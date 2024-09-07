YOSUKE SUZUKI/DigitalVision via Getty Images

September 5th ended up being a very interesting day for shareholders of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). The stock closed up after news broke that one of its subsidiaries Dish Network, is currently in talks with a group of creditors to bring an end to a lawsuit involving what has been undoubtedly a controversial and undercovered transfer of assets that the company completed earlier this year. But before we get into those details, a little bit of disclosure is warranted.

You see, over two years ago, in March of 2022, I wrote an article that took a bullish stance on EchoStar Corporation. Even though I rated the company a ‘buy’ at the time, the stock has underperformed the broader market, dropping by 5.5% while the S&P 500 is up 27.5%. But to be fair, EchoStar Corporation is not the same company that it once was. Late last year, the business completed a major merger. In fact, its shareholders ended up owning only a small portion of the overall combined firm. So for all intents and purposes, the EchoStar Corporation that I knew back then is a radically different enterprise today.

Looking at the changes that have occurred since then and coming to understand the developments that have occurred this year that have been so controversial, my overall mindset on the business and its prospects has changed considerably. This most recent development, as I will delve into shortly, is certainly positive for the business. But I do not expect this to drastically improve the company's ability to survive. In fact, given the amount of leverage the business has and a decline in its overall operations, I have to imagine that the most generous rating that I can give the company is a ‘sell’ at this time.

Major and controversial changes

As I mentioned already, EchoStar Corporation is no longer the company it once was. On August 8th of 2023, the company announced that it was merging with DISH Network Corporation in an all-stock transaction that would see its shareholders own only 31% of the combined business. The other 69% would be controlled by the investors at DISH Network Corporation. Fast forward to December 31st of 2023, and the two companies were successful in their merger. However, the picture did end up looking a bit different than what was previously anticipated. Ultimately DISH Network Corporation ended up merging with a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation, with the latter surviving as the publicly traded business that shareholders would own.

In some respects, this transaction made a lot of sense. It combined the satellite technology, streaming services, and nationwide 5G network controlled by DISH Network Corporation with EchoStar Corporation’s satellite communications solutions. The goal here was to create a global leader in both terrestrial and non-terrestrial wireless technology. As a combined business, they covered over 70% of the US population.

Shortly after that, things went awry. On January 10th of this year the management team at EchoStar Corporation announced that the company completed a series of transactions that were described as being ‘strategic’. And strategic they were. In essence, DISH Network Corporation ended up transferring some of its unencumbered wireless spectrum licenses to a new wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation. This transaction also included the transfer of approximately 3 million DISH TV subscribers. And on top of this, the company transferred over to its subsidiary about $4.7 billion of receivables. To shareholders of the enterprise, this might not seem like much of a change. After all, since all the subsidiaries in question ended up being wholly owned by the parent company, everything would get consolidated under that parent. But this does not mean that other parties were not affected.

EchoStar Corporation

Only two days after this occurred, the management team at EchoStar Corporation announced that the company had decided to commence offers to exchange some debt for other debt. In essence, the company wanted debt holders of the 0% convertible notes that are supposed to come due next year to swap out their debt for new debt. The total principal amount outstanding on these notes was $1.96 billion. This new debt would carry a rather hefty 10% annualized interest rate on it. It would come due in 2030 and would be classified as senior secured notes. This means that there are specific assets backing it.

The catch to this is that management wanted the debt holders to take a massive haircut on this debt. They were offering these new notes at an exchange consideration of $0.61 on the dollar. But this wasn't all. They wanted to do the same thing for convertible notes that come due in 2026. Those have an annualized interest rate of 3.375%. And the total principal amount outstanding for them is $2.91 billion. Those would be expected to take an even larger haircut, with the company offering exchange consideration at $0.51 on the dollar. Had these all been exercised at their fullest, the company would have shaved off $2.19 billion in debt from its books. It also would have extended the maturity of this debt by a few years. The only downside to the business would be that annual interest expense associated with these new notes would be $267.7 million. That's far higher than the $98.2 million in interest expense associated with the existing notes. But that's a small price to pay for the big debt discount.

The original plan here was for these notes to be secured by a first priority lien uncertain spectrum held by one of its subsidiaries, DBSD Corporation. The estimated fair value of this collateral was pegged at $9 billion. This represented a portion of the spectrum transferred to the new subsidiary. It is also important to note that holders of the debt would not have any recourse on any other piece of EchoStar Corporation as part of this arrangement. So in essence it would be restricting them only to capitalizing on this collateral in the event of a default.

EchoStar Corporation

Four days later the company entered into another exchange offer and consent solicitation for additional debt that has maturities ranging between 2024 and 2029. Management was willing to swap out up to $3 billion of principal from these older debts as part of this. Some of this would be done dollar for dollar. And some of it would be done at as little as $0.38 on the dollar. Securing this would be new senior secured notes with a 10% annual interest rate that had maturity dates ranging between 2030 and 2034. The collateral for these assets ended up being the roughly 3 million DISH TV subscribers transferred out of DISH Network Corporation.

This second batch was terminated before the end of the month. And in early February the original batch that the company hoped to exchange ended up expiring, with the firm ultimately not accepting any of the existing notes that had been tendered for exchange. But that wasn't the end of the story. On April 26th, U.S. Bank Trust Company, serving as the trustee under the indentures for DISH DBS Corporation’s 5.75% senior secured notes that are due in 2028, as well as trustee for the 7.75% senior notes that come due in 2026, filed a lawsuit against EchoStar Corporation and its subsidiaries. It took quite a bit of digging. But eventually, I found the most recent amended filing that was made to the US District Court, Southern District of New York. The allegations here do not look good for EchoStar Corporation.

