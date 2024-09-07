mapo

Two small IPOs and two SPACs debuted this past week. Eight IPOs submitted initial filings.

Chinese cancer radiotherapy treatment planning systems provider Pheton Holdings (PTHL) priced its US IPO at the low end to raise $9 million at a $57 million market cap. Through its Chinese operating entity, Pheton sells brachytherapy treatment planning systems (TPS) designed to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. Its lead product, Feitian Treatment Planning Software (FTTPS) includes TPS made to treat a wide variety of malignant tumors, and is modifiable to enable features such as 3D printing. The company says that during an operation, FTTPS can determine the target volume, prescription dose, and dose limitation to protect organs at risk (OARs) and produce a dose distribution plan for brachytherapy for cancer patients. Pheton Holdings finished down 3%.

Hong Kong-based financial communication services firm Powell Max (PMAX) priced its US IPO at the low end to raise $6 million at a $58 million market cap. The company provides financial communications services that support capital market compliance and transaction needs for corporate clients and their advisors in Hong Kong. Its services include financial printing, corporate reporting, communications, and language support services from inception to completion. The company's clients consist of domestic and international companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, as well as companies who are seeking to list in Hong Kong and their advisors. Powell Max finished up 3%.

Two blank check companies also priced this week. Vine Hill Capital (VCICU) raised $200 million to target industrials and service industries. Andretti Acquisition II (POLEU), the second SPAC affiliated with racecar driver Michael Andretti, also raised $200 million.

Eight IPOs submitted initial filings this past week, including three names that filed to raise $100 million or more. Aerospace engine services provider StandardAero (SARO) filed to raise an estimated $1 billion. Early child education services provider KinderCare (KLC) filed to raise an estimated $500 million. It previously filed in October 2021, and planned to raise to $503 million before withdrawing in July 2023. Metabolic disease biotech BioAge Labs (BIOA) filed to raise $100 million.

Singapore-based entertainment marketing firm FAST TRACK GROUP (FTRK) filed to raise $17 million at a $96 million market cap. Hong Kong-based apparel retailer 707 Cayman Holdings (MKR) filed to raise $11 million at a $99 million market cap. Hong Kong-based interior design firm Mint (MIMI) filed to raise $8 million at a $102 million market cap. China-based cross-border logistics services provider Eastern International (ELOG) filed to raise $7 million at a $54 million market cap. Chinese EV retailer AoChuang Holdings (ANE) filed to raise $6 million at a $176 million market cap.

Two biotechs are scheduled to complete IPOs next Thursday, each aiming to raise $200 million. Additionally, two notable healthcare deals, Ceribell (CBLL) and MBX Biosciences (MBX), will become eligible to launch.

Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX) plans to raise $200 million at an $865 million market cap. Its lead candidate, ficerafusp alfa, is a bifunctional antibody that combines two clinically validated targets, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b). Through this dual-targeting mechanism, the company believes ficerafusp alfa has the potential to exert potent anti-tumor activity by simultaneously blocking both cancer cell-intrinsic EGFR survival and proliferation, as well as the immunosuppressive TGF-b signaling within the tumor microenvironment. It plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial late in the 4Q24 or early in the 1Q25.

Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) is set to raise $200 million at a $685 million market cap. The company's lead candidate, obexelimab, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody targeting CD19 and FcγRIIb in order to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. It is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for multiple indications including IgG4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD; Phase 3), multiple sclerosis (MS; Phase 2), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE; Phase 2). The company expects to report topline data for its most advanced indication in 2025. Zenas BioPharma's pipeline also includes several other clinical-stage programs targeting various immunological pathways.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX) Boston, MA $200M $865M $16 - $18 11,765,000 Morgan Stanley TD Cowen Phase 1 biotech developing a bifunctional antibody to target solid tumors. Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Waltham, MA $200M $685M $16 - $18 11,760,000 Morgan Stanley Jefferies Phase 3 biotech developing therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Click to enlarge

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 9/5/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 8.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 16.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Nu Holdings (NU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 5.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 9.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Barito Renewables Energy and Amman Mineral Internasional.

