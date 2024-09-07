Ozgur Donmaz

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) recently announced a number of transformative turnaround acquisitions, which could bring new fabrication and processing capabilities. These efforts in combination with ongoing restructuring efforts, stock repurchases, and increases in the book value per share will most likely accelerate the demand for the stock. Besides, the fact that the company works with a diverse range of clients in different industries, including the electric vehicles and renewable energy industries, could also protect the business from a global recession. With the previous assumptions and conservative forecasts about future free cash flow, I obtained a target price that is significantly higher than the current market price.

Source: TradingView

Ryerson Holding

Incorporated in Delaware, Ryerson Holding Corporation is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals operating in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Besides, the company delivers metal processing and distribution operations in China.

Ryerson offers an extensive and diversified list of services and products including carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, aluminum, and a limited line of nickel and red metals.

The company also provides different shapes including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square, and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing. The list of clients that require these products is quite large. In the last annual report, the company noted a total of 40k clients and more than one million orders per year.

We provide a broad range of processing and fabrication services to meet the needs of our approximately 40,000 customers and typically fulfill more than 1,000,000 orders per year. We provide supply chain solutions, including just-in-time delivery and value-added processing, to many original equipment manufacturing customers. Source: 10-k

Assumption #1: Diverse Range Of Industries Are Served, Which Reduces Risks

Ryerson Holding works with a wide list of industries including metal fabrication and machine shops, equipment manufacturing, HVAC manufacturing, food processing, and oil and gas. Given the list of sectors that work with Ryerson, in my view, the risks specific to any sector may not matter that much. If one of the industries do not perform, in my opinion, net sales may not decrease because other sectors may bring revenue.

Assumption #2: Exposure To The Electric Vehicles And Renewable Energy Industries Could Bring Substantial Net Sales Growth

I think that the company's exposure to secular markets like the EV industry or renewable energy could bring significant net sales growth in the coming years. In the last annual report, the company noted that it has focused on these emerging markets. Thanks to the acquisition of Apogee Steel Fabrication Incorporated, Ford Tool Steels, Inc., Howard Precision Metals, Inc., and Excelsior, Inc., the company increased its service center network, which could bring new service points useful for clients in the EV industry and renewable energy.

We are focused on expanding our presence within growing, secular markets, including electric vehicles and renewable energy. Source: 10-k

Assumption #3: Restructuring Efforts And Acquisitions Could Bring Free Cash Flow Growth

In the last quarterly report, the company noted restructuring efforts, which I think could bring certain financial flexibility and net income growth in the coming years.

Source: 10-Q Source: 10-k

I did not find similar expenses in the same period in 2023, so in my view, we could see further restructuring efforts in 2025 and in the future. The last time the company reported meaningful restructuring and other charges was in 2020.

The three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 include a restructuring charge of $1.7 million related to severance costs for headcount reductions as we work on optimizing our operating model and improving productivity. Source: 10-Q

The company clearly discloses its M&A strategy in its corporate documents. The company’s M&A strategy is based on transformative turnaround acquisitions, among other strategies.

We focus on strategic acquisitions that complement and enhance our product, customer, and geographic diversification. Ryerson’s M&A strategy includes both transformative turnaround acquisitions and value-add, bolt-on acquisitions. Recently, Ryerson has focused on bolt-on acquisitions. Source: 10-k

In the last five years, we have seen acquisitions such as that of Excelsior, which is a fabrication and machining company adding new processing capabilities like laser and waterjet cutting as well as complex assemblies. The company also reported the acquisition of Howard, one of the largest aluminum distributors in the Midwest, which may multiply the company’s revenue growth in the region.

Considering that some of these acquisitions are turnaround acquisitions, in my view, these targets may deliver FCF growth as soon as management implements tested strategies with previous acquisitions. In addition, in my view, incorporating new capabilities and new know-how could serve as a free cash flow driver for Ryerson Holding.

Assumption #4: The Stock Repurchase Program Could Enhance The Stock Price

In 2024, the company authorized a new stock repurchase program including an additional $50 million expiring in April 2026. I think that the new agreement could accelerate the stock price because of two reasons. First, demand for the stock could increase as the company is buying its own shares. Besides, other investors may see the new stock repurchase program, and could also buy shares because the company is buying. In my opinion, directors inside the company know the company's true value better than others. If they are buying shares right now, it is because the company is really undervalued.

