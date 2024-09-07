Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I believe that Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) is currently a HOLD. While I think that it is very probably the stock will rise up above its current share price slump, I am uncertain when this would occur as the economic factors that are currently suppressing Hurco's business performance are completely out of Hurco's control. The company generates a large amount of its sales from Europe and China, and both of these areas have been experiencing economic stagnation over the past couple of years. With a sizable portion of the company's business success tied to the success of the industrial manufacturing sectors of Italy, Germany, France, and China, it is hard to imagine Hurco turning around its business operations without all four of these economies showing signs of improvement.

When looking at Hurco's assets over its liabilities, the company appears to have a net asset value of $33.06 a share, yet when you run HURC through a discounted cash flow analysis, it looks like the company's share price based off of its expected future cash flow is slightly overvalued. With the fate of the company's future stock price controlled more by macroeconomic factors than by variables that Hurco can directly control I cannot advocate a buy rating for the company, but I do think that investor's with money currently tied up in the stock are still likely to see the stock's price increase in the future.

About Hurco Companies, Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Indianapolis and sells computer numerical code machines (CNC machines) to companies engaged in the metal cutting industry all over the world. While the sale of CNC machines makes up the bulk of Hurco's sales figures, the company also breaks down the figures for computer controls and software, service parts, and service fees into their own respective categories. The metal cutting tools Hurco sells are broken down into 3 product lines Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands and are sold through both independent agents and distributors. Each of these brands specializes in an assortment of specific applications.

Hurco branded CNC machines are equipped with Hurco's proprietary WinMax software that allows the operator to create complex two-dimensional or three-dimensional machining programs directly from an engineering drawing or computer-aided design geometry file. This allows the users of these machines to operate them without much experience or training. The company's Milltronics brand offers a value orientated CNC machines that prioritizes packing these machines with more standard features than other competitors at the products' respective price points. These CNC machines come with a computer control system called the Milltronics 9000 Series DGI CNC. These added features at an affordable price give customers the ability to perform a wide variety of cutting applications with minimal machines and overhead expenses. Finally, Hurco's Takumi branded machines are designed to perform high speed, high precision, and high-efficiency milling. These demands are often present in industries such as the die and mold, aerospace, medical, and energy fields. Takumi branded products come with industry standard control systems such as Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Hurco's Downturn From Profits To Losses

Hurco saw a 16.8% decrease in the company's sales and service fees from $108.50 million in the first six months of 2023 to $90.23 million in the first six months of 2024. This led to a 30.0% drop in the company's gross profit from $25.30 million to $17.71 million when comparing the first six months of 2023 to the first six months of 2024. With the company's selling, general and administrative expenses remaining almost the same year over year, the company's operating income fell off of a cliff between the first six months of 2023 and the first six months of 2024 from a $2.22 million gain to a loss of $5.26 million. This 336.5% drop in operating income led to a 426.3% drop in net income, from a gain of $1.7 million to a loss of $5.57 million between the first six months of 2023 and 2024. These business results can be largely attributed to the macroeconomic outlooks of many of the markets that Hurco sells its CNC machines to. Therefore, if Hurco is likely to see a turnaround in its business, it would almost certainly be related to a bounce back in the markets that the company operates in, especially in those markets' manufacturing sectors.

Hurco's 2024 Q2 Condensed Statement Of Operations (Hurco's 2024 Q2 10-Q)

HURCO's Regional Markets

Europe

As you can see, the majority of Hurco's net sales occur in Europe.

HURCO's Net Sales By Geographic Region (Hurco's 2023 10-K)

With all of Hurco's sales figures declining, and with 53% of all of the company's net sales coming from Europe, we should begin our deep dive into Hurco's story with an outlook on the company's largest market. In Europe, Hurco's revenues have been hit the hardest in Germany, Italy, and France. In Germany, the company saw its revenues fall by 27.5%, in Italy by 5.7%, and in France by 17.1%. While the company did experience an 11.5% increase in revenues from the U.K. and a 15.4% increase in revenues from the company's "other" European revenues category, these falling revenues were still enough to drop Hurco's total European sales by 6.5% from $123.88 million in 2022 to $115.78 million in 2023.

