Kimco: Good Market Dynamics But Fairly Valued

Sep. 07, 2024 4:47 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stock
Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
661 Followers

Summary

  • Kimco is a REIT that owns and operates retail properties in 30 states.
  • The company has a well-diversified portfolio and the market dynamics are good for retail landlords.
  • Kimco Realty's investment-grade balance sheet and strong liquidity are attractive, but its low dividend yield and fair valuation may not make it appealing to income and value investors.

Modern Shopping Area

buzbuzzer

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), incorporated in 1958 and headquartered in Jericho, NY, is a self-administered REIT that primarily owns, acquires, redevelops, and manages grocery-anchored shopping centers in markets all over the country.

The market dynamics are interesting and

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
661 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor focusing on equity REITs and factor investing. When it comes to REITs, I'm interested in either those with high dividend growth potential and a long history of value creation through active capital recycling or high-yielding ones with sustainable distributions trading at a large discount to NAV. And regarding factor-based strategies, I am mostly interested in small-cap value ones.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KIM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on KIM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KIM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News