As of June 30, 2024, $24.3 million of the $100.0 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization expiring in April 2025. On July 30, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized increasing and extending the Company's share repurchase program by an additional $50.0 million expiring in April 2026. Source: 10-Q

Assumption #5: Further Decline In The Share Count, Book Value Per Share, And Net Debt

In the most recent financial statements reported by the company, I observed a decline in the share count, significant increases in the book value per share, and a decline in the net debt. The company is really making a significant amount of capital allocation initiatives and balance sheet improvement initiatives. In my opinion, further improvements in the balance sheet could bring demand for new investors and new stock price highs.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

DCF Model, Competitors, And Average Price Target

In order to design future FCF, I took into account previous un-levered free cash flow and the assumptions mentioned previously about restructuring efforts, acquisitions, and exposure to the electric vehicles and renewable energy industries. In addition, I included the expectations of market experts about the growth of the industrial metals market.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For the assessment of future free cash flow, I assumed long-term free cash flow growth combined with a WACC of 7.6% and an EV/2032 FCF of 7x, which I considered conservative. The results include free cash flow ranging from $179 million to $194 million, total enterprise value of $1.8 billion, equity worth $933 million, and a target price close to $27 per share. My results are in line with the fair price obtained by other analysts out there. The company does seem quite undervalued at the current stock price mark.

Source: Seeking Alpha

NPV of TV With Ev/ 2032 FCF of 7x, and WACC of 7.6%: $815.74 million

Total EV: $1,816.14 million

Net Debt: $883 million

Equity: $933.14 million

Shares Outstanding: 33.7 million

Target Price: $27.69

The company's PE TTM GAAP stands at close to 9x, which is considerably lower than that of other peers. The company's EV/ TTM Sales, and EV/ TTM EBITDA are also quite low as compared to that reported by competitors. In sum, I would say that the company is quite undervalued.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The target price delivered by other analysts also significantly higher than the current market price. We would be talking about an upside potential in the stock price of more than 30%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks From Accounts Receivables, And Credit Limits

The company reports a large accounts receivables, and assesses credit limits based on credit information, payment history, and macroeconomic environments. Under certain circumstances, management may deliver credit losses, which may lead to lower assets per share. As a result, I think that the stock price could decline. The company discussed extensively about different type of credit evaluation and customer selection processes in the last annual report.

Estimation of credit losses requires adjusting historical loss experience for current economic conditions and judgments about the probable effects of economic conditions on certain customers. Source: 10-k

Risks From Changes In The Demand For New Products

Ryerson Holding operates in a cyclical industry that is affected by the demand for metal and changes in the price of certain commodities. The activity of customers may also be affected by production capacity and capital expenditures. In addition, changes in the interest rates, crude oil prices, political changes, changes in tariffs, and import and export taxes could also affect the activities of clients. Many of these risks are really beyond the control of Ryerson. There is little the company could do if some clients cannot pay or reduce their orders.

Risks From E-commerce Solutions And New Innovations

The company is expecting significant changes in the industry as a result of new e-commerce solutions and new technological players. In order to compete successfully, Ryerson may have to make significant investments in new innovations that may not really lead to FCF margin growth. New implementation could also take place, and may even not enhance future net sales growth or reduce costs at all. As of today, the company reports an e-commerce website through which clients can make purchase orders. However, I cannot really say whether the e-commerce services are as powerful as that other peers.

Risks From Production Disruptions

Given the types of operations that Ryerson conducts, I think that production could suffer a significant number of issues including port slowdowns, climate related disruptions, public health problems, quarantines, and transportation restrictions. The results of such events could deteriorate the company's net sales, and may also affect the company's net income growth and FCF growth. Under such circumstances, I would expect a sudden decline in the stock price. Other types of issues may not cause a large collapse in production, but could deteriorate production growth, net sales growth, and FCF growth. For instance, delays from suppliers of materials, higher transportation costs, issues with workers, or changes in labor laws could also bring a deterioration in future financial statements.

Conclusion

Ryerson Holding recently executed a number of transformative turnaround acquisitions, which could, in my view, accelerate FCF margin and FCF growth in the coming years. In particular, the acquisitions of Excelsior and Howard may also bring a number of new fabrication and processing capabilities that may also enhance net sales growth. Given previous decline in the share count, increase in the book value per share, net debt decline, restructuring efforts, and stock repurchases, in my view, Ryerson is making a lot of efforts to enhance its stock valuation. As soon as more investors understand that the company is undervalued, I would expect demand for the stock. My valuation model and the results of other analysts indicate that the fair price could be significantly higher than the current price mark.