Hurco's Revenue's by Geographic Location (Hurco's 2023 10-K)

The Americas

Hurco's next largest revenue segment is its Americas segment, of which the United States makes up its largest portion. In 2022, the company made $92.05 million in revenue. In 2023 that figure dropped down to $83.75 million. That's a 9.0% decrease, and these disappointing U.S. revenue figures helped Hurco's Americas segment revenues decline by 8.1% from 2022 to 2023.

Asia Pacific

China and India are the two largest contributors to Hurco's Asia Pacific revenues segment, but all of Hurco's Asian-based business looks to have taken a hit with a 25.8% total decrease in revenue from $28.85 million in 2022 to $21.40 million in 2023. China contributed to a 28.9% decrease in revenue for Hurco and India saw an 8.5% decrease in contribution to the company's revenues.

Regional Market's Macro Economic Outlooks

Europe

Germany

According to the Kiel Institute, Germany's economy is expected to have a GDP decline of 0.1% in 2024 before growing by 0.5% in 2025. Germany's economy has largely been stagnant, and the country's industrial sector has been in an active recession since 2022. Germany's HCOB final Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 42.4 in August from a 43.2 reading in July.

Italy

According to the European Union, Italy is expected to see a 0.9% growth in GDP in 2024 and a 1.1% growth in GDP through 2025. While Italy's manufacturing activity is currently decreasing, the rate at which it's falling looks to finally be slowing down. The HCOB Global Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing saw Italy's PMI numbers rise to 49.4 in August from 47.4 in July. While this a bit of good news, this certainty doesn't mark a turnaround for the European Union's 3rd largest economy.

France

France's European Union growth forecast has France's GDP growing by just 0.7% for 2024 and 1.3% in 2025. New orders in France's manufacturing segment fell at the fastest rate France has seen since May 2020. Firms lowered their production for the 27th straight month in a row, which leaves us with a bleak outlook for the immediate future of France's manufacturing economy. In August, France's HCOB Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 43.9 from its 44.0 reading in July.

The Americas

United States

Currently, in the U.S. there is a lot of talk on whether or not we'll be able to achieve a soft landing or whether our economy will be tipped into a recession. With that being said, right now according to 36 forecasters surveyed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, 2024's year over year annualized forecast has the U.S. growing at a rate of 2.6%. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve also compiled a survey in which forecasters predicted that the United States' real GDP growth will slow in 2025 to a 1.9% annual rate, down from their 2.6% projected growth rate for 2024.

Median Forecasts for Selected Variables in the Current and Previous Surveys (The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia)

Asia Pacific

China

China has actually had much larger growth rates than any other country on this list, but China is also the country that is seeing the largest and most long-term slowdown in GDP compared to the other countries Hurco does large amounts of business with. China is expected to see its GDP grow near the 5.0% mark this year but then to have its growth slowdown every year through 2029 according to the International Monetary Fund, which forecasts a slowdown to 3.0% by 2029. The National Bureau of Statistics purchasing managers' index showed China's PMI falling to 49.1 from 49.4 in July. This is the 7th straight decline for China's manufacturing PMI and 6th month that its PMI has been below 50.0.

Growth Rate Of GDP In China With Projections Through 2029 (International Monetary Fund)

China's economy, being so closely tied to the U.S.'s economy, will likely see extended economic challenges if the U.S. slips into a recession or if the new incoming President decides to increase tariffs on Chinese goods. Both of these scenarios would create an ever-increasing likelihood that China's economic growth will sink and stay below 5.0%.

