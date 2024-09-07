JOLTS: Job Openings Fall As Firings Edge Up

Summary

  • July data on job openings and labor turnover survey showed a larger-than-expected drop in job openings, which came in 5% lower than estimated with a 3% downward revision to June data.
  • The JOLTS data has been very consistent for some time in terms of showing a slowdown in hiring.
  • While layoffs are still low, gross job terminations were 1.68mm in July. That’s not unusually high compared to pre-COVID levels, but firings may be starting to pick up.

The following charts were included in our daily Closer report on 9/4/24.

July data on job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) showed a larger-than-expected drop in job openings, which came in 5% lower than estimated with a 3% downward revision to June

