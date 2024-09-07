Hubbell: Winning The Electricity Mega-Trends

Sep. 07, 2024 3:53 AM ETHubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Stock
Obelisk Investment Research profile picture
Obelisk Investment Research
271 Followers

Summary

  • Hubbell, founded in 1888, manufactures critical T&D and behind-meter components, serving a diverse customer base including electric utilities and contractors.
  • Hubbell is the leader in several product market niches where components represent low upfront cost but have a high cost of failure, which gives Hubbell strong pricing power.
  • The company benefits from secular growth drivers like increased energy demand, grid modernization, and a shift to renewables, which will all require increase T&D capex from utilities.
  • Trading at ~21x forward EPS with expected low/mid-teens EPS growth, Hubbell's valuation is undemanding.

Man at Work

pkfawcett

Hubbell is a nuts and bolts play on the United States electrical grid mega-trends.

Not only is it positioned in attractive niches, but it has compounded capital at double-digit ROIC and expects a significant inflection in growth over the

This article was written by

Obelisk Investment Research profile picture
Obelisk Investment Research
271 Followers
I publish deep-dive analyses of companies across all industries, irrespective of market cap. Looking for wide moats, efficient capital allocators, growth potential, and underappreciated resilience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HUBB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HUBB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HUBB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News