India

India's overall economy has been a bit of an outlier as compared to the other countries I have mentioned on this list and is expected to see its 2024's GDP growth hit 7.2%. Moody's does expect India's growth rate to slow down a bit to 6.6% in 2025. However, this new growth rate may be here to stay. Most analysts see between a 6.5% and 7.0% GDP growth rate for India's economy over the next several years, and the country's strong industrial segment is helping to spearhead this growth. The HSBC final India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index showed a decline in India's PMI from 58.1 in July to 57.5 in August. Although the country's PMI does show signs of decline, the country is still experiencing growth in its manufacturing segment as India's PMI rating has been above 50.0 since July 2021.

The Effect Of Regional Economic Outlooks On Hurco's Revenues

The slowdown in most of the major economy's that Hurco does business in leaves an uncertain near term future for the company. Europe has had a rough post-COVID time economically and while it does look like some of Hurco's European customers are poised to start growing their economy's consistently again in 2025, most of those growth rates seem underwhelming and may not provide Hurco with the kind of business growth that would warrant a buy rating for the stock.

Every single minute of every single trading day you will hear analysts argue about whether or not the U.S. is going to go into a recession or hit a soft landing. One day, every market news anchor and their guests will spew out a recession narrative and the next day everyone's recession fears seem to have completely subsided. To be fair, there does seem to be a lot of conflicting data to support both arguments. This is all the more reason to be wary of the U.S.'s ability to positively affect Hurco's earning over the course of the next year or so.

China's economic situation is one of equally ferocious debate. You can listen to people talk about how resilient China's economy is one day and the next day you can hear stories about how the Chinese economy is cratering. It does appear that China is struggling economically, but the government is also hard at work attempting to stimulate various sectors that are currently struggling. Further uncertainty is getting added to China's pile of troubles by the way of various trade wars, most recently over China's heavily subsidized electric vehicle manufacturing industry. The U.S.'s upcoming presidential election also casts uncertainty on global trade relations to China. Both candidates seem to favor a continuation of tariffs, but to exactly what degree remains to be seen. This puts a severe haze over our glimpse into what future trade relations between these countries could look like.

Hurco's Net Asset Value

A lion's share of my reasoning for placing a hold rating on Hurco is the company's net asset value per share. By simply taking the $280.83 million of the company's total assets and subtracting the $51.40 million in current liabilities as well as the $13.85 million in non-current liabilities, we get a net asset value for Hurco of $215.58 million. When we divide this net asset value by the company's 6.52 million shares outstanding, we come up with a total per share net asset value of $33.06 per share. That's an 83.4% difference between Hurco's per share asset value and the company's current share price.

While the company does have a lot of value in its assets, I am unaware of any intention management has to sell off the company. If management did try and sell off the company, a large portion of the company's physical assets are tied up in its inventories. If the CNC industry is currently experiencing a slump and Hurco is already seeing a large decrease in its revenues from sales, which it obtains by selling off its inventories... then how likely is it that Hurco would be able to sell off its remaining inventory completely or at any price other than at a steep discount?

Another large portion of Hurco's tangible value is in the businesses machinery and equipment. If Hurco is again experiencing difficulty selling off its CNC machinery, then I am certain they will experience some difficulty selling off all of the specialized equipment needed to make these machines. For all of these reasons, I am hesitant to place a buy rating on Hurco solely based on the company's net asset value.

Hurco's Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

I ran a discounted cash flow analysis on Hurco in an attempt to see what Hurco's future cash flow could be worth and at what point Hurco might become a buy. As with any DCF, there are some assumptions that have to be made. For Hurco's full fiscal 2024, I have the company's revenue's set to their TTM average of $209.5 million. Even though most of the country's that Hurco operates in are not experiencing a period of particularly robust growth, the global CNC machining industry is excepted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2032 and therefore, I have set Hurco's revenue growth rate from 2025 to 2033 at 4.5%. After that, I have the company's perpetual growth rate set to 3.0%.

I set Hurco's EBIT margins at 3.5% as this is their average EBIT margin from 2019 through to today. I set the company's effective tax rate at 33.0% as Hurco's taxes vary largely due to the various locations in which they operate in, but... 33.0% more or less falls in line with this rate.