Pacer Monitor

The claim is that the decision by EchoStar Corporation to set up new subsidiaries and to transfer the aforementioned assets to them, all in exchange for no additional consideration, would be classified as a ‘constructive fraudulent transfer’. The suing party called the transactions ‘brazen’ and stated that the property in question was essentially stolen and then offered back to the creditors in the form of these new debt issuances. This claim might not seem logical at first glance. But it does make a lot of sense when you consider that much of the debt we are talking about involved specific subsidiaries as opposed to the company as a whole. Removing assets from one subsidiary to another, especially when there is no recourse in the event of a default to the parent company, means that there is a risk that the debt holders could be left holding the bag if things go south. And considering that the assets in question were worth well above $9 billion, plus included another $4.7 billion worth of receivables and 3 million subscribers to DISH TV, this is a lot of money we are talking about. As the image above shows, there does appear to be evidence of the debt market taking into consideration this change in risk profile for the debt holders. So it is likely that the plaintiffs can prove that real damages are accruing to them.

Pacer Monitor

But it doesn't stop there. The claim by the creditors is that, subsequent to the initial transfer, EchoStar Corporation caused one of these subsidiaries to transfer about $555 million of additional cash to certain affiliates, essentially removing this capital from the reach of creditors. In fact, between the final quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, an estimated $975 million had been advanced. This is all an incredibly complex situation. Fortunately, in the court filing, the plaintiffs provided what they described as a simplified diagram of all that occurred. This can be seen in the image above.

EchoStar Corporation

All of this is occurring because, the fact of the matter is, EchoStar Corporation is in deep trouble. In recent filings, the company has expressed sentiments about its ability to continue as a going concern. High amounts of debt and a steep decline in revenue, profits, and cash flows, are all taking a toll on the enterprise. Consider results for the first half of the 2024 fiscal year compared to the same time last year. These results do include both companies combined into one. Revenue for this time totaled $7.97 billion. This is a decline of 8.9% compared to the $8.74 billion generated one year earlier. This was driven by weakness across almost every aspect of the business. The only bright spot seemed to be its 5G network deployment operations, which saw revenue grow from $38 million to $65 million. But that is a drop in the bucket compared to the rest of the business.

EchoStar Corporation

The Pay-TV part of the company reported a 9.2% drop in revenue from $5.95 billion billion to $5.40 billion even though the company succeeded in growing its monthly ARPU from $103.38 to $107.89, the total number of Pay-TV subscribers fell from 8.9 million to just under 8.1 million. Management's claim is that this is largely because of programming interruptions and threatened programming interruptions involving the scheduled expiration of certain programming carriage contracts that the company has with contract providers. But the fact of the matter is that this is an industry that is slowly dying.

EchoStar Corporation

Also on the decline is the company’s Retail Wireless segment. For the first half of the year, revenue dropped 5.6% from $1.90 billion to $1.80 billion. Most of this was the result of a drop in wireless subscribers from 7.73 million to 7.28 million. Management tries to paint a positive picture on this by saying that a big driver here is the firm's decision to focus on getting only high quality customers. That means overall customer count might drop. But even they can't deny, in their quarterly filing, that increased competitive pressures, as well as discounted service plans, and other factors, have all played a role in this weakness. And finally, the Broadband and Satellite Services segment reported a 13% drop in sales from $892.7 million to $776.6 million. A 14.9% decline in broadband subscribers from 1.12 million to only 955,000 Seems to be largely responsible for this drop.

EchoStar Corporation

The declines in revenue that the company has seen have been accompanied by a decline in profits and cash flows. The business went from generating a net gain of $466.2 million in the first half of 2023 to generating a net loss of $313 million. Operating cash flow plunged from $1.54 billion to $931 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture is only a little better, with the metric falling from $1.47 billion to $944.8 million. And finally, EBITDA declined from $1.28 billion to $797.6 million.

EchoStar Corporation

These kinds of cash flows are quite impressive for a company with a market capitalization as of this writing of $6.05 billion. But the problem is that the company also has a tremendous amount of debt. Its net debt position right now is $21.10 billion. And unfortunately, a lot of this debt is coming due very soon. Later this year, in November to be precise, the firm has to pay back $1.98 billion worth of debt. That or has to find some way to refinance it. But given the financial condition of the company and how fundamentals are changing, not to mention where interest rates are, such a refinancing might be a herculean task. The business does have some cash on hand, $664 million in all. But when you add on top of the debt picture continuing spending for operations, it doesn't have anywhere near enough to cover its liabilities.

Even if management can solve this debt picture in the next couple of months, more debt is coming due soon. In 2025, the company has $1.96 billion worth of debt coming due. But the biggest chunk will be in 2026 when $9.16 billion has to be paid back or refinanced. In each of 2027 and 2028, the firm has another $3.50 billion of debt coming due. And that is followed up by another $1.50 billion in 2029.

EchoStar Corporation

The reason why market participants pushed shares of EchoStar Corporation up so much on September 5th was because the parties in question are, according to reports, in talks to find a way to settle these controversial transfers. Included in this is the possible extension of the debt that is coming due in November of this year. In my mind, even if this does come to pass, this is only a band-aid on the business. It really only does kick the can down the road until next year when additional debt needs to be handled. But by that point, there is a real risk their fundamentals will worsen even more.

Takeaway

To be perfectly honest with you, I am not optimistic about the long-term potential of EchoStar Corporation at this point in time. This incredibly complex situation creates a tremendous amount of uncertainty. It is good that talks regarding a resolution are occurring. That is certainly positive for the bondholders. Plus it might result in the company being able to survive a bit longer. But as things stand, I see no reason to rate the company anything other than a ‘sell’. And in all honesty, even that is probably too generous.