

Week of September 1

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.