I set Hurco's capital expenditures at 0.5% of revenues, D&A expenses at $2.5 million, and set the company's working capital increases as a percentage of the company's revenues at 5.0% to account for the company's working capital demands as they continue to grow. Lastly, the company's WACC was assumed at a rate of 10.0%. This accounts for the higher risk you would be assuming investing in Hurco versus the risk you would be taking if you just put your cash into an S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the course of someone's investing lifetime.

Hurco's Discounted Cash Flow Analysis (Leland Roach)

As you can see according to my calculations, Hurco's share price is overvalued by about $2.00 a share. While every company has its unique situations that may or may not place as important of a role on a company's future cash flow values, I generally need to see a 20.0% upside potential in the share price target for me to be comfortable placing a buy rating on a stock.

Hurco's target price puts the company at an 11.2% price target downside, which I would consider to be more or less fairly priced and should warrant a hold rating. Times where I would exclude this rule are generally linked to some sort of liquidation scenario where a company's tangible assets are for sale. As I have explained earlier, there are too many uncertainties in Hurco's asset values, especially while the company is experiencing a downturn in its business, for the value of Hurco's assets alone to justify a buy rating for the company.

When Would I Sell?

If any of Hurco's major markets end up looking like they are entering a major recession, especially in the U.S., Germany, The United Kingdom, Italy, France, and China, I would consider putting a sell rating on Hurco. The company's sales are concentrated so heavily in the U.S., China, and in Europe, that if these markets end up contracting their economies instead of entering into a state of slow growth like is projected, it would be impossible for the company to make up these lost revenues from its other sales regions. On the flip side of that statement, if these economies do begin to see these projects growth rates going into 2025 and beyond and Hurco is unable to turn its business around while most of its markets are experiencing growth in their manufacturing sectors, then I would also consider putting a sell rating on Hurco.

When Would I Buy?

If Hurco's share price came down into the $13.00 - $13.50 a share range I would consider putting a buy rating on the stock. A share price between $13.00 - $13.50 gives us a roughly 18.0% - 23.0% upside to Hurco's target share price. A buy rating at this price would also assume no major negative changes to Hurco's current business operations. This buy rating would actually have to be made under the assumption that the company begins to show some signs of improvement back towards profitability.

Conclusion

I am placing a HOLD rating on Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). A turn around in Hurco's business performance would be based largely off of an improving business environment in the major markets that the company operates in. The United States keeps getting mixed signals about the overall health of its economy and Germany, France, Italy, and China are experiencing stagnant economic growth that (in most cases) are expected to get better over the coming year. If and or when things start to look up for these country's manufacturing sectors Hurco's share price should see some modest gains back into low $20.00 per share range the stock was at a year ago.

According to my discounted cash flow analysis, if the company was able to grow its business at the average estimated 4.5% CAGR, the rate that global CNC machining growth outlook is estimated to grow at through 2032, then Hurco's stock would be worth $16.01 per share. For me to place a buy rating on this stock I would therefore have to see a realistic cash flow undervaluation of around 20.0%. Hurco's share price would have to fall between the $13.00 - $13.50 a share range for this to be the case and at this point I would consider changing my thesis from a Hold to a buy.

If Hurco is unable to improve its operations as the economy's in the market places in which it operates in begin to improve I would consider changing my thesis to a sell rating. Conversely if the market places in which Hurco operates in take a turn for the worse and continue to be stagnate or fall into a full blown recession, or their PMI numbers continue to fall all throughout 2025 I would change my thesis from a HOLD rating to a sell rating.

Right now though, as global inflation begins to cool and prospects for the wider European economy start to see improved GDP growth rates over the course of the next couple of years I believe that Hurco can see gains in the price of its stock, likely lifting it back to where it was when the business was still profitable. Good news for global manufacturing and especially European manufacturing should bring good news for Hurco and I think if an investor continues to hold onto this stock I believe they can experience modest gains over the next year or so.