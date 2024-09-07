U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 APAC Microcaps Go Public In Short Labor Day Week As The Pipeline Grows

Sep. 07, 2024 1:25 AM ETPMAX, PTHL, MKR, MIMI, BIOA, ELOG, BCAX, ZBIO
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.15K Followers

Summary

  • Two small IPOs and two SPACs debuted this past week - Pheton Holdings, Powell Max, Vine Hill Capital, and Andretti Acquisition II, respectively.
  • Eight IPOs submitted initial filings this past week, including three names that filed to raise $100 million or more.
  • Two biotechs are scheduled to complete IPOs next Thursday, each aiming to raise $200 million.

IPO and stock growth graph

mapo

Two small IPOs and two SPACs debuted this past week. Eight IPOs submitted initial filings.

Chinese cancer radiotherapy treatment planning systems provider Pheton Holdings (PTHL) priced its US IPO at the low end to raise $9 million at

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.15K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PMAX--
Powell Max Limited
PTHL--
Pheton Holdings Ltd
MKR--
707 Cayman Holdings Limited
MIMI--
Mint Incorporation Limited
BIOA--
BioAge Labs, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News