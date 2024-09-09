2 Expensive, Blue Chip Stocks With Significant Insider Selling In The Past Year

Vladimir Zakharov

Introduction

It's always great to see stocks we own or like with a significant amount of insider buying. This usually implies that they think the share price could go higher. However, I want to emphasize that this may not always be the case and there could be other reasons insiders may buy.

On the flip side, what does it imply when insiders are selling? To paraphrase Peter Lynch, he mentioned how insiders may sell for a number of reasons, but they usually buy for only one, they think the share price will go higher. I think one of the reasons stocks see a significant amount of insider selling could be that the stock may be overvalued.

Of course, people may sell to reallocate capital, or perhaps they're making a large purchase like a home? But they could also be locking in gains due to a suspected price correction. I am in no way informing investors to sell, but just simply writing this as food for thought. In this article, I list two stocks that have seen significant insider selling over the past year.

Stock #1: Costco (COST)

The retail giant is one of my absolute favorite companies. Whenever someone asks me what stock I would like to someday own, without a doubt I always say Costco. The company is a dividend growth machine and is one of the most fundamentally sound companies in my opinion.

Great balance sheet, ample liquidity available, growing memberships, and strong customer loyalty. Speaking as a current member, I've never gone into Costco and it was empty. They are literally a one-stop shop for almost all of your needs.

During their latest quarter, COST had only $5.8 billion in long-term debt and nearly double that in liquidity at $10.4 billion. Additionally, they have no debt due until more than 2 years from now in 2027.

They also saw an increase in sales and net income year-over-year. These grew 9.1% and 29.2% respectively from $57.39 billion and $1.68 billion. Their memberships also saw near double-digit growth, up 9.4% from 68.1 million to 74.5 million members.

And below you can see how the stock's share price has reflected this strong growth, appreciating 62.40% in the past year in comparison to their peers. Walmart (WMT) has also had a great year, up 44.41%; Costco still outperformed them by a sizable margin.

Seeking Alpha

This led to Costco having a P/E nearly 43% above its 5-year average. This is also significantly above Walmart's forward P/E of 32.2x using their guidance midpoint of $2.39. Using Target's midpoint guidance of $9.35, this gives them a forward P/E of just 16.2x, significantly lower than COST & WMT.

While TGT trades below the sector median's 18.22x, both Costco and Walmart currently trade significantly above it. And this could be a reason insiders have been selling the stock as they foresee a price correction coming. No matter how great of a company one may seem, they will always see a price correction at some point, especially when they become extremely overvalued.

In the chart below, you can see insiders have been selling off shares over the past year as the stock has gone from $546 a year ago to $886 at the time of writing. From last October until now, there have been no insider buys, likely due to the valuation.

insider screener

In total, over the past year, insiders made 26 transactions with 45,618 shares sold. And while I'm not indicating shareholders should sell because of this, I'm just making readers aware that insiders could expect the share price could fall in the coming months.

Month Shares Sold OCT 9,765 NOV 9,500 DEC 2,512 JAN 12,640 FEB 1,442 MAR 4,000 APR 785 JUL 3,354 AUG 1,620 Click to enlarge

Stock #2: Aflac (AFL)

Aflac is also a giant, but in the insurance industry. AFL is one that I previously owned when the stock traded at $54 a share back in the summer of 2022. I sold them for a profit at the end of last year, as I only had a small position that I chose to reallocate into what, I thought, was a better investment at that time. I also assumed the stock had gotten ahead of itself when the share price went above $80, but as you can see, my assumption was incorrect.

In the past year, AFL is up roughly 49%, being slightly bested by their peer Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) that is up roughly a half percent higher at 49.51%. Insurance stocks have done well in the higher for longer interest rate environment.

Seeking Alpha

During their latest quarter, AFL saw solid growth as well. EPS grew double-digits from $1.58 to $1.83. And for the first half, earnings were $3.49, up from $3.13 in the prior year. Their leverage ratio was also below management's targeted range of 20-25% at 19.5%. This declined from 20.4% in the prior quarter.

AFL has also been continuing growth, agreeing to buy a stake in private lender Tree Line Capital. The insurance behemoth did something similar in 2020 and this is expected to leverage their external management platform, enhancing value for its shareholders.

During the latest quarter, the company had $6.06 billion in liquidity and long-term debt amounting to a little over $7 billion. Furthermore, only $1.75 billion is due over the next 1 to 5 years.

So, like Costco, AFL's balance sheet puts them in a comfortable position, especially considering interest rates are high currently. This could also be another reason for their share price performance, as investors were in search of industry leaders with ample liquidity and low debt.

Their 19% dividend increase at the beginning of the year may have also contributed to their share price performance. But at a price of $110, significantly higher than $74 where they traded a year ago, the stock could be due for a price correction.

Although they are not quite as expensive as COST, Aflac still trades above their 5-year average of 11.19x at 16.47x. This is also significantly above the sector median's 11.74x, indicating the stock could be overvalued. Peers Manulife Financial Corp. and Prudential Financial (PRU) both trade below the sector median with forward P/E's of 10.04x and 8.96x respectively.

Below you can see Aflac has also seen significant insider selling in the past year. But unlike Costco, they did see a few buys during that time at the beginning of 2024. From October until last month, there were 21 sell transactions and 3 buy transactions. Insiders bought a total of 2,500 shares.

insider screener

Below, you can see the number of shares sold each month. In total, insiders sold 322,535 shares in the past year. This is significantly higher than Costco's 45,618 shares sold.

Month Shares Sold OCT 500 NOV 179,501 DEC 3,114 FEB 100,842 MAR 13,000 MAY 22,978 AUG 2,600 Click to enlarge

Downside Risks

Due to their share price appreciation, both stock pose significant downside risks in my opinion. Moreover, with a slowing economy and interest rate cuts likely to occur in the near term, blue, the market could be overdue for a major correction. If so, both could possibility see their prices fall as a result of their performance in the past year.

In the chart below, you can see Costco's share price (black line) is well above their blended earnings line (blue line) and their fair value line (orange line). Although I do think quality companies deserve to trade at a premium above their peers, Costco's P/E of 55x earnings may be absurd.

FAST Graphs

Aflac's P/E seems more reasonable in comparison; however, they are still expensive compared to their historical norm. Below you can see they also trade above their normal and fair valuation, albeit far less than COST. Moreover, due to the share price appreciating nearly 48% in the past year, the stock may have gotten ahead of itself.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Although both Costco and Aflac are high-quality companies and industry leaders, they may be due for a price correction as a result of their strong performance in the past year. No matter how great a company may be, their outperformance will likely be unsustainable for the long term.

And this may cause their share prices to retract, posing significant downside risks in the coming months. As the old saying goes, "What goes up must come down" and I think both companies are likely to experience a pullback in the coming months. As previously mentioned, insider selling or buying is no clear indication for investors to do the same, but should be used as food for thought.